Blackbaud Appoints Michael Boulware Moore as First Diversity and Inclusion Executive

Moore joined Blackbaud in early 2020 following his tenure as the founding president and CEO of the International African American Museum in Charleston, SC, which is located on the former Gadsden's Wharf – where almost half of all enslaved Africans took their first steps in America. For the museum, Moore led the $125 million capital fundraising effort, hired a world-class staff and was responsible for managing the curation of the museum experience. Before serving as CEO of the International African American Museum, Moore spent over two decades as an accomplished marketing and advertising executive working with global brands, including Coca-Cola, Glory Foods and Kraft as well as several successful entrepreneurial ventures. Moore is also an accomplished author and keynote speaker as well as a thought leader on a number of subjects including social justice and African American history.

"Our vision at Blackbaud is to power an Ecosystem of Good® that builds a better world – a world that is inclusive and accepting of all," said Maggie Driscoll, Chief People Officer, Blackbaud. "Like so many companies, we are continually evaluating our progress toward fulfilling that vision and evolving our approach to ensure we're creating a culture consistent with who we are as an employer, technology leader and community steward. We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Michael as our first leader completely dedicated to diversity and inclusion. He is a proven leader and advocate for social justice, who will take diversity and inclusion at Blackbaud to the next level."

Blackbaud's commitment to diversity is a focused and continually expanding effort spanning education, awareness, recruitment, empowerment, community involvement and financial support. Blackbaud has employee-led affinity groups which serve to empower and develop personal and professional growth in all employees. Blackbaud's culture has received national recognition, including Forbes 2020 and 2018 Best Employers for Women, Forbes' 2019 and 2018 America's Best Employers for Diversity list, Forbes' Best Midsize Employers list for four years and AnitaB.org's list of Top Companies for Women Technologists for the past two years.

"I have dedicated much of my life to social justice and telling the untold stories of our history and how it's shaping our present," said Moore. "I believe in Blackbaud's mission of empowering and connecting people through technology to drive impact for social good and am inspired by the culture we have built. The power of diversity and inclusion and the impact it can have on the culture, values and growth of our business is exciting. I look forward to taking all that is already in place and evolving it as we continue to look deeply as a society and company at what a truly inclusive culture looks like."

Moore earned his undergraduate degree in political science from Syracuse University and holds his MBA from Duke University. He currently serves on the boards of St. Mark's School in Southborough, MA, Nation United Foundation, Reconstruction Beaufort, and Penn Center, the first school for African Americans in the Confederate south. Moore lives with his family in a suburb of Charleston, SC.

