Black Women for Wellness Launches Fierce Aunties Campaign to Further Reproductive Justice Movement

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Women for Wellness (BWW), a pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and well-being of Black women and girls, is pleased to announce the launch of its Fierce Aunties Campaign . This campaign aims to engage and empower Aunties within our community to further the reproductive justice movement.

BWW recognizes the crucial role Aunties play within our communities. Often serving as pillars of strength and wisdom, Aunties have historically been instrumental in nurturing and supporting their families. However, they have not always been fully included in discussions surrounding reproductive justice. The Fierce Aunties Campaign seeks to change that narrative by inviting Aunties to join the movement to secure safe and equitable sexual health services, abortions and reproductive health care for our loved ones.

The Fierce Aunties Campaign will feature a series of events, workshops, and experiences designed to educate and empower Aunties to advocate. These events include:

Fierce Aunties Glam Day : A free makeup and photoshoot event where Aunties can participate and potentially be featured in the Fierce Auntie campaign. ( April 7th , 12-3pm , Ora Cafe, Leimert Park, CA)





: A free makeup and photoshoot event where Aunties can participate and potentially be featured in the Fierce Auntie campaign. ( , , Ora Cafe, Leimert Park, CA) Summer Salon Story Circle Series : An intergenerational community gathering exploring the many cycles of the reproductive journey through storytelling and writing (Session One: May 3rd , 6-8pm , Session Two: June 1st , 11am - 1pm , 5757 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA )





: An intergenerational community gathering exploring the many cycles of the reproductive journey through storytelling and writing (Session One: , , Session Two: , , 5757 W Adams Blvd, ) Intro to the Reproductive Justice Movement 101 - An opportunity for Fierce Aunties to gain insights into the history of the RJ movement, learn about volunteer opportunities and how to better advocate for their own reproductive health and those in their community. ( May 6th , 6:00- 7:30, Virtual)

Additionally, upcoming events include the Auntie Day Dinner Experience on July 28th and the Ask a Fierce Auntie Lounge on August 15th, offering unique opportunities for connection, mentorship, and support.

Janette Robinson Flint, Executive Director of Black Women for Wellness, emphasized the significance of Aunties in this movement, stating, "Black women deserve safe, healthy reproductive care. We know that one way to achieve that type of care is to get Aunties on board. One thing I know for sure is that Black Aunties can move mountains."

She further highlighted the rich legacy of civic engagement among Black women and the campaign's aim to tap into this legacy to drive positive change. "Black women in California come from a long history of active civic engagement. Campaigning and canvassing among Black women date back to the early 1900's. This campaign is looking to tap into that rich legacy and encourage all Fierce Anties to join us in the movement. We are working hard to ensure that our community has access to safe equitable reproduction health resources."

Recent polling highlights the urgency of the Fierce Aunties campaign. According to In Our Own Voice: Black Women's Reproductive Justice Agenda's new election poll , reproductive freedom is among a top concern of Black voters. In the wake of the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, more Black voters than ever are motivated to back pro-choice candidates to advance Reproductive Justice policies. About 40 percent of Black women of reproductive age express heightened concerns, including safety, mortality risks during pregnancy, potential relocation for better reproductive care access, and uncertainty about their reproductive futures post the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision. Additionally, Black voters are six times more likely to support candidates advocating for abortion access over those who oppose it.

Black Women for Wellness invites allies and partners to join the Fierce Aunties Campaign, recognizing that collective effort is essential in building a more just and equitable future.

For more information about the campaign and upcoming events, including how to get involved and RSVP, please visit bwwla.org/fierceaunties .

Founded in 1997, Black Women for Wellness is a California-based nonprofit organization committed to the health and well-being of Black women and girls. Through education, advocacy, and leadership development, the organization seeks to empower communities and create lasting change in reproductive health, rights, and justice.

