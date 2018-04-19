Blackbaud Debuts New Philanthropic Index Featuring Comparative Fundraising Data Across U.S. Health Systems

The Blackbaud Healthcare Philanthropic Index leverages findings from Guidestar, HIMSS Analytics, the U.S. Census and Blackbaud, making it the largest analysis of community wealth, philanthropic giving and revenue for healthcare institutions. The Index includes overall giving to healthcare organizations and cohort development by community wealth and bed size, representing 7,000 organizations and over $9.4 billion in fundraising revenue.

Key findings from Blackbaud's Healthcare Philanthropic Index include:

Community wealth varied widely; in some cases, the wealth in communities was four times that of others, yet the average funds raised per bed were the same

Where there were higher funds raised per bed, it was due to apparent strategic initiatives implemented by healthcare institutions

Average donation sizes did not vary much from community to community or within bed size ranges

"The U.S. healthcare ecosystem has been under tremendous pressure and change in the last several years, and philanthropy has proved to be a steady revenue stream that helps health systems diversify income and secure needed resources beyond what the health system can fund from clinical billing," said Russ Cobb, president and general manager of Blackbaud Healthcare Solutions. "Since most healthcare fundraising is local, it is vitally important that healthcare organizations understand how they perform relative to peer institutions and then use that information to gain needed resources that will further enable them to contribute to the institution's bottom line. Ultimately, the work of supporting philanthropic institutions builds healthier more sustainable communities."

To uncover wealth insight, learn the impact of a community's wealth or download the Blackbaud Healthcare Analytics Toolkit, visit www.blackbaud.com/healthcarephilanthropicindex. Join the 2:00 p.m. ET April 26 webinar to learn more about the Blackbaud Healthcare Philanthropic Index from Blackbaud Data Scientist Debra Kloth and Philanthropic Consultant June Bradham, CFRE.

