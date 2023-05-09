Black Health Matters Takes Its Celebrated Health Series to Newark

All-day forum is focused on "Elevating Patient and Community Voices for Better Outcomes"

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its decade-long history, Black Health Matters (BHM) is bringing its award-winning health summit series to the city of Newark, New Jersey. As an organization that is dedicated to delivering crucial health education to Black Americans, BHM creates dynamic, interactive events where attendees can get their questions answered and have access to leading health and wellness experts. The focus is on helping attendees cultivate healthier lifestyles for themselves, their families, and their communities.

On May 20th, 2023, the Black Health Matters Spring Health Summit & Expo will take place at the Essex County Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology, 498-544 W. Market St., Newark, NJ 07107, from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM EST. With a theme of "Elevating Patient and Community Voices for Better Outcomes," this event is free and open to the public, who can attend either virtually or in person. The day is dedicated to inspiring attendees to be "the CEOs of their health" by offering engaging educational panels, workshops, music, fitness sessions, and free health screenings and immunizations. Medical clinicians will join specialists in health, wellness and chronic illness and celebrity guests who are passionate about bringing health awareness to the community. Attendees will be offered a complimentary breakfast and lunch and FREE giveaways and prizes will also be distributed throughout the day. To register and learn more about the topics and speakers, go to www.bhmspringsummit2023.com.

"Leading health professionals, and patient advocates, will captivate attendees with their stories of perseverance, resilience and strategies on how to power forward by taking advantage of all that science has to offer," said Roslyn Young Daniels, publisher of Black Health Matters. "We strive to create a culture of health where Black Americans can achieve their best quality of life possible."

SUMMIT HIGHLIGHTS

Enlightening 30-minute presentations by leading experts on women's health, kidney disease, shingles, mental health and well-being, prostate health, lung cancer, rare disease, multiple myeloma, physical fitness, and more.

The stellar roster of hosts, presenters, and panelists, includes Malik Yoba , Actor, Activist, Founder, Yoba Development and Summit Co-Host; Rolonda Watts , Actress, Producer, Award-Winning Journalist and Summit Co-Host; Dupre' Kelly , City Councilman, West Ward, Newark NJ , Hip Hop Icon, and Summit Advisory Board President; Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr , 10 th District of New Jersey ; and Elijah Westbrook , Emmy-Award Winning Reporter, CBS2News New York and Summit Moderator. There will also be a special musical performance by Mark Gross, Sr. , Grammy® Award-Winning Saxophonist, and the TD Jazz for Teens from the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

, Actor, Activist, Founder, and Summit Co-Host; , Actress, Producer, Award-Winning Journalist and Summit Co-Host; , City Councilman, West Ward, , Hip Hop Icon, and Summit Advisory Board President; , 10 District of ; and , Emmy-Award Winning Reporter, CBS2News and Summit Moderator. There will also be a special musical performance by , Grammy® Award-Winning Saxophonist, and the TD Jazz for Teens from the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Debra Fraser-Howze , Founder and CEO of Choose Healthy Life, will be presented with the BHM Champion Advocate Award, and Akbar H. Cook , Westside High School Principal and Amazon Best Selling Author, will be presented with the BHM Champion Impact Award.

, Founder and CEO of Choose Healthy Life, will be presented with the BHM Champion Advocate Award, and , Westside High School Principal and Amazon Best Selling Author, will be presented with the BHM Champion Impact Award. DaShaun Johnson , aka "The Guru of Abs" fitness expert will jump start the day by leading an invigorating 30-minute workout session.

, aka "The Guru of Abs" fitness expert will jump start the day by leading an invigorating 30-minute workout session. Unprecedented access to free on-site health screenings for eyes, hearing, glucose, high blood pressure, mental health and hearing will be available, as well as free COVID test kits and boosters for COVID.

The Black Health Matters Winter Summit & Expo is sponsored by a premier list of sponsors and non-profit organizations, including Alnylam, Astra Zeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, and Vertex. WBGO 88.3 FM Radio is the Summit's media partner.

ABOUT BLACK HEALTH MATTERS

Black Health Matters (BHM) is the nation's foremost health, wellness and chronic disease interactive digital platform dedicated to improving health outcomes among African Americans. Its content is shared through its active social channels and weekly newsletters. Launched in 2012 and rooted in Black communities, its mission is to improve health literacy, which includes addressing health care, health policy, health equity, and health disparities for positive outcomes. Founder Roslyn Young Daniels serves as BHM's President and CEO. To learn more, visit www.blackhealthmatters.com.

SOURCE Black Health Matters