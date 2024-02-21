Black Health Matters Winter Health Summit and Expo Returns to Atlanta

News provided by

Black Health Matters

21 Feb, 2024, 15:21 ET

Theme is "Inspiration for Your Mind, Body and Soul"

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an incredibly successful inaugural event in 2023, Black Health Matters (BHM) is once more bringing its celebrated health summit series to Atlanta. On Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, the Black Health Matters Winter Health Summit & Expo will be held at the downtown Atlanta Loudermilk Conference Center, 40 Courtland St. N.E., from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM EST. This FREE, hybrid (in-person and virtual) event will offer attendees a singular wellness experience, connecting dynamic experts on chronic illness and healthiness, patient advocates and celebrity guests with the public. Those who attend will benefit from free health screenings and immunizations, presentations on chronic disease management, invigorating fitness sessions, entertainment and more. Complimentary breakfast, lunch and parking will be offered, along with FREE giveaways and prizes. To register go to www.bhm2024wintersummit.com for in-person or virtual attendance.

Register Today to amp up your health game in 2024 and beyond, because #BlackHealthMatters
Register Today to amp up your health game in 2024 and beyond, because #BlackHealthMatters

"The Winter Health Summit and Expo can be your ally on your path to better health and wellness," says Roslyn Young Daniels, founder, and president of Black Health Matters. "As people with power, courage, and tenacity, we can no longer neglect our health. No matter your age, status, or health, join us and become a partner in health equity. It's time to take control to discover the vitality, power and joy that can be yours when #BlackHealthMatters."

SUMMIT HIGHLIGHTS

  • FREE health screenings and immunizations valued at more than $1000 per person will be offered to all attendees, including full biometric blood panel screenings with results, mammograms, PSA tests, blood pressure carotid artery screenings, high dose and regular flu shots, blood pressure screenings, STD testing, kidney function, thyroid, anemia, cholesterol, blood glucose, BMI, A1C, and mental health screenings.
     
  • Interactive presentations on vital topics such as maternal health, nutrition and wellness, vaccine confidence, obesity, clinical trial diversity, chronic kidney disease, health advocacy and more.
     
  • The superb array of hosts, presenters and panelists includes Rashad Richey, JD, PhD, Broadcaster, Professor and Summit Co-Host; Contessa Metcalfe, MD, MSPH, Celebrity Physician, and Summit Co-Host; Maria Boynton, PhD, Audacy News Brand Manager/Public Affairs Director, and Summit Co-Host; Jennie Joseph, Founder and President, Commonsense Childbirth Inc.; DaShaun Johnson, aka "The Guru of Abs", Fitness Expert who will lead the energizing workout sessions; and Degario Turner, aka "Double D," Comedian.
     
  • The Black Health Matters Winter Summit & Expo's impressive list of sponsors includes Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson & Johnson HCS Advocacy, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Clinical Trials, Lilly, Merck, Pfizer, and Vertex. Novo Nordisk, Inc. is providing an educational grant, and media partners are V-103 Radio, WAOK 1380 Radio, and Rolling Out Magazine.

About Black Health Matters. Founded in 2012, Black Health Matters is the leading evidence-based, chronic disease management and wellness resource for African Americans. We exist to radically redefine health and wellness for Black Americans by empowering them to demand the best in healthcare utilizing our multi-platform approach. We reach over one million African Americans interested in health monthly across our ecosystem that includes digital, social, and experiential. We create a culture of health where Black Americans can achieve their best quality of life possible and work with the top pharmaceutical companies across the country. 

SOURCE Black Health Matters

