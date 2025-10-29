Blackbaud Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results

Blackbaud launches new AI innovation at annual bbcon conference

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Innovation continues to drive our clear market leadership and a widening competitive moat," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors, Blackbaud. "As demonstrated at our recent bbcon conference in October, we continue to make significant investments in AI, empowering our customers to deepen constituent relationships, raise more money and operate more efficiently. For investors, we believe Blackbaud is a sound investment choice that has the potential to create substantial shareholder value – a belief that is supported by our strong 2025 year to date financial results. I continue to be excited about the company's momentum in the near, mid- and long-term."

Third Quarter 2025 Results Compared to Third Quarter 2024 Results:

GAAP total revenue was $281.1 million, down 1.9% (driven by divestiture of EVERFI) and non-GAAP organic revenue increased 5.2%.

GAAP recurring revenue was $275.8 million, down 1.5% (driven by divestiture of EVERFI) and represented 98.1% of total revenue. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 5.5%.

GAAP income from operations was $54.6 million, with GAAP operating margin of 19.4%, an increase of 500 basis points.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $84.0 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 29.9%, an increase of 240 basis points.

GAAP net income was $47.5 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.98, up $0.63 per share.

Non-GAAP net income was $53.2 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.10, up $0.11 per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $99.7 million, up $4.6 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.4%, an increase of 220 basis points.

Rule of 40 score of 40.6%.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $139.2 million, an increase of $35.3 million, with GAAP operating cash flow margin of 49.5%, an increase of 1,320 basis points.

Non-GAAP free cash flow was $123.2 million, an increase of $34.9 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow margin of 43.8%, an increase of 1,300 basis points.

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $125.1 million, an increase of $27.5 million, with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin of 44.5%, an increase of 1,040 basis points.

"Blackbaud continues to be well-positioned for long-term success," said Chad Anderson, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "These strong results reflect our execution discipline and ongoing productivity improvements. We remain committed to providing investors an attractive financial model balanced across growth in revenues, earnings, and cash flows along with a prudent and purposeful capital allocation strategy. Year to date we have repurchased more than 5% of our common stock outstanding while also reducing our leverage ratio from 2.9x in Q1 to 2.4x in Q3. We have a lot to be proud of and a lot more to look forward to in Q4 2025 and beyond."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release, including the Rule of 40, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.

Financial Outlook

Blackbaud today reiterated its 2025 full year financial guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin and earnings per share and raised guidance for adjusted free cash flow:

GAAP revenue of $1.120 billion to $1.130 billion

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.4% to 36.2%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $4.30 to $4.50

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $195 million to $205 million

Included in its 2025 full year financial guidance are the following updated assumptions:

Non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24.5%

Interest expense for the year is expected to be approximately $66 million to $70 million

Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be approximately 48.5 million to 49.5 million

Capital expenditures for the year are expected to be approximately $55 million to $65 million, including approximately $50 million to $60 million of capitalized software development costs

Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows related to the previously disclosed Security Incident discovered in May 2020 (the "Security Incident"). Please refer to the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on Blackbaud's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock Repurchase Program

As of September 30, 2025, Blackbaud had approximately $514 million remaining under its common stock repurchase program that was expanded, replenished and reauthorized in July 2024. Based on our current plans, we expect total repurchases during 2025 to represent between 5.2% and 7.0% of our outstanding common stock as of December 31, 2024.

Financial Statement Presentation

Reclassifications

Our revenue from "recurring" and "one-time services and other" have been combined within "revenue" beginning in 2025 due to the immateriality of our one-time services and other revenue. In order to provide comparability between periods presented, our "recurring" and "one-time services and other" revenue lines have been combined within "revenue" in the previously reported consolidated statements of comprehensive income to conform to the presentation of the current period. Similarly, "cost of recurring" and "cost of one-time services and other" have been combined within "cost of revenue" in the previously reported consolidated statements of comprehensive income to conform to the presentation of the current period.

Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements

The Company identified a prior period noncash error related to the previously recorded valuation allowance in accounting for income taxes. The correction of this error decreased our income tax benefit by $15.5 million with a corresponding increase to GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, and increased the deferred tax liability by $15.5 million in our consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2024, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025. We concluded that the error was not material to any of the prior reporting periods and, therefore, amendments of previously filed reports were not required. However, the effect of correcting the error in the current period would have been material to the consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and the year ending December 31, 2025. Accordingly, the correction of this error, along with other immaterial prior period errors, has been reflected as a revision to the applicable prior periods in the financial information presented herein and will be reflected in future filings that include such periods. As part of this press release, the Company has included comparative financial statement tables showing "as reported" versus "as revised" amounts. The revisions for these corrections to the applicable prior periods will be reflected in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2025.

Conference Call Details

What: Blackbaud's 2025 Third Quarter Conference Call

When: October 29, 2025

Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Live Call: 1-877-407-3088 (US/Canada)

Webcast: Blackbaud's Investor Relations Webpage

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Investor Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks

All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment. In addition, and in order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud also uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows related to the Security Incident. Blackbaud believes non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow provide useful measures of the company's operating performance. Non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow are not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies, if any, acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision (benefit); depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software development costs; stock-based compensation; employee severance; acquisition and disposition-related costs; Security Incident-related costs; and impairment and disposition charges.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024(1) Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,255 $ 67,628 Restricted cash 419,185 741,884 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,196 and $5,228 at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 82,561 83,539 Customer funds receivable 3,996 1,970 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 94,838 81,572 Total current assets 638,835 976,593 Property and equipment, net 85,332 91,926 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,931 26,554 Software development costs, net 154,074 148,319 Goodwill 1,056,656 1,052,506 Intangible assets, net 112,697 132,881 Other assets 51,916 67,221 Total assets $ 2,104,441 $ 2,496,000 Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 48,761 $ 50,810 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 53,049 76,484 Due to customers 421,820 742,340 Debt, current portion 22,613 23,875 Deferred revenue, current portion 383,138 358,546 Total current liabilities 929,381 1,252,055 Debt, net of current portion 1,042,005 1,051,110 Deferred tax liability 9,246 24,999 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,773 2,015 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,030 34,186 Other liabilities 8,816 4,796 Total liabilities 1,996,251 2,369,161 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 72,295,494 and 70,943,373 shares issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 48,057,972 and 49,245,588 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 72 71 Additional paid-in capital 1,369,807 1,291,442 Treasury stock, at cost; 24,237,522 and 21,697,785 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1,231,316) (1,060,348) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,198) (4,869) Accumulated deficit (21,175) (99,457) Total stockholders' equity 108,190 126,839 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,104,441 $ 2,496,000





(1) We have revised certain amounts in the December 31, 2024 unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet. See Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements in this press release.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024(1)

2025(1) 2024(1) Revenue $ 281,143 $ 286,598

$ 833,109 $ 852,511 Cost of revenue 113,653 129,290

342,101 383,615 Gross profit 167,490 157,308

491,008 468,896 Operating expenses









Sales, marketing and customer success 44,105 49,808

132,795 147,400 Research and development 37,198 37,916

104,352 116,045 General and administrative 31,044 27,519

120,579 106,842 Amortization of intangible assets 570 918

1,670 2,724 Total operating expenses 112,917 116,161

359,396 373,011 Income from operations 54,573 41,147

131,612 95,885 Interest expense (16,774) (14,140)

(52,130) (40,131) Other income, net 3,245 2,997

6,468 9,654 Income before (benefit) provision for income taxes 41,044 30,004

85,950 65,408 Income tax (benefit) provision (6,448) 11,714

7,668 18,568 Net income $ 47,492 $ 18,290

$ 78,282 $ 46,840 Earnings per share









Basic $ 1.00 $ 0.36

$ 1.63 $ 0.92 Diluted $ 0.98 $ 0.35

$ 1.61 $ 0.90 Common shares and equivalents outstanding









Basic weighted average shares 47,680,002 50,409,292

47,961,631 51,067,255 Diluted weighted average shares 48,498,285 51,632,569

48,634,027 52,107,147 Other comprehensive loss









Foreign currency translation adjustment $ (2,285) $ 6,463

$ 8,298 $ 5,617 Unrealized loss on derivative instruments, net of tax (622) (13,525)

(12,628) (10,816) Total other comprehensive loss (2,907) (7,062)

(4,330) (5,199) Comprehensive income $ 44,585 $ 11,228

$ 73,952 $ 41,641





(1) We have revised certain amounts in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. See Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements in this press release.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025(1) 2024(1) Cash flows from operating activities



Net income $ 78,282 $ 46,840 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 64,652 91,618 Provision for credit losses and sales returns 3,788 1,721 Stock-based compensation expense 71,079 76,430 Deferred taxes (16,682) (21,776) Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 1,940 1,786 Loss on disposition of businesses — 1,561 Other non-cash adjustments (5,180) 2,462 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:



Accounts receivable (2,422) 918 Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,708) (934) Trade accounts payable (3,233) 18,322 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,033 (16,089) Deferred revenue 22,991 19,527 Net cash provided by operating activities 207,540 222,386 Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (4,805) (7,235) Capitalized software development costs (40,268) (42,882) Cash used in disposition of business (12,235) (1,179) Other investing activities — (5,029) Net cash used in investing activities (57,308) (56,325) Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt 307,000 1,303,400 Payments on debt (316,922) (1,080,192) Debt issuance costs — (6,458) Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (39,669) (55,950) Change in due to customers (323,467) (263,732) Change in customer funds receivable (1,676) (6,777) Purchase of treasury stock, including excise tax payments (133,338) (325,408) Net cash used in financing activities (508,072) (435,117) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,768 3,527 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (352,072) (265,529) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 809,512 728,257 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 457,440 $ 462,728





(1) We have revised certain amounts in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. See Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements in this press release.





The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,255 $ 67,628 Restricted cash 419,185 741,884 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows $ 457,440 $ 809,512

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024(1)

2025(1) 2024(1) GAAP Revenue $ 281,143 $ 286,598

$ 833,109 $ 852,511











GAAP gross profit $ 167,490 $ 157,308

$ 491,008 $ 468,896 GAAP gross margin 59.6 % 54.9 %

58.9 % 55.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 2,850 2,948

8,798 10,066 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 6,811 14,667

20,883 43,969 Add: Employee severance (18) —

284 — Subtotal 9,643 17,615

29,965 54,035 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 177,133 $ 174,923

$ 520,973 $ 522,931 Non-GAAP gross margin 63.0 % 61.0 %

62.5 % 61.3 %











GAAP income from operations $ 54,573 $ 41,147

$ 131,612 $ 95,885 GAAP operating margin 19.4 % 14.4 %

15.8 % 11.2 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 21,657 21,125

71,079 76,430 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 7,381 15,585

22,553 46,693 Add: Employee severance (242) —

1,905 — Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(2) 383 246

25,779 4,899 Add: Security Incident-related costs(3) 247 637

2,822 12,782 Subtotal 29,426 37,593

124,138 140,804 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 83,999 $ 78,740

$ 255,750 $ 236,689 Non-GAAP operating margin 29.9 % 27.5 %

30.7 % 27.8 %











GAAP income before (benefit) provision for income taxes $ 41,044 $ 30,004

$ 85,950 $ 65,408 GAAP net income $ 47,492 $ 18,290

$ 78,282 $ 46,840











Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 48,498,285 51,632,569

48,634,027 52,107,147 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.35

$ 1.61 $ 0.90











Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: GAAP income tax (benefit) provision (6,448) 11,714

7,668 18,568 Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations 29,426 37,593

124,138 140,804 Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes 70,470 67,597

210,088 206,212 Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(4) 17,265 16,561

51,472 50,522 Non-GAAP net income $ 53,205 $ 51,036

$ 158,616 $ 155,690











Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 48,498,285 51,632,569

48,634,027 52,107,147 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.10 $ 0.99

$ 3.26 $ 2.99





(1) We have revised certain amounts in the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. See Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements in this press release. (2) Includes charges of $24.3 million incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 related to the release from our lease for office space in Washington, DC (which was acquired as part of our acquisition of EVERFI in December 2021). (3) Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 which were insignificant for on-going legal fees, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $2.8 million, which included approximately $1.1 million in recorded accruals for loss contingencies and during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $12.8 million, which included approximately $6.8 million in recorded accruals for loss contingencies. Recorded expenses consisted primarily of payments to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, as well as settlements of customer claims, negotiated settlements and accruals for certain loss contingencies. Not included in this adjustment were costs associated with enhancements to our cybersecurity program. As of September 30, 2025, we do not have any recorded liabilities for loss contingencies related to the Security Incident. (4) We apply a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24.5% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024(1)

2025 2024(1) GAAP revenue $ 281,143 $ 286,598

$ 833,109 $ 852,511 GAAP revenue growth (1.9) %



(2.3) %

Less: Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses(2) — (19,304)

— (66,469) Non-GAAP organic revenue(3) $ 281,143 $ 267,294

$ 833,109 $ 786,042 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 5.2 %



6.0 %













Non-GAAP organic revenue(3) $ 281,143 $ 267,294

$ 833,109 $ 786,042 Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(4) (964) —

(2,576) — Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(4) $ 280,179 $ 267,294

$ 830,533 $ 786,042 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis 4.8 %



5.7 %













GAAP recurring revenue $ 275,802 $ 279,889

$ 815,406 $ 832,160 GAAP recurring revenue growth (1.5) %



(2.0) %

Less: Non-GAAP recurring revenue from divested businesses(2) — (18,435)

— (63,907) Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(3) $ 275,802 $ 261,454

$ 815,406 $ 768,253 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth 5.5 %



6.1 %













Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(2) $ 275,802 $ 261,454

$ 815,406 $ 768,253 Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(4) (955) —

(2,572) — Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue on constant currency basis(4) $ 274,847 $ 261,454

$ 812,834 $ 768,253 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on constant currency basis 5.1 %



5.8 %







(1) We have revised certain amounts in the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. See Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements in this press release. (2) Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses excludes revenue associated with divested businesses in the prior period. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested business with the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. (3) Non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth are calculated. (4) To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and Euro.

(dollars in thousands) Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 207,540 $ 222,386 GAAP operating cash flow margin 24.9 % 26.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments:



Less: purchase of property and equipment (4,805) (7,235) Less: capitalized software development costs (40,268) (42,882) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 162,467 $ 172,269 Non-GAAP free cash flow margin 19.5 % 20.2 % Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Security Incident-related cash flows 4,300 15,081 Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow $ 166,767 $ 187,350 Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin 20.0 % 22.0 %

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024(1)

2025(1) 2024(1) GAAP net income $ 47,492 $ 18,290

$ 78,282 $ 46,840 Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Interest, net 14,403 11,022

46,136 32,150 Add: GAAP income tax (benefit) provision (6,448) 11,714

7,668 18,568 Add: Depreciation 2,181 3,293

7,823 9,621 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 7,381 15,585

22,553 46,693 Add: Amortization of software development costs(2) 12,605 13,186

36,781 37,915 Subtotal 30,122 54,800

120,961 144,947 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 77,614 $ 73,090

$ 199,243 $ 191,787 Non-GAAP EBITDA margin(3) 27.6 %



23.9 %













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense $ 21,657 $ 21,125

$ 71,079 $ 76,430 Add: Employee severance (242) —

1,905 — Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(4) 383 246

25,779 4,899 Add: Security Incident-related costs(4) 247 637

2,822 12,782 Subtotal 22,045 22,008

101,585 94,111 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 99,659 $ 95,098

$ 300,828 $ 285,898 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin(5) 35.4 %



36.1 %













Rule of 40(6) 40.6 %



42.1 %













Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 99,659 $ 95,098

$ 300,828 $ 285,898 Foreign currency impact on Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(7) (512) (556)

(1,403) (1,059) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on constant currency basis(7) $ 99,147 $ 94,542

$ 299,425 $ 284,839 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis 35.4 %



36.1 %













Rule of 40 on constant currency basis(8) 40.2 %



41.8 %







(1) We have revised certain amounts in the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. See Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements in this press release. (2) Includes amortization expense related to software development costs, and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing implementation costs. (3) Measured by GAAP revenue divided by non-GAAP EBITDA. (4) See additional details in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP operating income above. (5) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue divided by non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. (6) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table above. (7) To determine non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and Euro. (8) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis.

Blackbaud, Inc. Revised Historical Financial Information (Unaudited) Revised consolidated balance sheet (dollars in millions) As of December 31, 2024 As

reported Adjustment As

revised Prepaid expenses and other current assets $ 81.3 $ 0.3 $ 81.6 Total current assets 976.3 0.3 976.6 Total assets 2,495.7 0.3 2,496.0 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75.5 0.9 76.5 Deferred revenue, current portion 359.5 (1.0) 358.5 Total current liabilities 1,252.1 — 1,252.1 Deferred tax liability 9.5 15.5 25.0 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,101.6 15.5 1,117.1 Total liabilities 2,353.7 15.4 2,369.2 Accumulated deficit (84.3) (15.2) (99.5) Total stockholders' equity 142.0 (15.2) 126.8 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 2,495.7 0.3 2,496.0

Revised consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss) income (dollars in millions, except per share

amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2024 Three months ended September 30, 2024 As

reported Adjustment As

revised As

reported Adjustment As

revised As

reported Adjustment As

revised Revenue $ 279.3 $ (0.7) $ 278.6 $ 287.3 $ 0.1 $ 287.3 $ 286.7 $ (0.1) $ 286.6 Cost of revenue 126.2 1.7 127.9 124.7 1.7 126.4 127.5 1.8 129.3 Gross profit 153.0 (2.3) 150.7 162.6 (1.7) 160.9 159.2 (1.9) 157.3 Sales, marketing and customer success 50.9 (0.5) 50.4 47.1 0.1 47.2 49.5 0.4 49.8 Research and development 42.8 (2.1) 40.7 39.1 (1.7) 37.4 39.4 (1.5) 37.9 General and administrative 47.8 (2.4) 45.4 33.4 0.5 34.0 25.6 1.9 27.5 Total operating expenses 142.3 (5.0) 137.4 120.5 (1.0) 119.5 115.4 0.8 116.2 Income from operations 10.7 2.6 13.3 42.1 (0.7) 41.4 43.8 (2.7) 41.1 Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes 3.8 2.6 6.4 29.7 (0.7) 29.0 32.7 (2.7) 30.0 Income tax (benefit) provision (1.5) 0.6 (0.9) 7.9 (0.1) 7.8 12.1 (0.4) 11.7 Net income 5.2 2.1 7.3 21.8 (0.6) 21.2 20.5 (2.3) 18.3 Earnings per share

















Basic 0.10 0.04 0.14 0.43 (0.01) 0.42 0.41 (0.05) 0.36 Diluted 0.10 0.04 0.14 0.42 (0.01) 0.41 0.40 (0.05) 0.35 Comprehensive (loss) income 8.2 2.1 10.2 20.8 (0.6) 20.2 13.5 (2.3) 11.2

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2025 Three months ended June 30, 2025 As

reported Adjustment As

revised As

reported Adjustment As

revised Revenue $ 270.7 $ (0.7) $ 269.9 $ 281.4 $ 0.6 $ 282.0 Gross profit 155.8 (0.7) 155.1 167.7 0.6 168.4 Income from operations 20.4 (0.7) 19.7 56.7 0.6 57.3 Income before provision for income taxes 5.6 (0.7) 4.9 39.4 0.6 40.0 Income tax provision 0.7 (0.2) 0.5 13.4 0.2 13.6 Net income 4.9 (0.5) 4.3 26.0 0.5 26.5 Earnings per share











Basic 0.10 (0.01) 0.09 0.54 0.01 0.55 Diluted 0.10 (0.01) 0.09 0.54 0.01 0.55 Comprehensive income 1.4 (0.5) 0.9 28.0 0.5 28.5

Blackbaud, Inc. Revised Historical Financial Information (Unaudited)

Revised consolidated statements of cash flows (dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2024 Nine months ended September 30, 2024 As

reported Adjustment As

revised As

reported Adjustment As

revised As

reported Adjustment As

revised Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income $ 5.2 $ 2.1 $ 7.3 $ 27.1 $ 1.5 $ 28.6 $ 47.6 $ (0.8) $ 46.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Stock-based compensation expense 33.6 (3.3) 30.3 57.9 (2.6) 55.3 76.4 — 76.4 Deferred taxes (12.2) 0.6 (11.7) (18.8) 0.4 (18.4) (21.8) — (21.8) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:

















Prepaid expenses and other assets (3.3) — (3.2) (2.5) — (2.5) (0.9) (0.1) (0.9) Trade accounts payable 23.1 0.7 23.8 19.1 — 19.1 18.3 — 18.3 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7.9 0.2 8.1 (13.6) 0.2 (13.4) (16.4) 0.3 (16.1) Deferred revenue (25.8) 0.5 (25.4) 36.2 0.4 36.6 19.0 0.5 19.5 Net cash provided by operating activities 64.6 0.7 65.3 118.4 — 118.4 222.4 — 222.4 Cash flows from investing activities

















Purchase of property and equipment (0.3) (0.7) (1.0) (6.1) — (6.1) (7.2) — (7.2) Net cash used in investing activities (14.5) (0.7) (15.2) (40.7) — (40.7) (56.3) — (56.3

(dollars in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2025 As

reported Adjustment As

revised As

reported Adjustment As

revised Cash flows from operating activities











Net income $ 4.9 $ (0.5) $ 4.3 $ 30.8 $ (0.1) $ 30.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Provision for credit losses and sales returns 0.8 — 0.8 3.8 (0.8) 3.0 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:











Prepaid expenses and other assets (5.3) 0.1 (5.2) (8.9) — (9.0) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (8.2) 0.1 (8.1) (10.2) 0.3 (9.9) Deferred revenue (29.8) 0.3 (29.4) 38.2 0.6 38.8 Net cash provided by operating activities 1.4 — 1.4 68.3 — 68.3

SOURCE Blackbaud