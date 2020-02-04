Blackbaud Celebrates Groundbreaking First Year with YourCause

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, is pleased to announce the results of a record-breaking year with YourCause, a market leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) software solutions, just a year after acquisition. In their first year together, Blackbaud and YourCause have demonstrated continued momentum in the CSR space significantly increasing the amount of donations processed and volunteer hours logged, while also increasing its global capabilities to help corporations effectively and efficiently manage and report the success of their CSR initiatives. Additionally, Blackbaud social good customers have greatly benefited from a marked expansion and acceleration of workplace giving and volunteering, while building a source of new donors, volunteers and advocates.

"We chose YourCause as our philanthropic platform for several reasons," said Taiwan Brown, vice president of inclusion and community relations at RealPage, a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. "Not only does the YourCause platform offer the key components that we wanted for our employees – such as online giving and scheduled volunteer events – as a tech company, we appreciate its innovation and simplicity. It was apparent from the beginning that Blackbaud was going to be a great partner for RealPage. The implementation team is very thorough and readily available to answer questions and provide guidance. We didn't know if we would need hands-on help or not, but the few times we did, our Blackbaud team was right there to support us."

A third of Fortune 500 companies trust Blackbaud to be their CSR technology partner. And, after implementing YourCause solutions, customers show as high as triple-digit growth in volunteers, donations, engagement and more. In 2019 alone, YourCause solutions processed over $1 billion in donations and grants, transacting over $500,000 every business hour. And, through YourCause solutions, more than 12 million volunteer hours were coordinated, tracked and rewarded in 2019.

"At Blackbaud, our vision is to power an Ecosystem of Good® that builds a better world. With the acquisition of YourCause, we greatly expanded that Ecosystem by carving out a new footprint in CSR and employee engagement for Blackbaud focused on powering both nonprofit organizations and for-profit companies committed to helping good take over," said Kevin Gregoire, executive vice president and president of Enterprise Markets Group, Blackbaud. "YourCause customers are already seeing the benefit of becoming a part of Blackbaud as illustrated by a recent customer satisfaction survey reporting more than nine out of 10 customers are satisfied with their YourCause solutions. It's created new opportunities for companies to connect and better engage with the social good community, which is creating real change in the world."

In 2019, donations processed through YourCause solutions benefited more than 170,000 social good organizations globally. With one in four employees that have access to YourCause solutions being located outside of the U.S., Blackbaud has continued to focus on global integrations and in-market partnerships to advance employee giving and nonprofit support worldwide, which, in the last year, resulted in a 75% increase in donation dollars benefiting social good organizations outside the U.S.

Learn more about Blackbaud's solutions for companies by visiting: Blackbaud.com/who-we-serve/companies.

