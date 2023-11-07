Black Health Matters Names New Editorial Director

Black Health Matters

07 Nov, 2023, 10:01 ET

Corynne L. Corbett to guide all editorial aspects of the health communications company

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Health Matters (BHM) announced Corynne L. Corbett has been named editorial director for the nation's leading provider of digital health and wellness solutions for African American consumers and patients. BHM's various online and experiential events are dedicated to educating and empowering African Americans with information rooted in medical expertise and providing the tools necessary to optimize their health.

Black Health Matters, Editorial Director, Corynne Corbett
Ms. Corbett comes to BHM with more than twenty-five years of experience in communications, including roles as executive editor, strategist, editor-in-chief, and senior manager across various platforms and publications. Her past positions include Beauty Director of ESSENCE Communications, Executive Editor of Real Simple Magazine, Editor in Chief of Heart & Soul Magazine, and senior editorial and leadership positions with Mode and ELLE magazines.

"BHM is delighted to find the intellect that will connect us to the health and wellness interests of women of color. Corynne's professional background illustrates her ability to influence and enlighten women of color at every life stage," said Roslyn Young Daniels, founder and president of Black Health Matters. "We are excited to see how she'll utilize her decades of editorial experience to engage with our audience to help improve health outcomes."

Ms. Corbett will be responsible for guiding Black Health Matters' editorial vision as the company moves into its second decade of raising awareness about chronic conditions and disease states that disproportionately affect African Americans. In her new role at BHM, she will lead in developing the editorial voice for all aspects of the company's online and offline presence, managing and creating content, editorial planning, writing, and conducting interviews about medical topics and advances.

"I am excited about joining Black Health Matters because our work not only enlightens and empowers our audience but can also save their lives," Ms. Corbett said.

Corynne L. Corbett holds a Master of Professional Studies in Technology Entrepreneurship from the University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Merchandising and Management from Pratt Institute.

About Black Health Matters. Founded in 2012 by Roslyn Young Daniels, Black Health Matters' mission is to continue to be the leading evidence-based, chronic disease management and wellness resource for African Americans. We exist to radically redefine health and wellness for Black Americans by empowering them to demand the best in healthcare utilizing our multi-platform approach. We reach over one million African Americans interested in health monthly across our ecosystem that includes digital, social, and experiential. We create a culture of health where Black Americans can achieve their best quality of life possible and work with the top pharmaceutical companies across the country. 

