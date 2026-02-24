Black History Month: 6th Annual Black Climate Week Celebrates Black Leadership in Climate Movement

Powerful digital storytelling & in-person events taking place from Saturday, February 21— Saturday, February 28

BCW organizers ask cities and elected officials to pledge support for Black-led climate solutions, such as community solar, resilience hubs, and green affordable housing

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solutions Project , NAACP , community groups , creators and universities across the country have kicked-off the 6th annual Black Climate Week , a powerful storytelling campaign celebrating Black leadership in the climate movement. This year's campaign will specifically highlight Black communities that are not only acting as climate innovation hubs , but also leading the fight against power- and water-greedy data centers , one of the most consequential climate issues of our time. The Solutions Project and NAACP will feature these stories on their social media channels, and other major partners and cities including the American Natural History Museum and Newark, New Jersey have already begun hosting in-person Black Climate Week celebrations.

"As Black Climate Week demonstrates, no matter the political landscape, Black communities remain undeterred from leading on intersectional solutions on climate, race, and gender," said Gloria Walton , president and CEO of The Solutions Project. "While the federal government has chosen to ignore the urgency of the climate crisis, frontline communities don't have the luxury to do the same. They are living the worst impacts of climate change, from historic and present day underinvestment to food inequality and unpredictable flooding."

"Black communities understand we have no time to waste," Walton added. "This work isn't just about surviving, it's about thriving and building a more equitable future we all deserve. From green, affordable housing to community-owned solar, climate solutions look like lower energy bills, healthier neighborhoods, and good paying jobs. Black communities are leading, and we need everyone—funders, policymakers, and the public—to stand in solidarity and take back our democracy."

Across the country, Black communities—which are disproportionately impacted by climate change—are developing climate solutions and securing climate policy and legal victories, such as:

In Britton's Neck, SC, New Alpha Community Development Corporation partnered with the Dogwood Alliance to buy 305 acres of land that will serve as a community hub for forest conservation, outdoor recreation, and eco-lodging. They've named the property Freedom Land, in honor of the Britton's Neck residents who are descendants of people who were once enslaved on the property.

partnered with the to buy 305 acres of land that will serve as a community hub for forest conservation, outdoor recreation, and eco-lodging. They've named the property Freedom Land, in honor of the Britton's Neck residents who are descendants of people who were once enslaved on the property. In Birmingham, Alabama, Greater-Birmingham Alliance to Stop Pollution (G.A.S.P.) is trying to secure a moratorium on a large data center that is projected to require vast amounts of water and dirty energy to operate. GASP is the focus of an upcoming video about Black Climate Week.

(G.A.S.P.) is trying to secure on a large data center that is projected to require vast amounts of water and dirty energy to operate. GASP is the focus of an upcoming video about Black Climate Week. In Louisiana, RISE St. James has won legal approval to proceed with their landmark case seeking a pause on toxic industrial plants in two majority Black-districts in St. James Parish. The parish is part of Cancer Alley, an 85-mile stretch from New Orleans to Baton Rouge where residents experience disproportionately high levels of cancer and other health problems.

has to proceed with their landmark case seeking a pause on toxic industrial plants in two majority Black-districts in St. James Parish. The parish is part of Cancer Alley, an 85-mile stretch from New Orleans to Baton Rouge where residents experience disproportionately high levels of cancer and other health problems. Founded in Flint, Michigan in response to the water crisis and now working nationwide, Young, Gifted & Green translates grassroots expertise into federal climate impact. From Congress to the Executive Branch, Young, Gifted & Green is shaping climate policy at the highest levels.

translates grassroots expertise into federal climate impact. From Congress to the Executive Branch, Young, Gifted & Green is shaping climate policy at the highest levels. Since 2018, the Newark Water Coalition (NWC) has delivered critical resources to the Newark community through a multi-ethnic, multigenerational grassroots model. In the past year alone, the organization distributed more than 150,000 pounds of food and 100,000 gallons of water, serving over 20,000 residents annually. NWC pairs direct relief with sustained advocacy for water justice and community health.

"Climate justice is civil rights work, and Black communities have long been at the forefront of fighting environmental harm while advancing solutions that protect our health and our futures," said Abre' Conner , Director of Environmental and Climate Justice, NAACP. "Black Climate Week creates critical space to uplift the leadership, storytelling, and lived experiences of Black communities who are not only most impacted by climate change, but are leading the way forward. The NAACP is proud to join The Solutions Project to highlight why stopping dirty data, critical water infrastructure, making polluters pay, climate disaster resiliency, and other campaigns are Black-led and frontline centered climate solutions rooted in equity and justice for the communities we serve."

In recognition of the political vacuum on climate change at the federal level, The Solutions Project and NAACP are asking local elected officials and cities to pledge to support Black-led climate solutions as part of Black Climate Week and beyond. The City of Newark's Office of Sustainability, Resilience, and Community Transformation has been particularly enthusiastic. It is joining Black Climate Week for a 2nd year by hosting three community-centered events across the city.

"The City of Newark's Office of Sustainability, Resilience, and Community Transformation was inspired by The Solutions Project's Black Climate Week and tailored that vision to Newark's unique story," said Chief Sustainability Officer Nicole Hewitt-Cabral . "Newark Black Climate Week centers Black voices, culture, and creativity while creating space for healing, learning, and practical solutions that respond directly to the environmental realities our communities face every day. This year we are exploring the links between climate and health, uplifting the legacy of Wangari Maathai, and engaging residents through practical workshops like environmental thrifting. These moments show how collective action can drive climate justice and community well-being."

Black Climate Week will run from Saturday, February 21—Saturday, February 28. Visit The Solutions Project's website to learn more.

About The Solutions Project

The Solutions Project is a nonprofit philanthropic organization that funds and amplifies the stories of grassroots climate organizations across the country, most of which are led by women and people of color. The Solutions Project has provided tens of millions of dollars in grants and communications support to more than 130 organizations in 39 states and the territory of Puerto Rico.

About NAACP

The NAACP advocates, agitates, and litigates for the civil rights due to Black America. Our legacy is built on the foundation of grassroots activism by the biggest civil rights pioneers of the 20th century and is sustained by 21st-century activists. From classrooms and courtrooms to city halls and Congress, our network of members across the country works to secure the social and political power that will end race-based discrimination. That work is rooted in racial equity, civic engagement, and supportive policies and institutions for all marginalized people. We are committed to a world without racism where Black people enjoy equitable opportunities in thriving communities.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF - was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but now operates as a completely separate entity.

