Black Health Matters Summit and Expo Comes to Harlem Week

"Where Health Meets Heritage"
FREE SCREENINGS AND HEALTH WORKSHOPS

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, August 17th, 2023, the Black Health Matters Harlem Week Health Summit & Expo will be held at the historic Alhambra Ballroom, 2116 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd., New York, NY 10027, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM EST. BHM has teamed up with the Harlem Chamber of Commerce and Harlem Week to offer this free, one-day health expo for the community. The BHM Health Summit & Expo links medical clinicians and specialists in health, wellness and chronic illness who are eager to bring health awareness to the public. The community will be treated to stimulating and informative panel discussions, presentations, a fitness session, and free health screenings and immunizations. Complimentary breakfast and lunch will be offered, and FREE giveaways and prizes will also be distributed throughout the day. To register, go to www.bhmharlemweeksummit.com.

"Our Summit will equip the African American community with the valuable information, and resources, needed to advocate for better health outcomes for themselves and for their loved ones," said Roslyn Young Daniels, founder and publisher of Black Health Matters. "Our hope is that everyone will take advantage of this exceptional opportunity to connect with some of the best medical experts and community partners from New York City and around the country."

SUMMIT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Real talk from prominent experts on topics such as asthma, endometrial cancer, shingles, mental health, prostate cancer, sleep hygiene, and several more.
  • The list of acclaimed hosts presenters, and panelists, includes: Rolonda Watts, Actress, Producer, Award-Winning Journalist and Summit Co-Host; DaShaun Johnson, aka "The Guru of Abs", Fitness Exert and Summit Co-Host; Elijah Westbrook, Emmy-Award Winning Reporter, CBS2News New York and Summit Moderator; Dr. Ashwin Vasan, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene; Dr. Wendy Wilcox, Chief Women's Health Officer for NYC Health + Hospitals; Dr. Sheri Prentiss, Shingles Expert; Dr. Onyinye Balogun, Radiation Oncologist, Weill Cornell Medicine; Dr. Olajide Williams, Chief of Staff and Professor of Neurology at Columbia University and founder of Hip Hop Public Health; and Padmore John, Assistant Commissioner of Bureau of Harlem Neighborhood Health, among others.
  • Free on-site health screenings and training will be offered including mammograms screenings (must pre-register), PSA testing, opioid NARCAN training, blood pressure, body mass index (BMI), CPR training, colon cancer testing kits and more.

The Black Health Matters Harlem Week Summit & Expo is sponsored by Amgen, AstraZeneca, Eisai, Genentech, GSK, and Janssen Oncology. The Positive Community publication is the Summit's media partner.

ABOUT BLACK HEALTH MATTERS

Founded in 2012, Black Health Matters' mission is to continue to be the leading evidence-based, chronic disease management and wellness resource for African Americans. We exist to radically redefine health and wellness for Black Americans by empowering them to demand the best in healthcare utilizing our multi-platform approach. Our reach extends to over one million African Americans interested in health monthly across our ecosystem that includes digital, social, and experiential. We create a culture of health where Black Americans can achieve their best quality of life possible and work with the top pharmaceutical companies across the country. 

SOURCE Black Health Matters

