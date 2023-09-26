Black Health Matters Summit & Expo Returns to Los Angeles

"Empowering Our Communities from Coast to Coast"

FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS AND EDUCATIONAL SESSIONS

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a triumphant debut in Los Angeles in 2022, Black Health Matters (BHM) is once again bringing its nationally acclaimed health summit series to the west coast. On Saturday, October 7, 2023, the Black Health Matters Fall Health Summit & Expo will be held at St. Anne's Family Services Conference Center, 155 N. Occidental Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026, from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM PST/11:30 AM to 6:30 PM EST. The Summit is FREE, open to the community, and offers attendees the option of attending either in-person or virtually. This event is like none other, connecting medical clinicians, authorities on health, wellness and chronic illness, patient advocates and celebrity guests who are eager to bring health awareness to the public. Attendees will be treated to stimulating and informative panel discussions, presentations, energizing fitness sessions, and free health screenings and immunizations. Complimentary breakfast and lunch will be offered, and FREE giveaways and prizes will be distributed throughout the day. To register go to www.bhmfallsummit2023.com for in-person or virtual attendance.

JOIN US IN PERSON & VIRTUALLY TO EXPERIENCE HEALTH EDUCATION FROM ANY TIME ZONE

"We are thrilled that Black Hollywood is rallying behind us to help us inspire, inform, uplift and empower people by linking leading health experts and advocates with attendees," says Roslyn Young-Daniels, founder, and president of Black Health Matters. "No other organization grants free access to this many health education opportunities and screenings in one setting, in one day."

SUMMIT HIGHLIGHTS

Exceptional sessions on vital topics such as asthma, dermatology, kidney transplants, heart disease, multiple myeloma, small cell lung cancer, sarcoidosis, mental health and more.

The stellar list of hosts, presenters and panelists includes DL Hughley, Comedian, Actor, Radio Host, Author, and Original King of Comedy; James Pickens, Jr. , Actor, Producer, Philanthropist and Summit Co-Host; Wendy Raquel Robinson , 2021 and 2022 Emmy Award Winning Producer, Philanthropist, Actress, NAACP Image Award recipient and Summit Co-Host; Courtney B. Vance , Tony and Two-time Emmy Award-winning Actor, Producer and Author; Dr. Robin L. Smith , Licensed Psychologist, Media Personality, Best Selling Author, Keynote Speaker, and Ordained Minister; Tony Cornelius , Executive Producer; Mavis W. Billips , MD , Dermatologist; Randy Hawkins , MD , Pulmonologist; Denise N. Bronner , PhD , Director Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Clinical Trials, Janssen and so many more. DaShaun Johnson , aka "The Guru of Abs," Fitness Expert will lead energizing workout sessions throughout the day.

The Black Health Matters Harlem Week Summit & Expo is sponsored by a stellar list of sponsors including Allergy & Asthma Network, American Cancer Society, aTyr, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Janssen, Regeneron, Research Includes Me, Sanofi, That's My Word , Travere, and Vertex. Radio Free KJLH 102.3 is the Summit's media partner.

About Black Health Matters. Founded in 2012, Black Health Matters' mission is to continue to be the leading evidence-based, chronic disease management and wellness resource for African Americans. We exist to radically redefine health and wellness for Black Americans by empowering them to demand the best in healthcare utilizing our multi-platform approach. We reach over one million African Americans interested in health monthly across our ecosystem that includes digital, social, and experiential. We create a culture of health where Black Americans can achieve their best quality of life possible and work with the top pharmaceutical companies across the country.

