Blackbaud Demonstrates Continued Growth and Momentum of High-Impact Solutions for Higher Education

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, continues to transform the higher education technology landscape and demonstrate growth just a year after introducing its comprehensive Cloud Solution for Higher Education. Blackbaud, which powers 24 of the top 25 private U.S. colleges as ranked by Forbes with its solutions, has been the trusted technology partner for higher education institutions for decades. Today, with its most comprehensive solution to manage the complete student lifecycle—from admissions to alumni engagement—Blackbaud is increasing revenue, driving efficiency and deepening engagement for colleges and universities.

"A year ago, when we introduced our Cloud Solution for Higher Education, we knew it was just the beginning," said Tim Hill, president and general manager, Blackbaud Higher Education Solutions. "Since then, we've been on the ground with institutions to understand their evolving needs and how we can continue to innovate to help them thrive in the rapidly changing higher education landscape. As a result, we're introducing new capabilities like talent management and seeing greater adoption across institutions."

Key outcomes and enhancements for the Cloud Solution for Higher Education, include:

A growing number of Blackbaud CRM™ customers are leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure's world‑class cloud service to support their advancement needs. To build stronger relationships, expand campus-wide collaboration and develop the infrastructure needed to support future growth, institutions such as Georgia Tech Foundation, University of New Hampshire and University of Western Ontario have gone live on Blackbaud CRM. Other institutions such as Baylor University have recently selected Blackbaud CRM to meet their complex needs.

and have gone live on Blackbaud CRM. Other institutions such as have recently selected Blackbaud CRM to meet their complex needs. Blackbaud recently introduced its talent management capabilities, providing institutions like University at Buffalo and University of Maryland College Park Foundation, the first online performance tracking tool for fundraising leaders and managers, enabling transparency, proactive management and peer officer benchmarking.

and Foundation, the first online performance tracking tool for fundraising leaders and managers, enabling transparency, proactive management and peer officer benchmarking. Institutions, including University of Delaware , University of Maryland College Park Foundation and Villanova University , have selected Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management™ to improve the effectiveness of their fundraising programs through a tailored approach that includes custom predictive models, peer benchmarking, pipeline management and purpose-built gift officer tools.

, Foundation and , have selected Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management™ to improve the effectiveness of their fundraising programs through a tailored approach that includes custom predictive models, peer benchmarking, pipeline management and purpose-built gift officer tools. Blackbaud Guided Fundraising™ is enabling annual giving teams at institutions, including Ball State University , Dordt University, Goshen College and Lewis University , to scale their multi-channel, person‑to‑person fundraising strategy.

, Dordt University, and , to scale their multi-channel, person‑to‑person fundraising strategy. Blackbaud Stewardship Management™ is transforming donor relations for many institutions of all sizes by making it seamless to collect powerful impact statements from award beneficiaries to the donor—providing personalization and connectivity at scale to simplify a formerly time‑consuming process.

In addition to its momentum and growth with large and mid-size institutions, Blackbaud is seeing continued adoption of its education management solutions for small institutions. Blackbaud's education management portfolio has helped institutions like Williamson College of the Trades to integrate each facet of their operations, from back-office processes to student engagement, to deliver a better experience to students, faculty and staff.

