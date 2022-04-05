Black Women's Health Imperative Equity Leader Zsanai Epps Tackles Menstrual Justice During Speech at Harvard's Radcliffe Institute

WASHINGTON , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) congratulates Zsanai Epps, Director of My Sister's Keeper and Positive Period, for being selected as a featured speaker at Harvard University's Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study.

Ms. Epps's leadership and programming strategies amplify awareness of menstrual injustice. Through the Black Women's Health Imperative's Positive Period program, Ms. Epps highlights the continued need for health advocacy and resource provisioning.

"Access to menstrual products is both a dignity and equity issue, yet Black women and school-aged girls across the United States are unable to access the menstrual products they need. Menstrual insecurities can lead to shame, humiliation, and health issues. My vision is for period poverty to be eliminated and for all Black women and girls to no longer experience shame and negative attitudes toward normal body functions. We deserve menstrual equity, period!" said Ms. Epps.

The Out for Blood: Feminine Hygiene to Menstrual Equity webinar event occurs on April 11, 2022, at 4 pm eastern. This effort marks the opening of a similarly titled exhibition on view on April 4, 2022. Throughout the 20th century, the marketing and design of menstrual products often stigmatized menstruation as an unmentionable bodily affliction. Menstruation was and, in some ways, remains wrapped in euphemism as feminine hygiene, a weakness, a nuisance. In this exhibition, organized by Radcliffe's Schlesinger Library, historical artifacts surrounding menstruation show how marketing and social norms have created a physiological stigma and a cultural construct shaping how women should live their lives.

Out for Blood highlights the work of the groundbreaking Boston Women's Health Book Collective , the words of menstruating girls and women, and the production of zines that challenge toxic hygiene products and gendered assumptions.

To RSVP or learn more about this event, register here: Out for Blood: Feminine Hygiene to Menstrual Equity (Exhibition Opening) | Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University.

About the Black Women's Health Imperative:

Established originally as the National Black Women's Health Project in 1983, the Black Women's Health Imperative is the first and only national non-profit organization created for and by Black women dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 22 million Black women and girls -- physically, emotionally, and financially. Our core mission is advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across the lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development. For more information, please visit www.bwhi.org.

