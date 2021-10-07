Black Health Matters Presents The Building the Bridge Virtual Summit: Closing the Health Literacy Gap

On Saturday, October 9 th , 2021, from 9 am – 5 pm Eastern , Black Health Matters will partner with Genentech , a member of the Roche Group, to host a virtual health fair, The Building the Bridge Virtual Summit: Closing the Health Literacy Gap . The free, on-line event is open to the general public, and will feature some of the foremost medical experts and health advocates who are dedicated to empowering African American health literacy.

"We're truly excited to enter into this collaboration with Genentech," said Roslyn Y. Daniels, publisher of Black Health Matters. "BHM has established itself as the go-to resource on African American health. These nationally-recognized virtual health summits were developed to create platforms for attendees that inspire them, enlighten them and empower them to make health a priority within their community."

BHM is pleased to announce that award-winning R&B Singer/Songwriter Meli'sa Morgan and TV and Radio Talk Show Host Rolonda Watts will be featured in a special discussion session about hypertension.

Benefits for Attendees :

Choose from 14 engaging and informative presentations and discussions around health issues that affect African Americans.

Video chat directly with health industry specialists and exhibitors about a wide variety of topics.

"Work it out" in a fun, virtual fitness class with a personal trainer

Download valuable informational materials to a virtual "swag bag" that is emailed to their personal account.

Win prizes in our Leaderboard contest by being active on the extraordinary virtual platform.

Caroline De Marco, Vice President, Northeast Region, Customer Engagement of Genentech stated "We are committed to addressing inequities and disparities of care by improving access to our medicines and sharing information that will help each person to advocate for themselves and their community. We are excited that you are taking the time to invest in YOU, and we sincerely hope that you benefit from the information that will be shared during this Regional Summit."

Attendees will have the opportunity to dialogue with acclaimed health experts and network with community health organizations. Participating presenters include:

Community partners participating in the program include Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; The Links Incorporated, Central Area; Black Nurses Association, Greater NYC Chapter; GrindTime Fitness; Mocha Moms; Sisters Network, Inc.; United Way of NYC; American Liver Foundation; Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research; and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and several others.

Registration is free for the online forum. To register and see more about the topics and speakers, visit https://bhmbuildingthebridgesummit.vfairs.com/ and learn why #BlackHealthStartsHere.

About Black Health Matters

Black Health Matters (BHM) was launched almost a decade ago, and is the leading health, wellness and chronic disease interactive digital platform dedicated to improving health outcomes among African Americans. BHM has collaborated with a wide range of partners, including fraternities, sororities, and faith-based and civic organizations to raise awareness around chronic disease, mental and physical health and fitness in the Black community. The organization's mission is to improve health literacy, which includes addressing health care, health policy, health equity, and health disparities for better results.

About Genentech

For more than 40 years, Genentech has been following the science, seeking solutions to unmet medical needs. As a proud member of the Roche Group since 2009, we make medicines to treat patients with serious medical conditions. Genentech's research organization has focused its drug discovery efforts on therapies that would fill unmet needs, and Genentech has brought multiple novel biotherapeutics to market in the areas of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, and metabolism.

For more information and to register, go to https://bhmbuildingthebridgesmmit.vfairs.com

