Blackbaud Announces 2019 First Quarter Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"We continued to rapidly advance our existing applications, brought new solutions to market, and closed on the acquisition of YourCause which creates lasting value for our customers and shareholders, and grows our addressable markets," said Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud's president and CEO. "And, I'm incredibly proud of the recognition that Blackbaud has received on a few of our internal program initiatives, including being named to Forbes Best Mid-sized Employers for the fourth consecutive year."

First Quarter 2019 Results Compared to First Quarter 2018 Results:

Total GAAP revenue was $215.8 million , up 5.7%, with $198.1 million in GAAP recurring revenue, representing 91.8% of total GAAP revenue. GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.5%.

, up 5.7%, with in GAAP recurring revenue, representing 91.8% of total GAAP revenue. GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.5%. Total non-GAAP revenue was $216.5 million , up 5.9%, with $198.8 million in non-GAAP recurring revenue, representing 91.8% of total non-GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.7%.

, up 5.9%, with in non-GAAP recurring revenue, representing 91.8% of total non-GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue was up 9.7%. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 5.7%.

GAAP income from operations was $2.2 million , with GAAP operating margin of 1.0%, a decrease of 760 basis points.

, with GAAP operating margin of 1.0%, a decrease of 760 basis points. Non-GAAP income from operations was $36.0 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 16.6%, a decrease of 450 basis points.

, with non-GAAP operating margin of 16.6%, a decrease of 450 basis points. GAAP net loss was $1.1 million , with GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.02 , down $0.39 .

, with GAAP diluted loss per share of , down . Non-GAAP net income was $24.7 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.51 , down $0.15 .

, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of , down . Non-GAAP free cash flow was $(22.5) million , a decrease of $21.4 million .

"I'm pleased with the execution against our strategic objectives through the first quarter, and our full year financial outlook is unchanged," said Tony Boor, Blackbaud's executive vice president and CFO. "We are in an investment year to better position the business for accelerated growth and long-term success, and we are tracking well to expectations. The sales account executives hired in the second-half of 2018 are currently underway ramping to targeted productivity, we are executing our workplace strategy, and we continue to rapidly innovate for our customers."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights:

Dividend

Blackbaud announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2019 dividend of $0.12 per share payable on June 14, 2019 to stockholders of record on May 28, 2019.

Financial Outlook

Blackbaud today reaffirmed its 2019 full year financial guidance, which includes the acquisition of YourCause:

Non-GAAP revenue of $880 million to $910 million

to Non-GAAP operating margin of 16.7% to 17.2%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.11 to $2.28

to Non-GAAP free cash flow of $124 million to $134 million

Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

Adoption of New Lease Accounting Standard

On January 1, 2019, we adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) ("ASU 2016-02"), using the transition method that allowed us to initially apply the guidance at the adoption date of January 1, 2019 without adjusting comparative periods presented. ASU 2016-02 requires lessees to record most leases on their balance sheet but recognize expenses in the income statement in a manner similar to previous guidance. The impacts of adoption are reflected in Blackbaud's guidance and the other financial information herein. We will provide more detailed information regarding the impact of our adoption of ASU 2016-02 in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP recurring revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Blackbaud has acquired businesses whose net tangible assets include deferred revenue. In accordance with GAAP reporting requirements, Blackbaud recorded write-downs of deferred revenue to fair value, which resulted in lower recognized revenue. Both on a quarterly and year-to-date basis, the revenue for the acquired businesses is deferred and typically recognized over a one-year period, so Blackbaud's GAAP revenues for the one-year period after the acquisitions will not reflect the full amount of revenues that would have been reported if the acquired deferred revenue was not written down to fair value. The non-GAAP measures described above reverse the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-downs so that the full amount of revenue booked by the acquired companies is included, which Blackbaud believes provides a more accurate representation of a revenue run-rate in a given period. In addition to reversing write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue, non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain items that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue attributable to those companies, as if there were no acquisition-related write-downs of acquired deferred revenue to fair value as required by GAAP. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment.

Blackbaud uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Blackbaud's ongoing operational performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Blackbaud's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in its business. In addition, Blackbaud believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated balance sheets (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,187

$ 30,866

Restricted cash due to customers 219,396

418,980

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,128 and $4,722 at March 31, 2019

and December 31, 2018, respectively 90,727

86,595

Customer funds receivable 5,474

1,753

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 73,099

59,788

Total current assets 413,883

597,982

Property and equipment, net 38,757

40,031

Operating lease right-of-use assets 110,485

—

Software development costs, net 81,231

75,099

Goodwill 634,845

545,213

Intangible assets, net 355,751

291,617

Other assets 67,461

65,363

Total assets $ 1,702,413

$ 1,615,305

Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 32,640

$ 34,538

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 54,983

46,893

Due to customers 224,870

420,733

Debt, current portion 7,500

7,500

Deferred revenue, current portion 281,082

295,991

Total current liabilities 601,075

805,655

Debt, net of current portion 576,068

379,624

Deferred tax liability 48,050

44,291

Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,290

2,564

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 102,880

—

Other liabilities 4,302

9,388

Total liabilities 1,336,665

1,241,522

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding —

—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 60,182,678

and 59,327,633 shares issued at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018,

respectively 60

59

Additional paid-in capital 412,937

399,241

Treasury stock, at cost; 10,999,885 and 10,760,574 shares at March 31, 2019

and December 31, 2018, respectively (285,284)

(266,884)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,452)

(5,110)

Retained earnings 239,487

246,477

Total stockholders' equity 365,748

373,783

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,702,413

$ 1,615,305



Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

March 31, 2019 2018 Revenue



Recurring $ 198,094

$ 180,846

One-time services and other 17,736

23,338

Total revenue 215,830

204,184

Cost of revenue



Cost of recurring 84,711

69,079

Cost of one-time services and other 14,572

18,958

Total cost of revenue 99,283

88,037

Gross profit 116,547

116,147

Operating expenses



Sales, marketing and customer success 55,455

45,477

Research and development 28,461

25,958

General and administrative 27,117

25,051

Amortization 1,376

1,269

Restructuring 1,953

811

Total operating expenses 114,362

98,566

Income from operations 2,185

17,581

Interest expense (5,323)

(3,517)

Other income, net 182

160

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes (2,956)

14,224

Income tax benefit (1,834)

(3,527)

Net (loss) income $ (1,122)

$ 17,751

(Loss) earnings per share



Basic $ (0.02)

$ 0.38

Diluted $ (0.02)

$ 0.37

Common shares and equivalents outstanding



Basic weighted average shares 47,516,912

47,019,603

Diluted weighted average shares 48,051,289

48,009,395

Other comprehensive income (loss)



Foreign currency translation adjustment 4,590

6,437

Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments, net of tax (932)

1,079

Total other comprehensive income 3,658

7,516

Comprehensive income $ 2,536

$ 25,267



Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated statements of cash flows (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities



Net (loss) income $ (1,122)

$ 17,751

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by

operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 21,724

19,820

Provision for doubtful accounts and sales returns 2,032

1,774

Stock-based compensation expense 13,726

11,092

Deferred taxes (1,155)

902

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 188

188

Other non-cash adjustments 1,820

(197)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of

businesses:



Accounts receivable (1,797)

5,088

Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,107)

(10,052)

Trade accounts payable (3,624)

(1,655)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (11,690)

(14,092)

Deferred revenue (18,006)

(18,866)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (10,011)

11,753

Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (1,152)

(5,771)

Capitalized software development costs (11,319)

(7,103)

Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash

acquired (109,386)

(5,036)

Net cash used in investing activities (121,857)

(17,910)

Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt 271,500

81,700

Payments on debt (75,175)

(52,875)

Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (18,400)

(22,511)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3

9

Change in due to customers (242,885)

(434,640)

Change in customer funds receivable (3,573)

(4,783)

Dividend payments to stockholders (5,901)

(5,825)

Net cash used in financing activities (74,431)

(438,925)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,036

713

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (205,263)

(444,369)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 449,846

640,174

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 244,583

$ 195,805



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands) March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,187

$ 30,866

Restricted cash due to customers 219,396

418,980

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows $ 244,583

$ 449,846



Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

March 31, 2019 2018 GAAP Revenue $ 215,830

$ 204,184

Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down 716

348

Non-GAAP revenue $ 216,546

$ 204,532







GAAP gross profit $ 116,547

$ 116,147

GAAP gross margin 54.0 % 56.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down 716

348

Add: Stock-based compensation expense 974

1,095

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 11,416

10,386

Add: Employee severance 1,119

575

Subtotal 14,225

12,404

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 130,772

$ 128,551

Non-GAAP gross margin 60.4 % 62.9 %





GAAP income from operations $ 2,185

$ 17,581

GAAP operating margin 1.0 % 8.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down 716

348

Add: Stock-based compensation expense 13,726

11,092

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 12,792

11,655

Add: Employee severance 3,421

931

Add: Acquisition-related integration costs 718

433

Add: Acquisition-related expenses 445

394

Add: Restructuring costs 1,953

811

Subtotal 33,771

25,664

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 35,956

$ 43,245

Non-GAAP operating margin 16.6 % 21.1 %





GAAP (loss) income before provision for income taxes $ (2,956)

$ 14,224

GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,122)

$ 17,751







Shares used in computing GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share 48,051,289

48,009,395

GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.02)

$ 0.37







Non-GAAP adjustments:



Less: GAAP income tax benefit (1,834)

(3,527)

Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations 33,771

25,664

Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes 30,815

39,888

Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(1) $ 6,163

$ 7,978

Non-GAAP net income $ 24,652

$ 31,910







Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 48,051,289

48,009,395

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.51

$ 0.66

(1) Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, 2019 2018 GAAP revenue $ 215,830

$ 204,184

GAAP revenue growth 5.7 %

(Less) Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue (1) (4,386)

2,714

Non-GAAP organic revenue (2) $ 211,444

$ 206,898

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 2.2 %







Non-GAAP organic revenue (2) $ 211,444

$ 206,898

Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue (3) 1,779

—

Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis (3) $ 213,223

$ 206,898

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis 3.1 %







GAAP recurring revenue $ 198,094

$ 180,846

GAAP recurring revenue growth 9.5 %

(Less) Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue (1) (4,175)

2,599

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue $ 193,919

$ 183,445

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth 5.7 %



(1) Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies, as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue from the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down attributable to those companies. (2) Non-GAAP organic revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth is calculated. (3) To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Canadian Dollar, EURO, British Pound and Australian Dollar.

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, 2019 2018 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ (10,011)

$ 11,753

Less: purchase of property and equipment (1,152)

(5,771)

Less: capitalized software development costs (11,319)

(7,103)

Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (22,482)

$ (1,121)



