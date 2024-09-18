Blackbaud Releases New Donation Forms for Blackbaud CRM™ and Blackbaud Altru® to Help Social Impact Organizations Raise More

Blackbaud CRM and Altru Customers Can Now Leverage Donation Forms that Natively Integrate with Blackbaud's Payment Processor and CRM Solutions to Give a Completely Connected Experience

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced the general availability of Blackbaud Donation Forms for U.S. Blackbaud CRM™ and Blackbaud Altru® customers, including both Optimized Donation Forms and Standard Donation Forms. These donation forms, already available in Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT®, help social impact organizations raise more, streamline the donor experience, simplify administrative tasks, and reduce processing costs, enabling them to sustain and grow their missions. See the forms in action here.

"We're excited to bring Blackbaud Donation Forms to more customers, providing immense value through our connected systems," said Sudip Datta, chief product officer, Blackbaud. "By integrating directly with our CRM solutions and our Blackbaud Merchant Services™ payment processor, these forms can take transactions, process and disburse them in a secure, unified experience that saves fundraisers time and allows them to raise more money. No other donation form in the market natively connects to Blackbaud's ecosystem of solutions like Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM and Blackbaud Altru."

Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT customers have already seen success with the forms. Using the Optimized Donation Forms, Seed Savers Exchange saw a 10% increase in their conversion rate and a jump in average donation amount by 61% from the year prior.

The forms allow nonprofits to choose the fee coverage option that's right for them—Complete Cover, which provides free processing, or Donor Cover, which lets supporters cover their transaction fees. And due to native integration, managing transactions is easy. With Blackbaud CRM, the transactions are saved to an enhanced revenue batch for review prior to committing. In Altru, gifts are added directly to the database.

Optimized Donation Forms

Optimized Donation Forms reduce the number of decisions for both the organization and its constituents, resulting in an optimal donor experience and an increase in click-to donation-conversions. Optimized Donation Forms are a great choice for campaigns that need a quick visual punch and that are focused on securing more donors. They are mobile-first and display seamlessly on a website without the need to create a new webpage, enabling payment directly within the form. Customizable with images and a mission statement, they let nonprofits project consistent branding in a visually appealing, intuitive and engaging way. Additionally, these intelligent forms automatically adjust to increase higher-than-average gift amounts based on donor data analysis.

Standard Donation Forms

Blackbaud Standard Donation Forms are a great choice for specifically targeted campaigns where additional data collection is required. They allow organizations to personalize colors, text, and ask ladders for ultimate customization and form extension. Standard Donation Forms also enable you to retain donors better by promoting Recurring Gift Upsell to encourage one-time donors to give monthly. These forms include an Intelligent Ask feature that uses AI to present personalized one-time gift amounts, based on each online donor. This helps get the right ask amount in front of the right donor to help organizations increase their average gift amount.

Early Success

Customers in the early access programs have tested the forms for Blackbaud CRM and Blackbaud Altru, sharing feedback along the way to enhance the experience. These customers have reported satisfaction with the ease of use, customization and flexibility of the forms.

"We've seen an increase in donations using the new forms, and we were glad to be part of the test group for this new feature," said Blackbaud Altru user Lauren Hekelnkaemper, Database Administrator at Descanso Gardens. "It is easy to create forms as well as to publish them. We love that the forms are both streamlined, yet also have more customization options than other donation forms. It mirrors what patrons expect to see from a donation form and is very intuitive."

Spencer Lassen, Senior Systems Consultant at Legacy Health, shared, "Integration of the donation forms into Blackbaud CRM has been seamless. This has been the easiest and fastest integration of a donation platform in my career. I am not a graphic designer, but the intuitive interface and tools have allowed me to easily set up exciting donation forms and email acknowledgments with a modern look and feel. It has been easy to roll out to our team allowing more staff to be able to set up donation forms, which is allowing us to be more responsive to the emergent fundraising needs of our organization."

Learn More

See the forms in action here, or learn more and schedule a discovery call here.

Blackbaud Donation Forms are now available at no extra cost to U.S. organizations who use Blackbaud CRM and Blackbaud Altru and process transactions with Blackbaud Merchant Services.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud