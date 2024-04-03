BLACK HEALTH MATTERS TO HOST FREE SPRING HEALTH SUMMIT AND EXPO IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

Popular health-focused event to feature free screenings, conversations with experts and celebrities

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Health Matters (BHM) – a leading nonprofit health advocacy organization that provides health and wellness information to the Black community – will host its annual Black Health Matters Spring Health Summit and Expo in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, April 13. As part of the award-winning health summit series, the free, one-day event will be held at the Kellogg Conference Hotel at Gallaudet University at 800 Florida Avenue, N.E., Washington, DC 20002 and includes celebrity hosts, medical professionals, health screenings, prizes, breakfast, and lunch. The event is open to the public and will begin at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast and conclude at 3:30 p.m.

"Every day is a great day to start setting yourself up for a healthier tomorrow, and the free, Spring Health Summit and Expo will put you on that path through education, first-hand stories, screenings and interaction with medical professionals," says Roslyn Young Daniels, founder, and president of Black Health Matters. "As the Black community continues to suffer disparities in healthcare, Black Health Matters is proud to educate and encourage our community to be more mindful of their health and approach to food, diet and exercise while reaching audiences that otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to engage with so many medical professionals."

After over a decade of hosting the popular health-focused summits, this will be the first in Washington, D.C. for Black Health Matters. The event will be hosted by actor and health advocate Lamman Rucker, known for his roles in "All My Children" and Tyler Perry's "Why Did I Get Married" and NBC4 Washington's Jessica Faith.

Key summit highlights also include:

Conversations with leading experts and first-hand accounts on living with donor kidney transplants, severe autoimmune conditions, kidney disease, inflammatory skin conditions, and mental health conditions. Panels on developments affecting health policies and legislation and diversity in clinical trials will also be featured.

Fitness trainer DaShaun Johnson – known as "The Guru of Abs" - will lead an afternoon workout session for all participants.

Notable panelists and moderators including Dr. Lisa Loury Lomas, Eastern Area Director for The Links, Incorporated and licensed mental health clinician; Margaret Alabi , PharmD, Director Patient Advocacy, US & Global Dermatology, Regeneron; JaBari D. Swain , Medical Executive, Health System Systems Integration, Johnson & Johnson; and Kemi Osundina , PharmD and Director US Patient Advocacy Transplant, Sanofi.

Access to free on-site health screenings for glucose, hypertension, BMI, memory, cholesterol (HDL, LDL and triglycerides), metabolic rate testing, HIV-1/HIV-2, Hepatitis C, PSA and incontinence; as well as COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and a self-measured blood pressure program.

The Black Health Matters Spring Summit & Expo is sponsored by leading health organizations including Sanofi|Regeneron, Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Research Includes Me, BMS, Sanofi, argenx, Vertex and CISCRP. Black Health Matters is also proud to collaborate with numerous community partners including Allergy & Asthma Network, Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine, Unite for Her, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., The Links, Incorporated-Eastern Area, Northeast Region National Pharmaceutical Association, Sibley Memorial Hospital, National Panhellenic Council, 2GIP, The National Hand Dance Association, Walgreens, Sibley Memorial Hospital, Arta Medica Spa, The Difference Pearl & Ivy Educational Foundation, Inc., and Mocha Moms.

Notable partners are Howard University Hospital; DC Department of Health Care Finance; Precision Wellness; and American Association of Kidney Patients. To register for the free summit, please visit www.bhmspring2024summit.com.

About Black Health Matters

Founded in 2012, Black Health Matters is the leading evidence-based, chronic disease management and wellness resource for African Americans. We exist to radically redefine health and wellness for Black Americans by empowering them to demand the best in healthcare utilizing our multi-platform approach. We reach over one million African Americans interested in health monthly across our ecosystem that includes digital, social, and experiential. We create a culture of health where Black Americans can achieve their best quality of life possible and work with the top pharmaceutical companies across the country.

