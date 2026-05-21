Tony and Grammy Award-Winning Leslie Odom, Jr. to Headline Blackbaud's bbcon 2026 Social Impact Tech Conference

Appearance to Include a Fireside Chat and an Exclusive Live Performance

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, today announced that Leslie Odom, Jr., award-winning artist, actor and New York Times bestselling author, will join the mainstage as a keynote speaker at bbcon 2026, Blackbaud's annual tech conference. bbcon will take place Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, 2026, with Odom headlining the closing mainstage session on Oct. 1.

Leslie Odom, Jr. will join the mainstage as a keynote speaker at bbcon 2026, Blackbaud’s annual tech conference.

Widely recognized for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in Broadway's "Hamilton," Odom brings a voice on creativity, resilience and leadership, drawing from a career spanning Broadway, film, television, music and literature. At bbcon, Odom will take part in a fireside chat on navigating challenges, fostering creativity and delivering excellence, followed by a live performance designed to leave attendees inspired and energized.

"We're thrilled to welcome Leslie Odom, Jr. to bbcon 2026," said Todd Lant, chief customer officer, Blackbaud. "Our audience at bbcon spends every day on the frontlines of changing the world. We want them to leave inspired, refreshed and celebrated—and there's no one better to do that than Leslie. He's a singularly captivating voice. The way he connects storytelling, leadership and purpose is sure to resonate with our community, and we know attendees will be captivated by his exclusive live performance."

Odom is a Tony and Grammy Award winner, a three-time Emmy nominee and a two-time Academy Award-nominated songwriter and actor whose work challenges and uplifts audiences. In addition to "Hamilton," his performances include "One Night in Miami"— which earned recognition for both his performance and musical contribution—"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," and the Broadway revival "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch." Odom is currently starring in the new Apple TV+ series, "Imperfect Women."

Beyond the stage and screen, Odom is a New York Times bestselling author and recording artist, with six full-length albums and a 2025 live release, "An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios." Through his books, albums and speaking, he encourages audiences to pursue excellence, embrace resilience and commit to continuous growth—values that resonate with bbcon attendees working to drive innovation and impact in their communities.

This year's bbcon event will welcome thousands of social impact and education professionals, learners and leaders seeking to build skills, connect with peers and advance their missions. Attendees can expect inspiring mainstage moments, practical breakout sessions, and meaningful insights from Blackbaud leaders on the future of technology and responsible AI for the sector.

For more information about bbcon 2026 and to register, visit bbconference.com.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud