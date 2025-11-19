Fueled by Record Growth and Customer Satisfaction, Black Kite Introduces Black Kite AI Agent, Continuing to Drive the Future of AI-Native Third-Party Cyber Risk Management

Building on a 5-year CAGR of 70% and an NPS of 74, Cybersecurity leader unveils Black Kite AI Agent, further exposing its AI capabilities directly to security teams to accelerate third-party risk investigation, assessment, and reporting

Black Kite , the leader in third-party cyber risk management, today announced the release of Black Kite AI Agent, a super agent that automatically investigates, assesses, and reports on third-party risk. Black Kite has achieved record growth, with a 5-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 70%, driven by customer success and satisfaction scores that exceed industry standards. These results are quantitative proof that organizations see Black Kite as an indispensable partner. Building on this momentum, the newly released Black Kite AI Agent empowers security teams to be more effective and automated in managing third-party risk.

"Our strong performance validates that our accuracy, scalability, and transparent approach is more than meeting the demands to avoid disruptions and reduce the administrative costs associated with legacy third-party cyber risk management," said Paul Paget, CEO, Black Kite. "Managing third-party cyber risk is one of the most dynamic and complex challenges facing business leaders today. We are honored that our customers collaborate with us, sharing their insights into this problem. Their ideas inspire Black Kite to continually innovate and deliver enterprise-scale capabilities. Black Kite AI Agent is an example of the company's collaboration with its customers to provide critical insights and further automate the laborious tasks involved in managing risk across an organization's extended ecosystem."

Super Agent Investigates, Assesses, and Reports on Third-Party Risk

Black Kite was founded with a mission to give security professionals a complete and accurate view of their cyber ecosystem risk. From the very beginning, AI has played a central role in achieving that mission. The Black Kite AI Agent exposes these advanced AI capabilities directly to customers, enabling security teams to investigate, assess, and report on third-party risk more efficiently. With this new capability, Black Kite continues to set itself apart and lead the future of Third-Party Cyber Risk Management (TPCRM).

Fully embedded across the platform, Black Kite AI Agent enables users to ask questions in the context of any page or use pre-built "Blueprints" to launch deep investigations, generate custom reports, and more. Black Kite AI Agent is powered by a network of sub-agents so that when a user asks a question or uses a Blueprint, the appropriate sub-agents are automatically launched to handle the task.

Key features and benefits include:

Deep Investigations: Investigates vendor findings, changes in risk scores, cyber ratings, RSI™, and the impact of breaches on third-party networks.

Executive and Board Reporting: Generates custom reports and board communication packages with risk trends, concentration areas, and impact with charts and metrics.

Procurement Decision Support: Benchmarks prospective vendors with side-by-side risk scores, RSI™, breach history, and financial impact analysis to support onboarding decisions and contract negotiations.

Navigation Guidance: Provides instant answers, guidance, and navigation tips based on best practices, help articles, and support tickets to maximize platform utilization and value.

Build and Scale TPRM: Gives expert TPRM advice to guide in building and scaling a third-party risk management program, such as key processes, team structure, and R&Rs.

Vendor Prioritization: Ranks vendors by severity and business impact, analyzing findings, FocusTags™, score changes, RSI™, and more to highlight the most urgent cases for action.

Document Q&A: Enables the ability to query vendor documents (e.g., SOC 2 reports, ISO certifications, policies) by asking plain-text questions (e.g., "Do they require MFA?") to extract control-specific information.

The Trusted Choice for Third-Party Cyber Risk Intelligence

Black Kite has achieved a 5-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 70%. Further fueling Black Kite's momentum, the company surpassed key milestones, including expansion of its leadership team, high customer satisfaction scores that go beyond industry standards, recognition by leading industry analysts, and winning prestigious cybersecurity awards for innovation and excellence.

Key highlights include:

Achieved record high industry standards in customer satisfaction, including: NPS score of 74-plus; 93% Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) for onboarding; and consistently receiving a 100% CSAT in customer support for 12 months with a 96% first call resolution rate.

A 100% channel-first organization, Black Kite has a powerful network that includes 300-plus partners. From global resellers and managed services providers to GRC leaders and technology integrators, partners include Aravo, Guidepoint, Optiv, Onspring, Avertium, ServiceNow, LogicGate, CGS CyberDefense, and Carahsoft, to name a few.

Black Kite Bridge™, the industry's first solution enabling customer-vendor collaboration, has built a strong community of thousands of third parties, growing over 100% quarter over quarter.

Expanded its leadership with Jack Jones, originator of the industry's standard risk measurement model known as Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) and the FAIR Controls Analytics Model (FAIR-CAM), who joined as Strategic Advisor. Additionally, appointed Jessica Stanford as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and David Sauer as Vice President of Strategic Alliances to drive growth, enhance brand positioning, and expand strategic partnerships in the cybersecurity industry.

Recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Cyber-Risk Management, 2025, which we feel validates that Black Kite's focus on evidence-based, quantifiable, and transparent risk intelligence is precisely where industry analysts see the market heading.

For more information on Black Kite AI Agent, visit https://blackkite.com/ai .

To read more on Black Kite's recent growth and achievements, visit https://blackkite.com/reports/voice-of-the-customer-report-2025 .

About Black Kite

Black Kite is the AI-native third-party cyber risk management platform trusted by over 3,000 customers to manage every supplier and every risk across their extended ecosystem. Powered by the industry's highest-quality risk intelligence, spanning over 40 million companies, Black Kite is differentiated by the accuracy, transparency, and actionability of its data. The platform automates vendor monitoring and risk assessments, surfacing reliable insights into ransomware susceptibility, regulatory gaps, financial exposure, and more. With Black Kite, security and risk teams gain always-on visibility and trusted intelligence to act early, reduce exposure, and stay ahead of third-party threats. Black Kite has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers . Learn more at www.blackkite.com or on the Black Kite blog .

