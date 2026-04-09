Black Kite Announces FedRAMP® Moderate Ready and Inclusion in FedRAMP Marketplace for AI-Native Supply Chain Risk Management

Federal agencies can now more easily acquire the Black Kite solution to adopt an automated and continuous approach to Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management processes

BOSTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Kite, the leader in third-party cyber risk management, announced today the company has achieved FedRAMP® Moderate Ready status, as designated by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This designation marks an important milestone in Black Kite's journey to full FedRAMP Authorization and positions the company to pioneer the future of third party risk management, by fully automating Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management processes including cyber security vendor assessments.

FedRAMP logo

Black Kite can now also be found on the FedRAMP Marketplace, enabling easier access and faster acquisition of the Black Kite solution. This listing also signals to federal buyers that the Black Kite offering meets the government's strict technology and security standards.

"The landscape of federal supply chain risk management is undergoing a significant transformation, with 'compliance' no longer a static, paper-driven annual event," said Bob Maley, CSO, Black Kite. "The U.S. government is ushering in an era of automated, intelligence-driven, and continuous approach to vendor risk management, and Black Kite is at the forefront. We are thrilled to be featured on the FedRAMP Marketplace as agencies look to top innovators to reduce supply chain risk."

FedRAMP, the federal government's gold standard for security authorization of technology providers, ensures secure services for government agencies. Traditional Supply Chain Risk Management processes are slow, manual, and resource-intensive, characterized by extensive documentation, lengthy audit cycles, and manual reviews. This friction demonstrates that the adoption of cutting-edge technologies is crucial to achieve agency missions.

Why Black Kite's FedRAMP Moderate Ready Matter to Federal Agencies:

Accelerated Authorization: Black Kite's FedRAMP Moderate Ready status means agencies have a significantly de-risked, accelerated path to an ATO.

Black Kite's FedRAMP Moderate Ready status means agencies have a significantly de-risked, accelerated path to an ATO. Pioneering Continuous Monitoring: Black Kite goes far beyond ratings and point-in-time cyber risk assessments, delivering continuous monitoring to federal agencies, powered by the most trusted cyber risk intelligence in the industry.

Black Kite goes far beyond ratings and point-in-time cyber risk assessments, delivering continuous monitoring to federal agencies, powered by the most trusted cyber risk intelligence in the industry. Future-Proofing Security: Agencies partnering with Black Kite are transitioning from static compliance to an automated, continuous approach - aligned with the federal government's evolving expectations for the next-generation of Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management.

Agencies partnering with Black Kite are transitioning from static compliance to an automated, continuous approach - aligned with the federal government's evolving expectations for the next-generation of Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management. Strengthening Supply Chain Trust: Black Kite's alignment with FedRAMP reinforces that the company holds itself to the highest standards of security, building the trust essential to protect critical government operations.

The Road Ahead

Black Kite is proud to contribute to the modernization of federal cybersecurity. Its FedRAMP Moderate Ready status is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, transparency, and trust. Black Kite invites federal agencies and system integrators to explore how it is not just meeting the present demands of federal security, but actively building the future of Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management.

To access Black Kite's listing on the FedRAMP marketplace, visit: https://www.fedramp.gov/marketplace/products/?view=cards

About Black Kite

Black Kite is the AI-native third-party cyber risk management platform trusted by over 3,000 customers to manage every supplier and every risk across their extended ecosystem. Powered by the industry's highest-quality risk intelligence, spanning over 40 million companies, Black Kite is differentiated by the accuracy, transparency, and actionability of its data. The platform automates vendor monitoring and risk assessments, surfacing reliable insights into ransomware susceptibility, regulatory gaps, financial exposure, and more. With Black Kite, security and risk teams gain always-on visibility and trusted intelligence to act early, reduce exposure, and stay ahead of third-party threats. Black Kite has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers. Learn more at www.blackkite.com, or on the Black Kite blog.

Media Contact:

Michelle Kearney

Hi-Touch PR

443-857-9468

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Kite