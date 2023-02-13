BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER, ELVIS, THE WHALE, EVERYTHING, EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Motion Picture Winners at the 10th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

"Abbott Elementary," "Euphoria," "Pam & Tommy" "Our Flag Means Death," "Legendary,"

"The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special," "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,"

"The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans," "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

Among Television Winners

***

ANGELA BASSETT RECEIVES THE DISTINGUISHED ARTISAN AWARD

***

MELISSA PETERMAN HOSTS AWARDS

FRANKIE GRANDE HOSTS RED CARPET PRESHOW

***

EPK With Photos/Video: https://bit.ly/3HHvaHa

***

The Red Carpet & Awards Show Livestream is Available on YouTube and Vimeo

***

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) announced winners of its 10th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Awards, presented by Dyson and HASK® Beauty, in 23 categories of film, television, commercials, and live theater. The gala was held on Saturday night, February 11, 2023 before a sold out audience of over 800 at The Beverly Hilton. It was also livestreamed to an audience of millions worldwide.

10th Anniversary of the MUAHS Awards celebrated 23 diffent awards for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and theater. Angela Bassett is honored with the Distinguished Artisan Awards at the 10th Anniversary MUAHS Awards.

Winners in the Feature Motion Pictures categories include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, The Whale, and Everything, Everywhere All at Once. Television Series winners include "Abbott Elementary," "Euphoria," "Pam & Tommy" and "Our Flag Means Death." For the categories in Television Special/One Hour or More Live Program Series, winners include "The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special," "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration," and "Legendary."

Winners in the Daytime Television category were awarded to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans." Children/Teen Program honors went to "The Quest" for both Make-Up and Hair categories. Theatrical awards were bestowed upon "Kinky Boots" for Best Make-Up and "La Traviata" or Best Hair Styling. The Commercial/Music Video Awards were presented to "American Horror Story: Dollhouse" Promo and "American Horror Stories: Season 2" Promos.

Actress Melissa Peterman charmed as host of the lively event. TV personality, actor and singer Frankie J. Grande, hosted the red carpet preshow. The show opened with remarks by the Honorable Congressman Adam Schiff, United States Congress representing California's 30th Congressional District. Julie Socash, Local 706 President, and Karen Westerfield, Business Representative, presided over the awards ceremony. Special guest Matthew D. Loeb, IATSE International President, joined Paul Krekorian, LA City Council President, and Eva Bitar, Manager of Film and Television Production for City of Los Angeles, to present the Guild with a Proclamation celebrating the 85th anniversary of Local 706 and 10th anniversary of MUAHS Guild Awards. Accepting the proclamation on behalf of the guild was Julie Socash and founder and immediate past president of Local 706 Sue Cabral-Ebert. Krekorian also proclaimed official Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Day.

Angela Bassett, Academy Award®-nominated actress, director, and executive producer, most recently acclaimed for her creative work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for which she has received an Academy Award nomination, Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award nomination, in addition to the hit primetime television drama "9-1-1", received this year's Distinguished Artisan Award. Presenting the Distinguished Artisan Award to Bassett was D'Andre Michael, Bassett's personal make-up artist, and Camille Friend, Academy Award-nominated hair stylist who was the Hair Stylist Department Head and Designer on both Black Panther movies.

Steve La Porte, Oscar- and Emmy®- winning make-up artist best known for his work on Beetlejuice, Star Trek 3: The Search for Spock and Terminator 2 & 3, received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Rick Baker, Academy Award-winning make-up artist. Josée Normand, Emmy-winning hair stylist known for her work on Star Trek: Voyager, Die Hard and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation), a longtime colleague of Josée.

The esteemed Vanguard Award was bestowed upon Fred C. Blau Jr., Emmy-winning make-up artist and Reel Creations® co-owner, considered the foremost expert on blood effects and tattoo artistry by his colleagues, and best known for his work on The Illustrated Man, Tattoo, Apocalypse Now, and Planet of the Apes. Academy Award-winning make-up artist Ve Neill (Pirates of the Caribbean series, Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire) presented the award to Blau.

Joining Blau as a Vanguard Award honoree was Emmy-winning hair stylist Judy Crown, whose 40 year award-winning career included "Seinfeld," "Designing Women," "Houdini," "Moonlighting," and "Murphy Brown" among many others. Emmy and Tony winner Jason Alexander presented Judy with her award, honoring their many years working together on "Seinfeld."

Additional presenters include Cooper Barnes ("Henry Danger"), John Brotherton ("Fuller House," "Furious 7," "The Conjuring"), Meg Donnelly ("Zombies," "American Housewife"), Kate Flannery ("The Office"), Alexis Floyd ("Inventing Anna"), Peter Gallagher ("Grace & Frankie," "Law & Order"), Kate Linder ("The Young and the Restless"), Jack McBrayer ("30 Rock"), Christopher McDonald ("Hacks," "The Watcher"), Amber Riley ("Glee", "Dreamgirls"), Nicole Sullivan ("Law & Order: SVU")and Alanna Ubach (Bombshell, "Euphoria", Coco) among others.

Another highlight of the evening was a moving In Memoriam segment performed by long-time Local 706 member Angie Wells. Returning again as producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) were IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.

THE WINNERS OF THE 10th ANNUAL MUAHS AWARDS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

1. Best Contemporary Make-Up

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway

2. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Elvis

Shane Thomas, Angela Conte

3. Best Special Make-Up Effects

The Whale

Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher

4. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva G. Stokes, Victor Paz

5. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Elvis

Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston

TELEVISION SERIES - LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION:





6. Best Contemporary Make-Up

"Euphoria"- Season 2

Doniella D. Davy, Tara Lang Shah, Alexandra J. French

7. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

"Pam & Tommy"

David Williams, Jennifer Aspinall, Dave Snyder, Bill Myer

8. Best Special Make-Up Effects

"Pam & Tommy"

David Williams, Jason Collins, Mo Meinhart, Abby Lyle Clawson

9. Best Contemporary Hair Styling "Abbott Elementary"

Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina R. Joseph

10. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

"Our Flag Means Death"

Margarita Pidgeon, Stacy Bisel, Kate Loftis, Christopher Enlow

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES:

11. Best Contemporary Make-Up

"Legendary"

Tonia N. Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Sean Conklin



12. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

"The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special"

Michael Ornelaz, Matt Sprunger, Jon Moore, Robin Pritchard

13. Best Special Make-Up Effects

"The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special"

Alexei Dmitriew, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mo Meinhart

14. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

"Legendary"

Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Dean Francis Banowetz, LaLisa Turner

15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration"

Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky, Maria Sandoval, Myo Htun Lai

DAYTIME TELEVISION:

16. Best Make-Up

"The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans"

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

17. Best Hair Styling

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tara Copeland, Roberto Ramos

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING:

18. Best Make-Up

"The Quest"

Elle Favorule, Michelle A. Sfarzo, Sonia Cabrera

19. Best Hair Styling

"The Quest"

Erica C. Adams, Alyn R. Topper, Lauren McKeever, Jennifer Tremont

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS:

20. Best Make-Up

"American Horror Stories: Dollhouse" Promo

Kerry Herta, Jason M. Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Christina Kortum

21. Best Hair Styling

"American Horror Stories: Season 2" Promos

Joe E. Matke III, Tiphanie G. Baum, Jerilynn Stephens, Johnny L. Lomeli

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage):

22. Best Make-up

"Kinky Boots"

Brandi Strona, Glen Alen Gutierrez, Lilia Villasenor

23. Best Hair Styling

"La Traviata"

Jeanna Marie Parham, Christina E. Martin

FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES, CLICK HERE

The 10th Annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: Dyson, HASK® Beauty; Premier Level: HBO Max, Nigel Beauty; Diamond Level: Ardell, Netflix, Paramount, Walt Disney Motion Pictures; Platinum Level: BigMack Trailers, First Entertainment Credit Union, IATSE Local 798, LeMieux Skin Care, Olaplex; Gold Level: Floral Street, The Milton Agency, QMS Medicosmetics, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros; Silver Level: Amazon Studios, Cinema Secrets, Date My Make-Up, IATSE, MakeUp in LosAngeles, MGM, Moonplay Cosmetics, Natita's New Beginnings, Premiere Products, Inc, RCMA Makeup, SAG-AFTRA, The Rebbe Mat, Skin Illustrator, Skindinavia; Gift Bag Sponsors: Ardell, Beauty Blender, Benefit Cosmetics, Brush Off, Charlotte Tilbury, Cinema Secrets, Date My Make-Up, Elemis, Floral Street,, HASK® Beauty, Haus Labs, ICONIC London, Kiss New York Professional, Lisa Eldridge, LeMieux Skin Care, Lumify® redness reliever eye drops, Moonplay Cosmetics, OLAPLEX, OMNIA® Brushes, RCMA Makeup, The Rebbe Mat, Red by Kiss, SAINT JANE Beauty, SeSpring Skin Care, Skindinavia, Wrinkles Schminkles; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, SHOOTonline, The Wrap, Below the Line and The Powder Group.

ABOUT LOCAL 706 , Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild : For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

PRESS CONTACTS:

Cheri Warner • Andy Aquinada• Weissman/Markovitz Communications

818.760.8995 • [email protected] • [email protected]

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

IngleDodd Media

310.207.4410 • [email protected]

SOURCE Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706)