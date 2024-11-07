BLACK HEALTH MATTERS Brings Wellness Expo to Charlotte

Congresswoman Alma Adams, entrepreneur, educator, author and speaker Sonya Curry, fitness expert DaShaun Johnson, Charlotte Mayor Vi Alexander Lyles, New York Times best-selling author and attorney, Bakari Sellers, actress, director, and producer Terri Vaughn, and more, to present

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 16, 2024, Black Health Matters (BHM), a leading health and wellness organization for African Americans, will host its hybrid Summit and Expo at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church 3400 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC, 28216 from (8:00am – 3:30pm, EST). BHM has teamed up with Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) to offer this free one-day health expo for the community. The BHM Fall 2024 Health Summit & Expo links leading medical experts, community health advocates and specialists in chronic illness and nutrition, offering stimulating and informative panel discussions and one on one consultations to the community. Complimentary breakfast and lunch will be offered along with no-cost health screenings, fitness activities, cooking and nutrition demonstrations. Register for free at bhmfall2024summit.com.

"This will be the very first Black Health Matters Summit and Expo held in the Queen City," says Roslyn Young-Daniels, founder, and president of Black Health Matters, LLC. "Carolina is a global leader in medical and health research, making it an ideal location to elevate awareness and provide resources needed to advocate for better health outcomes for African Americans and their loved ones. We are deeply appreciative of our sponsors, including AstraZeneca, Sanofi-Regeneron, argenx, Biogen, Watchman/Boston Scientific, Kite Pharmaceuticals, Vertex, Novartis, and Eisai, along with a grant provided by Merck."

The Charlotte chapter of GirlTrek will host a fun walk immediately prior to the start of the Summit. Following the walk, opening remarks will be delivered by Roslyn Young-Daniels, at 8:45am ET. In-person and online attendees will additionally enjoy a low-impact exercise session led by fitness expert DaShaun Johnson.

Speaking to attendees during motivational event sessions throughout the day will be Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC); entrepreneur, educator, author and speaker Sonya Curry; Charlotte Mayor, Vi Alexander Lyles; New York Times best-selling author and attorney Bakari Sellers, actress, director and producer Terri J. Vaughn, and more. All speaker-led sessions will be livestreamed. More details about the speakers and the full agenda may be found by visiting www.BlackHealthMatters.com.

In addition to the informational sessions, throughout the day, in-person attendees will have access to no-cost medical screenings, health education materials, and prizes, beginning at 9:00am ET. Free breakfast and lunch will also be available. The day's events are scheduled to conclude at 3:30pm ET.

Black Health Matters, now in its 12th year, convenes health and research professionals, national personalities, local community leaders, and fitness and nutrition experts to deliver health information of particular interest to African Americans. The November event in Charlotte is the fourth BHM event in 2024. Participation in the Black Health Matters Fall 2024 Health Summit & Expo is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required, and early registration is encouraged. To attend in person, or to view the livestream of the event online, please visit: www.BlackHealthMatters.com, for more details.

Additional community partners for the Fall 2024 Black Health Matters Health Summit & Expo in Charlotte, include several organizations who will provide free health screenings, including Allergy & Asthma Network; Atrium Health; Piedmont Black Nurses Association; RAO Community Health; and the Iota Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. More than 25 other local community partners will also be on-site, including several local chapters of Greek organizations.

About Black Health Matters, LLC

Founded in 2012, Black Health Matters (BHM) is a leading health and wellness, multiplatform resource for African Americans. The mission of the organization is to empower and motivate Black Americans to pursue improved health through education and access to evidence-based information and resources. Each month, BHM reaches more than one million African Americans interested in health across digital and social platforms, and live event experiences. BHM supports an evidence-based culture of health where Black Americans can achieve their best quality of life by tapping into the information created and shared by Black Health Matters, its partners, and professional advisors.

