Black Rock Coffee Bar to Open its Second Drive-Thru-Only Location in Phoenix for People on the Go

The 800-square-foot drive-thru-only Black Rock store is located at 8847 N 7th Ave. at the intersection of N 7 th and Dunlap. The store will open on October 1, 2021, which happens to be International Coffee Day. To celebrate the occasion and the grand opening, Phoenix residents can get free 16 oz drinks all day at this location.

Black Rock was founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence. The Phoenix area additions bring to 93 the total number of company coffee bars in seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

"This new opening in Phoenix furthers Black Rock Coffee Bar's connection to the community," said Jeff Hernandez, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "Our drive-thru-only locations in the U.S. make up 40% of our stores and have proven to be very popular. We are happy to add another one in Phoenix for those who are on the go and don't want to get out of their cars to get their favorite coffee, tea, smoothie or energy drink."

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills. Each new location will employ approximately 20 team members. Interested candidates can apply for employment @blackrockaz on Instagram.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Black Rock initially was founded in Oregon in 2008, by a three-family father-son partnership that includes Jeff Hernandez and his dad Rob; brothers Daniel and Jeremy Brand and their father Jack; and Ryan Hagler and his father, John. Today, Jeff Hernandez and Daniel Brand run the business full-time while overseeing more than 90 stores nationwide and growing. The Black Rock culture places importance on personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee, and on ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

SOURCE Black Rock Coffee Bar