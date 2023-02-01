Black Health Matters Takes Atlanta with its Winter Health Summit & Expo

All-day forum is dedicated to "Celebrating the Resilience of Black Health"

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its history, Black Health Matters (BHM) is bringing its nationally recognized, award winning, health summit series to the city of Atlanta, Georgia. Now entering its second decade of delivering vital health education to Black Americans, BHM creates interactive events where attendees can get their health questions answered and have access to several top health and wellness experts – all focused on helping them cultivate healthier lifestyles for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Black Health Matters brings it's Hybrid Summit & Expo to Atlanta!

On February 11th, 2023, the Black Health Matters Winter Health Summit & Expo will take place at the Loudermilk Conference Center, 40 Courtland St. N.E., Atlanta, GA, from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM EST. Themed "The Resilience of Black Health," this event is free and open to the public and guests can attend either virtually or in person. The day will be chock full of engaging educational panels, workshops, music, fitness sessions, free health screenings, and immunizations. Medical clinicians, along with specialists in health, wellness, and chronic illness, join enthusiastic celebrity guests ready to bring health awareness to the community. FREE giveaways and prizes will also be distributed throughout the day. To register and see more about the topics and speakers, go to bit.ly/bhmhealthsummitandexpo

"Every day is a great day to start setting yourself up for a healthier tomorrow", said Roslyn Young Daniels, publisher of Black Health Matters. "Whether in need of a doctor or a workout buddy, our Summit and Expo will provide you with information and resources that will enrich your knowledge of health and well-being. Each of our sessions are designed to concentrate on issues pertaining to modern healthcare, its advancements and how people of color can benefit."

SUMMIT HIGHLIGHTS

Informative presentations by the nation's leading experts on women's health, clinical trials, shingles, lung cancer, and mental health and well-being.





A noteworthy lineup of hosts, presenters and panelists, including Contessa Metcalfe , MD, MPH, Married to Medicine Cast Member; Cynthia Bailey , Actress, Reality Star, Entrepreneur and Summit Co-Host; Ed Lover , Rapper, Actor & V-103 Radio Host and Summit Co-Host; MJ Collier, MD , National Radio Personality and Medical Consultant; Kimberly Williams , PhD, Executive Director of the Georgia State Medical Association; Sheri Prentiss , MD, MPH, CSP, Chief Medical Officer and Public Health Lead of CIEN+; and Julianne Adams , Birt, MD, Founder and CEO of Radiant Women's Health.





Married to Medicine Cast Member; Actress, Reality Star, Entrepreneur and Summit Co-Host; Rapper, Actor & V-103 Radio Host and Summit Co-Host; , National Radio Personality and Medical Consultant; Executive Director of the Georgia State Medical Association; Chief Medical Officer and Public Health Lead of CIEN+; and Founder and CEO of Radiant Women's Health. Antonio Martez , Grand Chapter Co-Chair of Health and Wellness of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. ®, will be presented with the Black Health Matters Champion Health Advocate Award and DaShaun Johnson , Fitness Expert (aka "The Guru of Abs") will be presented with the Black Health Matters Champion Health Impact Award.





, Grand Chapter Co-Chair of Health and Wellness of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. ®, will be presented with the Black Health Matters Champion Health Advocate Award and , Fitness Expert (aka "The Guru of Abs") will be presented with the Black Health Matters Champion Health Impact Award. Free on-site health screenings, immunizations and boosters for COVID and flu, and tests for HIV and Hepatitis C, mental health, and more will be offered.





DaShaun Johnson , aka "The Guru of Abs" will kick the day off by leading an energizing 30-minute workout session.





, aka "The Guru of Abs" will kick the day off by leading an energizing 30-minute workout session. The first 250 attendees will be treated to a complimentary breakfast and lunch.

The Black Health Matters Winter Summit & Expo is sponsored by a topnotch list of sponsors and non-profit organizations, including GSK, CISCRP, Boerhinger Ingelheim, Vertex, The American Cancer Society, and The American Red Cross. The American Red Cross is working to help to improve health outcomes of diverse populations—especially those battling sickle cell disease—by encouraging blood donations from Black Americans.

Media partners include WSB-TV Atlanta, WAOK News & Talk Radio Atlanta, Upscale Magazine, Rolling Out Magazine, and V-103 The People's Station.

ABOUT BLACK HEALTH MATTERS

Black Health Matters (BHM) is the nation's foremost health, wellness and chronic disease interactive digital platform dedicated to improving health outcomes among African Americans. Its content is shared through its active social channels and weekly newsletters. Launched in 2012 and rooted in Black communities, its mission is to improve health literacy, which includes addressing health care, health policy, health equity, and health disparities for positive outcomes. Founder Roslyn Young Daniels serves as BHM's President and CEO. To learn more, visit www.blackhealthmatters.com.

SOURCE Black Health Matters