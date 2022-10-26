Black Health Matters Brings RSV Awareness Program to African American Mothers

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two out of three babies will get RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before the age of one, and RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization for infants in this age group in the United States. The risk of contracting RSV is even higher for premature babies, which is of particular concern for African American women, who have a higher risk of giving birth to a preterm baby. This virus usually emerges in late fall, and peaks during the winter months. Symptoms of RSV can include a runny nose, congestion, sneezing, coughing, fever, lessened appetite, and wheezing, and can lead to bronchiolitis. In babies under six months, symptoms may be irritability, decreased appetite, decreased activity and difficulty breathing.

Currently only 29% of all parents are aware of the severity of the disease, and therefore, it is crucial that parents be made aware of preventative measures that can be taken to protect their children.

October is National RSV Awareness Month, and in an effort to increase awareness of RSV among African Americans, Black Health Matters (BHM), with support from Sanofi, is engaging in outreach efforts to young African American mothers to educate them about the disease and its warning signs. The multi-platform approach will reach the Black patient population using BHM outlets to create awareness among young mother organizations and grandmothers.

About Black Health Matters

Black Health Matters (BHM) is the leading health, wellness and chronic disease interactive digital platform dedicated to improving health outcomes among African Americans. Launched in 2012, we feature informative yet dynamic presentations and conversations on relevant health conditions and disease with world class healthcare professionals that focus specifically on the medical disparities that affect the African American community. BHM empowers patients, advocates, and caregivers by providing them with the most up-to-date information on various chronic conditions—including treatment options and clinical trials—so they will better understand how to identify risk factors that directly impact them and their community. For more information go to www.blackhealthmatters.com .

SOURCE Black Health Matters