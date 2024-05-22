Blackbaud Appoints Tom Barth Head of Investor Relations

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is pleased to announce that Tom Barth has been appointed head of Investor Relations (IR). In this role, Barth will report to Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO, and will be responsible for defining and leading a broad-based program to maximize the company's shareholder value.

Tom Barth Head of Investor Relations

"We're thrilled to have Tom join our team to oversee IR," said Boor. "With his global experience and deep knowledge in the public software company space, he will be an asset to the company as we continue to execute our strategic initiatives to drive long-term profitable growth."

Barth has an extensive background in IR, channel sales and operations, and communications, serving with multiple established public global software companies, as well as the U.S. Air Force. For the past 10 years, Barth has led IR at Akamai Technologies, and earlier in his career worked at Progress Software, Nuance Communications and PTC.

"I look forward to further developing and running an IR program that supports the needs of the company, its analysts, investors and all stakeholders," said Barth. "Blackbaud is the clear leader in the social impact software market and is well-positioned for the future. I'm excited to help communicate the company's strategy and vision to maximize shareholder value."

Barth is a decorated military veteran, having served in a variety of leadership roles within the U.S. Air Force, including serving as aide-de-camp and press secretary to Air Force General Chuck Horner, who led the Desert Shield/Storm Coalition Air Forces.

He received his Bachelor of Science from the U.S. Air Force Academy and holds a Master of Arts from the University of Colorado in Integrated Marketing Communications.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud