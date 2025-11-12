Black Kite Releases Global Adaptive AI Assessment Framework (BK-GA³™) Developed in Consultation with Shared Assessments

Black Kite's GA³™ framework closes the critical gap in today's global assurance frameworks by creating a unified standard that evolves with the AI threat landscape

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Kite , the leader in third-party cyber risk management, today announced the release of its Global Adaptive AI Assessment Framework™, BK-GA³™. Designed to keep pace with evolving AI security threats, BK-GA³™ is the first truly global framework for assessing AI risk. BK-GA³™ was developed by the Black Kite Research Group and in consultation with Shared Assessments LLC , the member-driven leader in third-party risk assurance.

BK-GA³™ is available publicly for community use and in the Black Kite platform for automated third-party AI risk assessments.

"Third party risk management teams are challenged on two key fronts: the proliferation of AI that has outpaced the ability of traditional risk frameworks to keep up, and existing AI risk assessments that are fragmented, overlapping, and unique to specific industries, geographies, or regulatory bodies," said Bob Maley, Chief Security Officer, Black Kite. "We are solving these challenges with the release of our Global Adaptive AI Assessment Framework. To ensure BK-GA³™ becomes the trusted, global standard for AI risk assessment, we engaged with Shared Assessments, a leader in furthering the industry of third-party risk management. This exciting release marks the first of future endeavors as we continue to work together in the development of cutting-edge solutions to uncover vendor cyber risk."

When developing BK-GA³™, hundreds of unique requirements across over 50 assessment frameworks were evaluated and best practices were synthesized to create a unified standard capable of evolving with the threat landscape. As a result, BK-GA³™ enables teams to apply a single, focused AI risk framework to identify vendor control gaps across their third-party ecosystem efficiently.

Key capabilities include:

Continuous Adaptation: Regularly updated by the BK-GA³™ working committee to reflect evolving standards and emerging AI threats.

Regularly updated by the BK-GA³™ working committee to reflect evolving standards and emerging AI threats. Global Assurance Alignment: Maps to established frameworks, such as ISO, NIST, and more.

Maps to established frameworks, such as ISO, NIST, and more. Unified Best Practices: Synthesizes best practices from hundreds of unique requirements across 50+ assessment frameworks into a single standard.

Synthesizes best practices from hundreds of unique requirements across 50+ assessment frameworks into a single standard. Built-in Intelligence: Considers OSINT and insights from the Black Kite Research Group to stay aligned with the latest trends and emerging AI threats.

"We are dedicated to developing the best practices, education, and products that drive third party risk assurance," said Andrew Moyad, CEO, Shared Assessments. "BK-GA³™ complements and extends the Shared Assessments SIG framework by providing another focused lens on AI-specific risks and helps foster a rich ecosystem of resources to help many organizations better manage third-party risk."

"At Third Party Risk Association (TPRA), we pride ourselves on being vendor-agnostic and framework-agnostic", said Julie Gaiaschi, CEO & Co-Founder, TPRA. "Which really means, we support our vendor partners and the many, important frameworks they bring to our industry. Black Kite's new AI framework of frameworks brings together the best practices from many different frameworks into one standard, BK-GA³™, which gives organizations a shared foundation to address AI risk more effectively. Open, community-accessible frameworks are essential for managing risk, and they become even more critical due to the complex web of third-party dependencies and the rapid, widespread adoption of AI."

BK-GA³™ is available both publicly and through the Black Kite platform. The publicly available component is a freely accessible AI risk framework developed with input from industry leaders and supported with continued collaboration from Shared Assessments. Black Kite customers can access the new framework through the Black Kite platform, where they can automatically assess vendor AI risks.

To access BK-GA³™, visit https://content.blackkite.com/ebook/black-kite-global-adaptive-ai-assessment-framework/

About Black Kite

Black Kite is the AI-native third-party cyber risk management platform trusted by over 3,000 customers to manage every supplier and every risk across their extended ecosystem. Powered by the industry's highest-quality risk intelligence, spanning over 40 million companies, Black Kite is differentiated by the accuracy, transparency, and actionability of its data. The platform automates vendor monitoring and risk assessments, surfacing reliable insights into ransomware susceptibility, regulatory gaps, financial exposure, and more. With Black Kite, security and risk teams gain always-on visibility and trusted intelligence to act early, reduce exposure, and stay ahead of third-party threats. Black Kite has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers . Learn more at www.blackkite.com , or on the Black Kite blog .

About Shared Assessments

Shared Assessments is a member-driven organization committed to advancing best practices and standards to empower practitioners to navigate their careers and build stronger TPRM programs. Shared Assessments' Standardized Information Gathering Questionnaire (SIG) is updated with industry standards, emerging risks and regulations, and the collective intelligence of its members every year to keep pace with the shifting third-party risk landscape. To learn more about Shared Assessments and the SIG, please visit www.sharedassessments.org .

