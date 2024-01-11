Blackbaud Appoints Kristian Talvitie to Board of Directors

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today appointed Kristian Talvitie, executive vice president and chief financial officer of PTC Inc. to its board of directors. Talvitie brings 30 years of experience with a diverse background ranging across corporate finance, FP&A, sales, marketing and communications.

"We're delighted to welcome Kristian to the Blackbaud board of directors," said Andrew M. Leitch, chairman of the Blackbaud board. "He is a transformational leader who brings a wealth of knowledge of corporate business operations as well as a strong track record of delivering profitable shareholder returns and building and leading strong cross-functional teams. He will be a great asset to the board."

As CFO of PTC, Talvitie oversees the finance, accounting, tax, investor relations, internal audit, pricing and packaging, and central operations (data operations and real-estate) functions for the public company, which has more than 7,000 employees globally. Prior to his current role, Talvitie held CFO roles at Syncsort, Inc. and Sovos Compliance, and has experience leading a variety of business functions as vice president of corporate marketing and of sales and business development at Plexus Corporation, and vice president of investor relations and corporate communications at PTC. In his various roles at PTC, he has helped to drive margin expansion, reduce operating expense and facilitate the shift from a perpetual to subscription business model—initiatives that have steadily increased the company's market cap and revenue growth.

"I am thrilled to join the Blackbaud board," said Talvitie. "The company has already driven significant transformation in its business and is primed for continued success. There is incredible potential for the ways that Blackbaud technology can continue to optimize and accelerate social impact and deliver exceptional value to stakeholders. I look forward to being a part of it."

In addition to Talvitie, Blackbaud's board of directors includes Andrew M. Leitch (chairman), Deneen DeFiore, George H. Ellis, Mike Gianoni (CEO and vice chairman), Yogesh K. Gupta, Rupal S. Hollenbeck, D. Roger Nanney and Sarah E. Nash.

