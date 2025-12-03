BLACK PASTORS UNITED FOR EDUCATION (BPUE) WINS THE 2025 GREGOR G. PETERSON PRIZE IN VENTURE PHILANTHROPY

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Pastors United for Education (BPUE), a faith-based nonprofit providing children with full-time educational alternatives through community-based learning centers, has won the 7th annual 2025 Gregor G. Peterson Prize in Venture Philanthropy.

BPUE founder Rev. Joshua C. Robertson accepts the 7th annual 2025 Gregor G. Peterson Prize in Venture Philanthropy.

Presented during the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) Nation & States Policy Summit (December 2–3, Fort Worth, Texas), the $250,000 award recognizes innovative nonprofits that embody Gregor Peterson's commitment to an entrepreneurial spirit, teamwork, and sustainable, life-changing outcomes. BPUE was selected from more than 120 nominees for its unique approach to educational transformation.

"We are deeply honored to receive this award," said Rev. Joshua C. Robertson, founder of BPUE. "It affirms our belief that every child deserves an environment where they can learn, grow, and thrive, regardless of their circumstances."

Based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, BPUE leads a growing movement to advance educational freedom—today's civil rights movement—through advocacy, government engagement, and community leadership. As part of this mission, BPUE supports pastors and congregations who want to join the movement, with many choosing to open community-based learning centers that provide a free alternative to unsafe or low-performing schools. Currently serving students across Pennsylvania, BPUE is expanding nationally to bring these centers—and their message of empowerment—to communities across the country. Each center offers a rigorous education and a sense of safety and belonging, housed within churches with available space, and includes on-site mental health counseling. Tuition, materials, equipment, and transportation are all provided at no cost to families.

Eric Peterson, son of the Prize's namesake, described why the family chose BPUE as this year's winner: "What Pastor Josh and BPUE are undertaking is truly a big idea—one that can be replicated across the country. We believe in the value of a good education and have confidence that underserved inner-city youth will find hope through this positive alternative."

"This award will help us open new centers where children can flourish with support that empowers them to transform their own lives and, by extension, their communities," said Rev. Robertson. "We're grateful to the Peterson family for believing in our mission."

Information about the Gregor G. Peterson Prize in Venture Philanthropy is available on the official website. Nominations and evaluations were coordinated by Hoplin Jackson Charitable Advisors.

About Black Pastors United for Education (BPUE)

Black Pastors United for Education (BPUE) is a Harrisburg-based nonprofit organization mobilizing pastors, congregations, and community leaders to champion educational freedom and equity. Rooted in faith and civic responsibility, BPUE works to reimagine the role of the church in education through advocacy, policy engagement, and the creation of accessible, high-quality learning opportunities for children and families. The organization partners with churches and local leaders to open full-time learning centers that provide safe, supportive environments for academic and personal growth. With centers currently operating across Pennsylvania and plans to expand nationally, BPUE is building a movement that empowers communities to reclaim education as a pathway to freedom and flourishing. For more information, visit https://bpue.org.

Contact: Ashley Cherry, Marketing/Communications, BPUE

717-542-5138, [email protected]

SOURCE Black Pastors United for Education (BPUE)