Black Women's Health Imperative Taps Emmy Winners Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tabitha Brown to Help Destigmatize Menstruation in the Groundbreaking Film, "Me Period"

ATLANTA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) announces " Me Period ," a documentary highlighting critical intergenerational discussions on puberty, menstruation, and health discovery. Highlighting conversations between families of all types, the film also features insights and stories from actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and author Tabitha Brown, alongside their daughters, Ivy "Coco" Maurice and Choice Brown. Inspired by the groundbreaking 1987 documentary, by BWHI founder Byllye Avery, "Me Period" explores the stories of families navigating the complexities and taboos surrounding the menstrual journey.

"Me Period" emerges under the direction of award-winning director Lisa Cunningham . The film aims to drive awareness, challenge societal norms, and provide safety and resources for Black families.

The documentary's executive producer and BWHI President, Linda Goler Blount , sees this film as a culmination of her lifelong dedication to advocating for health equity and promoting the understanding of the unique health experiences of Black women. "We know, menstruation is a pivotal and transformative process, but within Black and Brown families, societal stigma, barriers to care, and harmful messages about our bodies can hinder our ability to navigate this journey confidently and effectively," she explains. "This is precisely why 'Me Period' is crucial—it begins to unpack this long overdue conversation while also leaving the viewers empowered."

Beyond the first-time period personal stories, "Me Period" touches on the critical issue of menstrual equity, highlighting the difficult choices some mothers face between buying menstrual products, which are considered luxury goods in some states, or family essentials, and the gut-wrenching stories of assault and generational trauma.

"Me Period" won the prestigious Audience Award as Best Feature Documentary at the 2024 Essence Film Festival. It has been accepted to the Black Girls Rock! Film Fest, and Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival. It aims to normalize and embrace the complex dynamics of discussing bodies, puberty, and menstruation with the next generation of Black women.

As the oldest non-profit solely dedicated to the health and wellness of Black women and girls, BWHI has evolved into a nationally recognized organization leading in health policy, education, research, and communications, all designed to improve health outcomes for Black women.

Visit https://meperiod.info/ to watch the trailer or access the menstrual health toolkit.

