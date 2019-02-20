Blackbaud Brings Internationally-Renowned Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Solution to U.S. at No Subscription Cost

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced the U.S. launch of the world's most trusted peer-to-peer fundraising solution—at no subscription cost. Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising™, powered by JustGiving™, delivers an unparalleled opportunity for social good organizations, such as nonprofits, schools, healthcare institutions, and churches, to empower supporters to fundraise on their behalf. Brad Little, managing director, Blackbaud Consumer Solutions U.S., and Mary Beth Westmoreland, Blackbaud's chief technology officer, announced the company's new solution on stage at the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum conference today in New Orleans, La.

In 2017, Blackbaud acquired JustGiving, the world's leading social platform for giving, which has enabled people in 160 countries to raise more than $5.5 billion for causes they care about. At the time, Blackbaud emphasized its commitment to providing intuitive peer-to-peer fundraising designed with both organizations and individuals in mind. The launch of Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising elevates the company's entire peer-to-peer portfolio while disrupting the market landscape by providing its premier solution at no subscription cost.

"Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, powered by JustGiving, delivers on a promise we made to make it easy for our customers to give their own supporters tools to achieve shared fundraising priorities that lead to real outcomes," said Westmoreland. "We wanted to exceed expectations by making this best-in-class cloud solution available with no subscription fee for more than 1.5 million organizations to use, with a dedicated team to help them get started."

With peer-to-peer fundraising, individuals support causes they care about by rallying people in their own networks to contribute. Donors enjoy both a direct, transparent connection to the recipients of their gifts and the simplicity of making a contribution without physically attending an event. More than one in five Americans reported contributing to an online social fundraising campaign in 20161, with those numbers continuing to grow year over year. And while younger generations are most likely to participate in peer-to-peer fundraising events, older generations are most likely to sponsor those participants2—representing a unique opportunity to unite diverse age groups with a shared mission.

Blackbaud's new solution harnesses these growing trends for its customers by making a direct connection between their fundraising campaigns and supporters who can engage their networks through virtual events, giving days, livestream fundraising and more.

"As the fundraising industry continues to experience radical change due to digital transformation and the proliferation of mobile technology, never before has an individual donor felt more connected or more empowered," said Little. "At the same time, social good organizations are now challenged to find and build relationships with their next generation of supporters. Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, powered by JustGiving, meets that challenge with a purpose-built platform where social good organizations will want to send their supporters—and where their supporters will want to engage. The platform and new partnerships will also help to bring great causes to individuals looking to make a difference."

This latest addition to Blackbaud's comprehensive peer-to-peer portfolio reaffirms the company's continued commitment to driving innovation that strengthens the social economy. Just last year, Blackbaud TeamRaiser®, the industry-leading event fundraising solution, expanded to offer an integration with Facebook that increased both dollars raised and efficiency in managing campaigns—demonstrating a simpler, more enjoyable experience for donors and organizations alike. With today's announcement, Blackbaud is uniquely positioned to offer a fundraising platform to individuals while providing organizations with the invaluable opportunity to grow their supporter pipelines.

"Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising has helped us grow exponentially, providing more information about donors and a simplified user experience," said Maree Stewart, donor relations coordinator at early adopter customer Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield, Wis. "With Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, we have seen a significant increase in the number of fundraisers held by volunteers to benefit our organization. It helps to draw a connection to Marshfield, giving supporters an opportunity to not only express their gratitude but to share their story—which is part of the healing process. Giving people an avenue to share while making a difference is so beneficial."

Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising helps organizations to raise more funds, share passion, and grow impact by providing unrivaled reach. Key benefits include:

Blackbaud will not charge a subscription fee on this modern, mobile-optimized solution.

Customized landing pages allow organizations to add their own brand to enhance their supporters' experience.

Organizations using Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising can set up unlimited campaigns with any number of administrators.

Offers integration with Blackbaud Merchant Services ™ (BBMS)

(BBMS) Forthcoming integration with Blackbaud's solutions for fundraising and relationship management services—which will offer groundbreaking insights into constituent behavior without any additional effort.

Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, powered by JustGiving, is generally available March 18, 2019 in the United States. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com/bbp2p.

