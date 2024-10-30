Blackbaud Announces 2024 Third Quarter Results

At bbcon® 2024, Blackbaud Launched Its Most Aggressive Innovation Plans Yet

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Blackbaud is a clear market leader with a path to penetrate even further into a rich market opportunity while empowering our existing customers through continued innovation. In September at our annual tech conference, bbcon, we introduced six waves of innovation that were met with overwhelming enthusiasm from our customers," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors, Blackbaud. "Blackbaud remains focused on our operating plan and delivering an attractive multi-year financial profile of balanced mid single-digit plus organic revenue growth and improving profitability and cash flows. We plan to put our strong cash flow to work in a purposeful capital allocation strategy that benefits our stockholders. I continue to be excited about the company's mid- and long-term future."

Third Quarter 2024 Results Compared to Third Quarter 2023 Results:

GAAP total revenue was $286.7 million , up 3.3% and non-GAAP organic revenue increased 4.3%.

, up 3.3% and non-GAAP organic revenue increased 4.3%. GAAP recurring revenue was $280.0 million , up 4.1% and represented 98% of total revenue. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 4.1%.

, up 4.1% and represented 98% of total revenue. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 4.1%. GAAP income from operations was $43.8 million , with GAAP operating margin of 15.3%, an increase of 740 basis points.

, with GAAP operating margin of 15.3%, an increase of 740 basis points. Non-GAAP income from operations was $78.9 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 27.5%, a decrease of 120 basis points.

, with non-GAAP operating margin of 27.5%, a decrease of 120 basis points. GAAP net income was $20.5 million , with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.40 , up $0.23 per share.

, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of , up per share. Non-GAAP net income was $51.1 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.99 , down $0.13 per share.

, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of , down per share. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $95.2 million , down $1.9 million , with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.2%, a decrease of 180 basis points.

, down , with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.2%, a decrease of 180 basis points. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $104.0 million , a decrease of $24.0 million , with GAAP operating cash flow margin of 36.3%, a decrease of 980 basis points.

, a decrease of , with GAAP operating cash flow margin of 36.3%, a decrease of 980 basis points. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $88.3 million , a decrease of $22.3 million , with non-GAAP free cash flow margin of 30.8%, a decrease of 900 basis points.

, a decrease of , with non-GAAP free cash flow margin of 30.8%, a decrease of 900 basis points. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $97.6 million , a decrease of $20.3 million , with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin of 34.0%, a decrease of 850 basis points.

"The revision of our FY24 guide is a direct result of continued underperformance of EVERFI," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "We've spoken in the past about improving EVERFI's performance and evaluating strategic options. We've hired a strategic advisor to assist us in evaluating options and have recently rightsized the business to better align costs to revenues. We plan to continue to update you as appropriate in this area."

"However, we remain confident that our underlying business and our future opportunities remain strong. In the third quarter, our Social Sector, representing 89% of total revenue, grew at 6.6%. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.2% and the business generated $97.6 million in adjusted free cash flow for the quarter. We remain committed to our stock repurchase program and as of today have repurchased approximately 8% of the common stock outstanding as of year-end 2023. We plan to continue to be purposeful about buying back our stock as well as investing in product innovation to deliver a compelling investment thesis to new and existing shareholders. We remain committed to delivering an attractive financial investment balanced between top-line growth, profitability and cash flow, all of which are supported by our proven operating plan."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release, including the Rule of 40, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

At bbcon 2024, Blackbaud showcased the future of AI-powered fundraising and financial management for social impact organizations, rolling out six waves of innovation to build connection between solutions and teams while delivering contextual intelligence.

Blackbaud and Microsoft announced upcoming product innovations that will enable Blackbaud customers to soon benefit from deeper integration of Microsoft AI and analytics into Blackbaud software, enabling them to achieve greater impact, gain in-depth insights and increase efficiency.

The company released Blackbaud Donation Forms to U.S. Blackbaud CRM™ and Blackbaud Altru® customers to help social impact organizations raise more, streamline the donor experience, simplify administrative tasks, and reduce processing costs, enabling them to sustain and grow their missions.

G2 recognized Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® in its Summer 2024 Reports across 11 different categories and as an overall leader in the Donor Management, Nonprofit CRM, and Donor Prospect Research categories, based on user ratings.

Blackbaud also celebrated the achievements of its community during the quarter, recognizing Blackbaud Partner Network Awards winners helping bring more flexibility and value to customers, celebrating customers achieving the most with their technology through the Blackbaud Impact Awards, and honoring standout fundraisers in the JustGiving Awards.

Financial Outlook

Blackbaud today revised its 2024 full year financial guidance:

GAAP revenue of $1.150 billion to $1.160 billion

to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.0% to 34.0%

Non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.98 to $4.16

to Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $235 million to $245 million

Included in its 2024 full year financial guidance are the following updated assumptions:

Non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24.5%

Interest expense for the year is expected to be approximately $53 million to $57 million

to Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be approximately 51.0 million to 52.0 million

Capital expenditures for the year are expected to be approximately $65 million to $75 million , including approximately $60 million to $70 million of capitalized software and content development costs

Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software and content development, capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows related to the previously disclosed Security Incident discovered in May 2020 (the "Security Incident"). Total costs related to the Security Incident exceeded the limit of our insurance coverage during the first quarter of 2022. For full year 2024, Blackbaud currently expects net cash outlays of $8 million to $13 million for ongoing legal fees related to the Security Incident. In line with the company's policy, all associated costs due to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, are expensed as incurred. Please refer to the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on Blackbaud's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock Repurchase Program

As of September 30, 2024, Blackbaud had approximately $737 million remaining under its common stock repurchase program that was expanded, replenished and reauthorized in July 2024.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks

All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

As previously disclosed, beginning in 2024, we apply a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24.5% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The non-GAAP tax rate utilized in future periods will be reviewed annually to determine whether it remains appropriate in consideration of our financial results including our periodic effective tax rate calculated in accordance with GAAP, our operating environment and related tax legislation in effect and other factors deemed necessary. All 2023 measures of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share included in this news release are calculated under Blackbaud's historical non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0%.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software and content development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment. In addition, and in order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud also uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software and content development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows related to the Security Incident. Blackbaud believes non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow provide useful measures of the company's operating performance. Non-GAAP free cash flow and Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow are not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies, if any, acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision (benefit); depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software and content development costs; stock-based compensation; employee severance; acquisition and disposition-related costs; restructuring and other real estate activities; Security Incident-related costs; and impairment of capitalized software development costs.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,633 $ 31,251 Restricted cash 428,095 697,006 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,307 and $6,907 at September 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively 97,988 101,862 Customer funds receivable 7,343 353 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 87,499 99,285 Total current assets 655,558 929,757 Property and equipment, net 95,053 98,689 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,522 36,927 Software and content development costs, net 169,507 160,194 Goodwill 1,056,882 1,053,738 Intangible assets, net 536,008 581,937 Other assets 60,444 51,037 Total assets $ 2,600,974 $ 2,912,279 Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 43,983 $ 25,184 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 48,745 64,322 Due to customers 434,093 695,842 Debt, current portion 23,830 19,259 Deferred revenue, current portion 411,554 392,530 Total current liabilities 962,205 1,197,137 Debt, net of current portion 977,019 760,405 Deferred tax liability 68,196 93,292 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,705 2,397 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 35,218 40,085 Other liabilities 12,304 10,258 Total liabilities 2,056,647 2,103,574 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 70,955,940 and

69,188,304 shares issued at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively;

50,869,218 and 53,625,440 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31,

2023, respectively 71 69 Additional paid-in capital 1,227,198 1,203,012 Treasury stock, at cost; 20,086,722 and 15,562,864 shares at September 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively (922,516) (591,557) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,887) (1,688) Retained earnings 246,461 198,869 Total stockholders' equity 544,327 808,705 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,600,974 $ 2,912,279

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)



(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023

2024 2023 Revenue









Recurring $ 280,018 $ 269,001

$ 832,912 $ 784,139 One-time services and other 6,709 8,625

20,351 26,282 Total revenue 286,727 277,626

853,263 810,421 Cost of revenue









Cost of recurring 122,646 114,132

361,644 342,558 Cost of one-time services and other 4,871 7,634

16,779 23,795 Total cost of revenue 127,517 121,766

378,423 366,353 Gross profit 159,210 155,860

474,840 444,068 Operating expenses









Sales, marketing and customer success 49,454 52,462

147,400 160,038 Research and development 39,368 37,965

121,238 114,702 General and administrative 25,645 42,596

106,842 154,582 Amortization 918 793

2,724 2,355 Total operating expenses 115,385 133,816

378,204 431,677 Income from operations 43,825 22,044

96,636 12,391 Interest expense (14,140) (9,620)

(40,131) (31,449) Other income, net 2,997 5,662

9,654 10,447 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 32,682 18,086

66,159 (8,611) Income tax provision (benefit) 12,140 9,069

18,567 (5,032) Net income (loss) $ 20,542 $ 9,017

$ 47,592 $ (3,579) Earnings (loss) per share









Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.17

$ 0.93 $ (0.07) Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.17

$ 0.91 $ (0.07) Common shares and equivalents outstanding









Basic weighted average shares 50,409,292 52,704,974

51,067,255 52,495,556 Diluted weighted average shares 51,632,569 54,089,897

52,107,147 52,495,556 Other comprehensive loss









Foreign currency translation adjustment $ 6,463 $ (4,794)

$ 5,617 $ 419 Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments, net of tax (13,525) 4,093

(10,816) (1,216) Total other comprehensive loss (7,062) (701)

(5,199) (797) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 13,480 $ 8,316

$ 42,393 $ (4,376)

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities



Net income (loss) $ 47,592 $ (3,579) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 91,618 81,627 Provision for credit losses and sales returns 1,721 4,815 Stock-based compensation expense 76,430 95,668 Deferred taxes (21,776) (31,163) Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 1,786 1,388 Loss on disposition of business 1,561 — Other non-cash adjustments 2,462 5,106 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:



Accounts receivable 918 (4,757) Prepaid expenses and other assets (873) 14,488 Trade accounts payable 18,322 (3,362) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (16,373) 9,073 Deferred revenue 18,998 33,679 Net cash provided by operating activities 222,386 202,983 Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (7,235) (4,243) Capitalized software and content development costs (42,882) (44,664) Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash acquired — (13) Net cash used in disposition of business (1,179) — Other investing activities (5,029) (250) Net cash used in investing activities (56,325) (49,170) Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,303,400 175,800 Payments on debt (1,080,192) (293,957) Debt issuance costs (6,458) — Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (55,950) (35,568) Change in due to customers (263,732) (339,735) Change in customer funds receivable (6,777) (3,286) Purchase of treasury stock (325,408) — Net cash used in financing activities (435,117) (496,746) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,527 (311) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (265,529) (343,244) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 728,257 733,931 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 462,728 $ 390,687

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,633 $ 31,251 Restricted cash 428,095 697,006 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows $ 462,728 $ 728,257

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)



(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023

2024 2023 GAAP Revenue $ 286,727 $ 277,626

$ 853,263 $ 810,421











GAAP gross profit $ 159,210 $ 155,860

$ 474,840 $ 444,068 GAAP gross margin 55.5 % 56.1 %

55.6 % 54.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 2,915 4,145

10,066 12,242 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 14,667 13,117

43,969 39,364 Add: Employee severance — —

— 797 Subtotal 17,582 17,262

54,035 52,403 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 176,792 $ 173,122

$ 528,875 $ 496,471 Non-GAAP gross margin 61.7 % 62.4 %

62.0 % 61.3 %











GAAP income from operations $ 43,825 $ 22,044

$ 96,636 $ 12,391 GAAP operating margin 15.3 % 7.9 %

11.3 % 1.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 18,574 32,379

76,430 95,668 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 15,585 13,910

46,693 41,719 Add: Employee severance — 140

— 5,094 Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs 246 7,029

4,899 6,799 Add: Security Incident-related costs(1) 637 4,086

12,782 48,646 Subtotal 35,042 57,544

140,804 197,926 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 78,867 $ 79,588

$ 237,440 $ 210,317 Non-GAAP operating margin 27.5 % 28.7 %

27.8 % 26.0 %











GAAP income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 32,682 $ 18,086

$ 66,159 $ (8,611) GAAP net income (loss) $ 20,542 $ 9,017

$ 47,592 $ (3,579)











Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share 51,632,569 54,089,897

52,107,147 52,495,556 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.40 $ 0.17

$ 0.91 $ (0.07)











Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: GAAP income tax provision (benefit) 12,140 9,069

18,567 (5,032) Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations 35,042 57,544

140,804 197,926 Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes 67,724 75,630

206,963 189,315 Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(2) 16,592 15,126

50,706 37,863 Non-GAAP net income $ 51,132 $ 60,504

$ 156,257 $ 151,452











Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 51,632,569 54,089,897

52,107,147 53,469,768 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 1.12

$ 3.00 $ 2.83





(1) Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2024 which were insignificant, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $12.8 million, which included approximately $6.8 million in recorded liabilities for loss contingencies, and during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $4.1 million and $48.6 million, respectively, which included approximately $0.0 million and $30.0 million, respectively, in recorded aggregate liabilities for loss contingencies. Recorded expenses consisted primarily of payments to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, as well as settlements of customer claims, negotiated settlements and accruals for certain loss contingencies. Not included in this adjustment were costs associated with enhancements to our cybersecurity program. For full year 2024, we currently expect pre-tax expenses of approximately $5 million to $10 million and cash outlays of approximately $8 million to $13 million for ongoing legal fees related to the Security Incident. Not included in these ranges are our previous settlements or current accruals for loss contingencies related to the matters discussed below. In line with our policy, legal fees are expensed as incurred. As of September 30, 2024, we have recorded approximately $0.7 million in aggregate liabilities for loss contingencies based primarily on recent negotiations with certain customers related to the Security Incident that we believe we can reasonably estimate. During the third quarter of 2024, we paid $6.8 million in connection with our settlement with the Attorney General of the State of California (as previously disclosed on June 14, 2024). It is reasonably possible that our estimated or actual losses may change in the near term for those matters and be materially in excess of the amounts accrued, but we are unable at this time to reasonably estimate the possible additional loss. There are other Security Incident-related matters, including customer claims, customer constituent class actions and governmental investigations, for which we have not recorded a liability for a loss contingency as of September 30, 2024 because we are unable at this time to reasonably estimate the possible loss or range of loss. Each of these matters could, separately or in the aggregate, result in an adverse judgment, settlement, fine, penalty or other resolution, the amount, scope and timing of which we are currently unable to predict, but could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations, cash flows or financial condition. (2) Beginning in 2024, we now apply a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24.5% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments is calculated under our historical non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0%.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)



(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023

2024 2023 GAAP revenue(1) $ 286,727 $ 277,626

$ 853,263 $ 810,421 GAAP revenue growth 3.3 %



5.3 %

Less: Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses(2) — (2,692)

— (5,189) Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 286,727 $ 274,934

$ 853,263 $ 805,232 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 4.3 %



6.0 %













Non-GAAP organic revenue(3) $ 286,727 $ 274,934

$ 853,263 $ 805,232 Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(4) (1,024) —

(2,130) — Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(4) $ 285,703 $ 274,934

$ 851,133 $ 805,232 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis 3.9 %



5.7 %













GAAP recurring revenue $ 280,018 $ 269,001

$ 832,912 $ 784,139 GAAP recurring revenue growth 4.1 %



6.2 %

Less: Non-GAAP recurring revenue from divested businesses(2) — —

— — Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(3) $ 280,018 $ 269,001

$ 832,912 $ 784,139 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth 4.1 %



6.2 %













Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(2) $ 280,018 $ 269,001

$ 832,912 $ 784,139 Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(4) (1,005) —

(2,070) — Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue on constant currency basis(4) $ 279,013 $ 269,001

$ 830,842 $ 784,139 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on constant

currency basis 3.7 %



6.0 %







(1) Includes EVERFI revenue of $19.4 million and $26.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $66.8 million and $80.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses excludes revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested business with the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. (3) Non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth are calculated. (4) To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and Euro.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)



(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023

2024 2023 GAAP net income (loss) $ 20,542 $ 9,017

$ 47,592 $ (3,579) Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Interest, net 11,022 6,608

32,150 24,893 Add: GAAP income tax provision (benefit) 12,140 9,069

18,567 (5,032) Add: Depreciation 3,293 3,293

9,621 9,901 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 15,585 13,910

46,693 41,719 Add: Amortization of software and content development costs(1) 13,186 11,573

37,915 33,113 Subtotal 55,226 44,453

144,946 104,594 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 75,768 $ 53,470

$ 192,538 $ 101,015 Non-GAAP EBITDA margin(2) 26.4 %



22.6 %













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense $ 18,574 $ 32,379

$ 76,430 $ 95,668 Add: Employee severance — 140

— 5,094 Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(3) 246 7,029

4,899 6,799 Add: Security Incident-related costs(3) 637 4,086

12,782 48,646 Subtotal 19,457 43,634

94,111 156,207 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 95,225 $ 97,104

$ 286,649 $ 257,222 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin(4) 33.2 %



33.6 %













Rule of 40(5) 37.5 %



39.6 %













Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 95,225 $ 97,104

$ 286,649 $ 257,222 Foreign currency impact on Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(6) (556) (1,162)

(1,059) 709 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on constant currency basis(6) $ 94,669 $ 95,942

$ 285,590 $ 257,931 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis 33.1 %



33.6 %













Rule of 40 on constant currency basis(7) 37.0 %



39.3 %







(1) Includes amortization expense related to software and content development costs, and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing implementation costs. (2) Measured by GAAP revenue divided by non-GAAP EBITDA. (3) See additional details in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP operating income above. (4) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue divided by non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. (5) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table above. (6) To determine non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and Euro. (7) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis.

(dollars in thousands) Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 222,386 $ 202,983 GAAP operating cash flow margin 26.1 % 25.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments:



Less: purchase of property and equipment (7,235) (4,243) Less: capitalized software and content development costs (42,882) (44,664) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 172,269 $ 154,076 Non-GAAP free cash flow margin 20.2 % 19.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Security Incident-related cash flows 15,081 23,100 Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow $ 187,350 $ 177,176 Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin 22.0 % 21.9 %

