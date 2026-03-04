Blackbaud Announces Powerful Customer Outcomes, Signaling Positive Traction for AI in Social Impact

Pace of Innovation Pays Off for the Sector

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, today highlighted customer outcomes that underline the real-world impact of Blackbaud's intuitive and innovative solutions. These results speak to the differentiated power of Blackbaud's specialized domain expertise.

"We are dedicated to the overall health of the social impact sector because when the sector is strong, that means the world is changing for the better," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO, and vice chairman of the board at Blackbaud. "We believe the best way to support sector health is by providing specialized, cutting-edge tools to the people and institutions who are doing this important work."

As the entire software industry steps into the era of artificial intelligence, the differentiator isn't simply access to data, nor the intelligence embedded in vertical workflows, but the context that binds them: the rules, semantics, behaviors, exceptions, ethics, and judgment patterns that shape real–world decisions. As both the category creator for purpose-built social impact technology, and the only dedicated provider that connects every point of the social impact ecosystem, Blackbaud has unmatched domain experience, expertise and vision in the social impact sector. Building on a successful track record of digital transformation, change and risk management, Blackbaud is positioned to help customers of all sizes and maturity levels adopt and benefit from the full potential of AI.

These examples of early adoption and traction reinforce the impact that Blackbaud solutions have on real-world missions:

Individual Outcomes: A grantmaking customer reported winning back up to 30 days each year and unlocking decision-driving insights ten times faster. A financial management customer reported getting up to 25% time back in the day and saving multiple days' worth of effort per reporting period. A CSR customer reported 96% employee engagement with YourCause® CSRconnect®.

Organization-Wide Outcomes: Nonprofits using Blackbaud's Raiser's Edge NXT® fundraising solution are raising 44% more. A K-12 school management customer organization reported seeing an average increase of 21% for inquiries, a 12% increase in applications, and a 28% increase in contracts. A financial management customer reported a 25% increase in grant funding.

Sector-Wide Outcomes: The Blackbaud Verified Network, which supports trust and interoperability between corporate giving and nonprofit recipients, has established trusted channels of giving to 1.65M nonprofits, and facilitated donations to 195,000 nonprofits to date. With Blackbaud's Expedited Giving, nonprofits can now receive donations up to 95% faster from corporate donors, accelerating the sector average of weeks or more into just days and enabling more immediate impact.



As practitioners gain efficiencies in their day-to-day work, organizations see quantifiable results in their operations, and the broader sector becomes better connected, Blackbaud customers can accelerate their missions and create more impact for the communities they serve. Through outcomes like these, Blackbaud is building toward a future when connecting around shared purpose is effortless, and resources are unleashed at the speed of need.

