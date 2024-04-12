Black Women for Wellness Activates City-Wide Projection in Los Angeles to Amplify Black Maternal Health Week 2024

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Women for Wellness , in collaboration with the African American Infant and Maternal Mortality Prevention Initiative and California Black Women's Health Project , launched a city-wide projection activation to kick off Black Maternal Health Week (BMHW). The activation took place on Thursday, April 11th, coinciding with the beginning of Black Maternal Health Week 2024, which runs from April 11-17th.

Founded by Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Inc . and under the theme "Our Bodies STILL Belong to Us: Reproductive Justice NOW!", Black Maternal Health Week serves as a pivotal moment for awareness, activism, and community-building. With a focus on amplifying the voices of Black Mamas and highlighting Black-led maternal health initiatives, the week-long event centers the values and traditions of the reproductive and birth justice movements.

The projection activation spanned across key locations in greater Los Angeles, including Hollywood, Downtown LA, South LA, Inglewood, and Long Beach. The projections, displayed on the sides of buildings, featured an empowering graphic and simple message: "Black Mothers, reclaim your joy!"

"While the challenges and stats are undeniable, this Black Maternal Health Week we want Black Mamas to know there is STILL joy to be experienced," said Gabrielle Brown, who serves as the Black Maternal and Infant Health program manager at Black Women for Wellness. "This week is not only a time for raising awareness about the challenges faced by Black mothers but also an opportunity to celebrate their resilience and joy. We are reclaiming that joy and calling meaningful action toward achieving racial and birth justice."

To further engage the community, Black Women for Wellness encouraged individuals to capture and share photos of the projections using the hashtag #BlackMaternalResilience. Additionally, participants were directed to visit BlackMamasWeek.com for more information on events and programming throughout the week.

Black Maternal Health Week underscores the urgent need for comprehensive public and private insurance coverage for maternal, sexual, and reproductive health care, as well as improvements in access to care and equitable, high-quality services. By centering the experiences and needs of Black women and birthing people, the initiative aims to drive systemic change and address the alarming disparities in maternal health outcomes. In 2021, the maternal mortality rate for non-Hispanic Black women was 69.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, 2.6 times the rate for non-Hispanic White women. And in the U.S., Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women.

The CDC notes that more than 80 percent of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable

About Black Women for Wellness:

Founded in 1997, Black Women for Wellness is a California-based nonprofit organization committed to the health and well-being of Black women and girls. Through education, advocacy, and leadership development, the organization seeks to empower communities and create lasting change in reproductive health, rights, and justice.

