Black Virtual Career Fair to Host Career Fair on March 24th, 2022 to Black Professionals

OAKLAND, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) hosts its 10th Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, March 24th, 9am-1pm PST. BVCF connects Black professionals with innovative and inclusion minded companies offering exciting career opportunities. The event offers participants a rare opportunity to connect with hiring managers at industry leading companies while building their business network. Nationwide job opportunities will be available from 16 companies targeting technical and nontechnical professionals in various industries including TECH, SALES & MARKETING. March's career fair includes major employers such as Anthem, Cooley LLP, First Citizen Bank, Good Eggs and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

According to recent articles, the pace of The Great Resignation, fueled by COVID could be slowing down. A trend started in April of 2021, over 4.5 million workers have quit their jobs, leaving companies in desperate need for employees. "The reverberations of The Great Resignation have negatively affected companies and employees," says Lakeisha Poole, Partner, Black Virtual Career Fair and Founder, Onyx Community Connection. "It has left a multitude of companies short staffed and has placed more stress along with higher expectations on current and aspiring employees. However, BVCF looks to assist and help guide black professionals by connecting them with companies who not only share their values but recognize their value," says Poole.

"BVCF is confident in its mission to connect qualified Black professionals with companies who are looking for new employees, especially during these stressful times," says Michael DeFlorimonte, Partner, Black Virtual Career Fair and Founder, African American Employee Network (AAEN). "We've succeeded in connecting Black professionals to innovative companies in the past and will proceed to do so going forward. A large percentage of workers who've resigned from their former positions is primarily due to the lack of recognition and feeling poor sense of connection. We inspire Black professionals to understand the types of values they're looking for in a company and gain a stronger sense of the abilities they have to offer. By pursuing both ideas one will find themselves entering the business world with better clarity as well as a deeper feeling of confidence. Now is the time to begin building the foundation for your business career. Now is the time to begin connecting," says DeFlorimonte.

BVCF provides Black professionals, both active and aspiring, with free services, resources, and tools to assist with the entire job search process. Employers can review resumes and post jobs. Candidates, recruiters and hiring managers interact in real-time via audio, video and text chat during the fair, which is from 9:00 am- 1:00 pm PST.

About Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF)

Black Virtual Career Fair (BVCF) is a joint venture of two Black professional organizations: the African American Employee Network (AAEN), a communications network serving and supporting African American professionals in the area of information, events (education, networking) and career development; and Onyx Community Connection (Onyx), a Black professionals organization committed to amplifying Black excellence through regular business, social and community service events and communications. Together as BVCF, we leverage a syndicated network to reach qualified candidates nationwide.

For more information about BVCF, go to www.blackvcf.com

