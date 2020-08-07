Blackbaud Appoints Brandon Sharrett President and General Manager for Blackbaud Faith Solutions™

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce Brandon Sharrett has been promoted to president and general manager for Blackbaud Faith Solutions™.

Sharrett first joined Blackbaud as the director of sales for faith solutions in 2019 where he was charged with developing the go-to-market strategy and building the sales team dedicated to Catholic dioceses. By the end of 2019, Sharrett was promoted to vice president of sales and took on additional responsibilities leading the sales team dedicated to mission and ministry organizations. Sharrett took the helm as the interim president and general manager of the faith solutions vertical this spring. Prior to joining Blackbaud, Sharrett worked for Fiserv for eight years in various leadership positions in global sales and account management roles in its card processing and investment services businesses. Before that, he was with SEI Investments for 17 years where, for several years, he served as the managing director of global wealth services responsible for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"Brandon has a proven track record of entering new markets and delivering new solutions, which will be a great benefit as we continue to expand and grow Blackbaud's Faith Solutions vertical, one of our most important growth businesses," said Kevin Mooney, executive vice president and president of General Markets Group, Blackbaud. "Brandon is passionate about the faith marketplace and deeply understands our customer and employee base. I look forward to seeing the faith solutions vertical continue to thrive under his leadership."

Just last year, Blackbaud announced the general availability of Blackbaud Church Management™ as part of its Cloud Solution for Faith Communities. Through Blackbaud Church Management, the cloud software company is digitally transforming the day–to–day operations of churches by offering solutions that can reduce their IT footprint by eight to 12 systems, creating a truly connected church experience.

"Since joining Blackbaud just over a year ago, we have made impressive strides in building out and growing our solutions for faith communities," said Sharrett. "It's been a privilege working with the faith solutions team and supporting this underserved customer base with robust solutions creating one seamless integrated experience for churches of all sizes and denominations."

Sharrett earned his bachelor's degree in industrial management from Georgia Tech. He resides in Charleston, SC, where Blackbaud's global headquarters is based, and serves on the board of directors for Reading Partners South Carolina.

For additional information about Blackbaud's Cloud Solution for Faith Communities, visit Blackbaud.com/who-we-serve/faith-communities.

