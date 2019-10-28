Blackbaud Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"We continue to gain momentum in our aim to delight customers through innovative cloud solutions, and it is clear that the progress we've made is resonating with the individuals that use our solutions every day. Earlier this month, we hosted a record number of attendees at the 20th annual bbcon, the premier tech gathering for organizations focused on the latest trends and innovations driving the social good community forward," said Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud's president and CEO. "Among the many product and innovation updates across all of our vertical markets, we announced the general availability of Blackbaud Church Management™, which is already transforming the church technology landscape. Within just one year of announcing plans for Blackbaud Church Management, we now serve churches in more than half of the 50 U.S. states, representing congregations of all different sizes and spanning more than 10 denominations. This pace of innovation is extraordinary in our industry."

Third Quarter 2019 Results Compared to Third Quarter 2018 Results:

Total GAAP revenue was $221.1 million , up 5.5%, with $205.2 million in GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.8% of total GAAP revenue. GAAP recurring revenue was up 8.8%.

, up 5.5%, with in GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.8% of total GAAP revenue. GAAP recurring revenue was up 8.8%. Total non-GAAP revenue was $221.4 million , up 5.4%, with $205.5 million in non-GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.8% of total non-GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue was up 8.6%.

, up 5.4%, with in non-GAAP recurring revenue, representing 92.8% of total non-GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue was up 8.6%. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 5.6%.

GAAP income from operations was $7.9 million , with GAAP operating margin of 3.6%, a decrease of 390 basis points.

, with GAAP operating margin of 3.6%, a decrease of 390 basis points. Non-GAAP income from operations was $36.6 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 16.5%, a decrease of 240 basis points.

, with non-GAAP operating margin of 16.5%, a decrease of 240 basis points. GAAP net income was $4.6 million , with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.09 , down $0.14 .

, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of , down . Non-GAAP net income was $26.9 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.56 , down $0.03 .

, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of , down . Non-GAAP free cash flow was $62.5 million , an increase of $4.7 million .

"We've posted solid recurring revenue growth through the first three quarters of the year, and anticipate carrying that performance through the end of 2019," said Tony Boor, Blackbaud's executive vice president and CFO. "The investments we're making in innovation are delivering tremendous value for our existing customers and we've created entirely new product opportunities in our Higher Education and Faith verticals. The investments into sales and marketing are improving our ability to scale, increase our selling footprint, and position us to drive future growth. We're planning to continue these heightened investments though the end of the year."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights:

Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.

Dividend

Blackbaud announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.12 per share payable on December 13, 2019 to stockholders of record on November 27, 2019.

Financial Outlook

Blackbaud today reaffirmed its 2019 full year financial guidance:

Non-GAAP revenue of $880 million to $910 million

to Non-GAAP operating margin of 16.7% to 17.2%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.11 to $2.28

to Non-GAAP free cash flow of $124 million to $134 million

Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

Adoption of New Lease Accounting Standard

On January 1, 2019, we adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) ("ASU 2016-02"), using the transition method that allowed us to initially apply the guidance at the adoption date of January 1, 2019 without adjusting comparative periods presented. ASU 2016-02 requires lessees to record most leases on their balance sheet but recognize expenses in the income statement in a manner similar to previous guidance. The impacts of adoption are reflected in Blackbaud's guidance and other financial information herein. We have provided more detailed information regarding the impact of our adoption of ASU 2016-02 in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 3, 2019.

Conference Call Details

What: Blackbaud's 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call When: October 29, 2019 Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Live Call: 800-289-0459 (US/Canada); passcode 357233 Webcast: Blackbaud's Investor Relations Webpage

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the predictability of our financial results, expectations that our revenue will continue to grow, and expectations that we will achieve our projected 2019 full-year financial guidance. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; risks related to our dividend policy and stock repurchase program, including the possibility that we might discontinue payment of dividends; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks

All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP recurring revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Blackbaud has acquired businesses whose net tangible assets include deferred revenue. In accordance with GAAP reporting requirements, Blackbaud recorded write-downs of deferred revenue to fair value, which resulted in lower recognized revenue. Both on a quarterly and year-to-date basis, the revenue for the acquired businesses is deferred and typically recognized over a one-year period, so Blackbaud's GAAP revenues for the one-year period after the acquisitions will not reflect the full amount of revenues that would have been reported if the acquired deferred revenue was not written down to fair value. The non-GAAP measures described above reverse the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-downs so that the full amount of revenue booked by the acquired companies is included, which Blackbaud believes provides a more accurate representation of a revenue run-rate in a given period. In addition to reversing write-downs of acquisition-related deferred revenue, non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain items that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue attributable to those companies, as if there were no acquisition-related write-downs of acquired deferred revenue to fair value as required by GAAP. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment.

Blackbaud uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Blackbaud's ongoing operational performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Blackbaud's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in its business. In addition, Blackbaud believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated balance sheets (Unaudited)





(dollars in thousands) September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,084

$ 30,866

Restricted cash due to customers 243,056

418,980

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,791 and $4,722 at September 30,

2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 90,700

86,595

Customer funds receivable 7,784

1,753

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75,321

59,788

Total current assets 445,945

597,982

Property and equipment, net 37,285

40,031

Operating lease right-of-use assets 110,840

—

Software development costs, net 94,055

75,099

Goodwill 630,644

545,213

Intangible assets, net 327,089

291,617

Other assets 64,154

65,363

Total assets $ 1,710,012

$ 1,615,305

Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 34,169

$ 34,538

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 63,947

46,893

Due to customers 250,840

420,733

Debt, current portion 7,500

7,500

Deferred revenue, current portion 320,982

295,991

Total current liabilities 677,438

805,655

Debt, net of current portion 495,556

379,624

Deferred tax liability 47,237

44,291

Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,014

2,564

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 100,133

—

Other liabilities 6,177

9,388

Total liabilities 1,328,555

1,241,522

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding —

—

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 60,207,091

and 59,327,633 shares issued at September 30, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively 60

59

Additional paid-in capital 442,803

399,241

Treasury stock, at cost; 11,022,799 and 10,760,574 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (287,163)

(266,884)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,665)

(5,110)

Retained earnings 239,422

246,477

Total stockholders' equity 381,457

373,783

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,710,012

$ 1,615,305



Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018



2019

2018

Revenue









Recurring $ 205,227

$ 188,656



$ 611,789

$ 562,251

One-time services and other 15,893

20,876



50,795

65,137

Total revenue 221,120

209,532



662,584

627,388

Cost of revenue









Cost of recurring 87,645

76,535



259,013

221,964

Cost of one-time services and other 14,152

18,702



42,874

56,482

Total cost of revenue 101,797

95,237



301,887

278,446

Gross profit 119,323

114,295



360,697

348,942

Operating expenses









Sales, marketing and customer success 55,499

49,077



165,963

143,047

Research and development 25,941

24,218



80,304

75,473

General and administrative 28,897

24,894



84,557

78,392

Amortization 703

1,237



3,231

3,707

Restructuring 400

(914)



3,083

3,585

Total operating expenses 111,440

98,512



337,138

304,204

Income from operations 7,883

15,783



23,559

44,738

Interest expense (5,111)

(4,140)



(16,233)

(11,960)

Other income (expense), net 2,158

(147)



4,521

359

Income before provision for income taxes 4,930

11,496



11,847

33,137

Income tax provision (benefit) 364

332



1,263

(2,370)

Net income $ 4,566

$ 11,164



$ 10,584

$ 35,507

Earnings per share









Basic $ 0.10

$ 0.24



$ 0.22

$ 0.75

Diluted $ 0.09

$ 0.23



$ 0.22

$ 0.74

Common shares and equivalents outstanding









Basic weighted average shares 47,757,769

47,279,591



47,668,235

47,174,903

Diluted weighted average shares 48,464,529

48,160,146



48,223,712

48,074,698

Other comprehensive (loss) income









Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,893)

1,047



(5,321)

(1,333)

Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments, net of

tax (363)

566



(3,234)

2,410

Total other comprehensive (loss) income (4,256)

1,613



(8,555)

1,077

Comprehensive income $ 310

$ 12,777



$ 2,029

$ 36,584



Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated statements of cash flows (Unaudited)







Nine months ended

September 30,



(dollars in thousands) 2019

2018



Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 10,584



$ 35,507



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 63,998

59,993



Provision for doubtful accounts and sales returns 6,192

4,760



Stock-based compensation expense 43,621

35,683



Deferred taxes (75)

1,430



Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 564

564



Other non-cash adjustments 2,047

(2,085)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:





Accounts receivable (6,375)

(4,480)



Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,129)

(12,372)



Trade accounts payable (74)

(134)



Accrued expenses and other liabilities (13,592)

(6,923)



Deferred revenue 20,363

25,888



Net cash provided by operating activities 122,124

137,831



Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment (9,597)

(12,910)



Capitalized software development costs (34,513)

(26,629)



Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (109,353)

(45,315)



Other investing activities 500

—



Net cash used in investing activities (152,963)

(84,854)



Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of debt 371,200

219,900



Payments on debt (255,625)

(233,225)



Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (20,279)

(27,398)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7

11



Change in due to customers (215,942)

(425,218)



Change in customer funds receivable (6,283)

(4,371)



Dividend payments to stockholders (17,705)

(17,484)



Net cash used in financing activities (144,627)

(487,785)



Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,240)

(285)



Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (177,706)

(435,093)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 449,846

640,174



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 272,140

$ 205,081





















The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands) September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,084

$ 30,866

Restricted cash due to customers 243,056

418,980

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows $ 272,140

$ 449,846



Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018



2019

2018

GAAP Revenue $ 221,120

$ 209,532



$ 662,584

$ 627,388

Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down 259

571



1,691

1,838

Non-GAAP revenue $ 221,379

$ 210,103



$ 664,275

$ 629,226













GAAP gross profit $ 119,323

$ 114,295



$ 360,697

$ 348,942

GAAP gross margin 54.0 % 54.5 %

54.4 % 55.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down 259

571



1,691

1,838

Add: Stock-based compensation expense 784

1,270



2,549

4,010

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 11,225

10,625



33,970

31,688

Add: Employee severance 19

279



1,134

866

Add: Acquisition-related integration costs —

—



—

25

Subtotal 12,287

12,745



39,344

38,427

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 131,610

$ 127,040



$ 400,041

$ 387,369

Non-GAAP gross margin 59.5 % 60.5 %

60.2 % 61.6 %











GAAP income from operations $ 7,883

$ 15,783



$ 23,559

$ 44,738

GAAP operating margin 3.6 % 7.5 %

3.6 % 7.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down 259

571



1,691

1,838

Add: Stock-based compensation expense 14,866

10,730



43,621

35,683

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 11,928

11,862



37,201

35,395

Add: Employee severance 48

682



3,660

1,713

Add: Acquisition-related integration costs 1,024

756



2,206

3,383

Add: Acquisition-related expenses 220

269



1,030

1,874

Add: Restructuring costs 400

(914)



3,083

3,585

Subtotal 28,745

23,956



92,492

83,471

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 36,628

$ 39,739



$ 116,051

$ 128,209

Non-GAAP operating margin 16.5 % 18.9 %

17.5 % 20.4 %











GAAP income before provision for income taxes $ 4,930

$ 11,496



$ 11,847

$ 33,137

GAAP net income $ 4,566

$ 11,164



$ 10,584

$ 35,507













Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 48,464,529

48,160,146



48,223,712

48,074,698

GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.09

$ 0.23



$ 0.22

$ 0.74













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: GAAP income tax provision (benefit) 364

332



1,263

(2,370)

Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations 28,745

23,956



92,492

83,471

Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes 33,675

35,452



104,339

116,608

Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(1) 6,735

7,090



$ 20,868

$ 23,322

Non-GAAP net income $ 26,940

$ 28,362



$ 83,471

$ 93,286













Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per

share 48,464,529

48,160,146



48,223,712

48,074,698

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.56

$ 0.59



$ 1.73

$ 1.94































(1) Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018



2019

2018

GAAP revenue $ 221,120

$ 209,532



$ 662,584

$ 627,388

GAAP revenue growth 5.5 %



5.6 %

(Less) Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue (1) (5,250)

571



(14,194)

5,056

Non-GAAP organic revenue (2) $ 215,870

$ 210,103



$ 648,390

$ 632,444

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 2.7 %



2.5 %













Non-GAAP organic revenue (2) $ 215,870

$ 210,103



$ 648,390

$ 632,444

Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue (3) 1,457

—



5,413

—

Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis (3) $ 217,327

$ 210,103



$ 653,803

$ 632,444

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis 3.4 %



3.4 %













GAAP recurring revenue $ 205,227

$ 188,656



$ 611,789

$ 562,251

GAAP recurring revenue growth 8.8 %



8.8 %

(Less) Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue (1) (5,490)

571



(13,963)

4,887

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue $ 199,737

$ 189,227



$ 597,826

$ 567,138

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth 5.6 %



5.4 %







(1) Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies, as if they were combined throughout the prior period, and it includes the non-GAAP revenue from the acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down attributable to those companies. (2) Non-GAAP organic revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth is calculated. (3) To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Canadian Dollar, EURO, British Pound and Australian Dollar.

(dollars in thousands) Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 122,124

$ 137,831

Less: purchase of property and equipment (9,597)

(12,910)

Less: capitalized software development costs (34,513)

(26,629)

Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 78,014

$ 98,292



