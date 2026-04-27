Blackbaud Highlights AI Capabilities Transforming Fundraising at AFP ICON 2026

As the Presenting Sponsor of the Association of Fundraising Professionals' Flagship Event, Blackbaud will Enable Fundraisers with the Power of Responsible AI

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, is proud to once again serve as the presenting sponsor of AFP ICON, the flagship global conference of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), taking place this week in San Diego.

As the longstanding category leader in social impact technology, Blackbaud has a proven history of supporting and advancing the fundraising profession, partnering with social impact organizations to advance global missions. Blackbaud is now ushering the sector into a new era of impact, equipping fundraisers with purpose-built, responsible AI tools that help them navigate increasing complexity, meet donor expectations, and accelerate their outcomes.

According to research from the Blackbaud Institute, the typical nonprofit saw approximately 4.3% revenue growth last year, but growth was concentrated among organizations with greater capacity. When resources are scarce, adding capacity can be a challenge, which is why technology that has the power to amplify fundraising results is critical.

"Fundraisers are being asked to do more than ever. They need to build deeper relationships, personalize engagement at scale, and raise more, often with limited time and resources," said Tiffany Crumpton, vice president, head of donor management and fundraising products, Blackbaud. "Our commitment is to help advance the profession by equipping fundraisers with powerful solutions that have intelligent capabilities embedded directly in their day-to-day workflows to scale personalization, and translate philanthropic insight into real-world impact. AFP is a critical partner in shaping the future of fundraising, and together we share a deep commitment to trust, ethics, education, and progress across the sector."

Responsible AI That's Propelling Fundraising Forward

At AFP ICON 2026, Blackbaud will showcase how its AI solutions designed specifically for fundraising and embedded directly into existing workflows are enabling teams to work smarter, expand their capacity, build stronger donor relationships, and accelerate impact.

Blackbaud will highlight its latest AI innovations including:

The Development Agent, Blackbaud's first Agent for Good™: This autonomous, AI-powered digital teammate is the first-ever expert agent to be embedded in a dedicated social impact platform. Working alongside Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® users, the Development Agent identifies, cultivates and engages donors with timely, individualized and brand-aligned outreach that enables fundraising teams to expand their capacity for donor engagement and grow giving at scale.

This autonomous, AI-powered digital teammate is the first-ever expert agent to be embedded in a dedicated social impact platform. Working alongside Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® users, the Development Agent identifies, cultivates and engages donors with timely, individualized and brand-aligned outreach that enables fundraising teams to expand their capacity for donor engagement and grow giving at scale. Intelligent Assistance for Raiser's Edge NXT: These AI features help fundraisers work more efficiently by automating workflows and delivering advanced analytics to inform smarter decisions. AI‑enhanced intelligent assistance in Raiser's Edge NXT surfaces strategic insights and recommended actions, boosting productivity while keeping fundraisers firmly in control.

These AI features help fundraisers work more efficiently by automating workflows and delivering advanced analytics to inform smarter decisions. AI‑enhanced intelligent assistance in Raiser's Edge NXT surfaces strategic insights and recommended actions, boosting productivity while keeping fundraisers firmly in control. Action Strategies in Raiser's Edge NXT: New Action Strategies reduce the prep time required for donor outreach by compiling relevant donor context—recent activity, engagement signals, preferences, and recommended next steps—into concise, easy-to-read briefings within existing workflows. This amplifies fundraisers' expertise and gives them more time to spend building relationships that drive philanthropic outcomes.

Blackbaud's commitment to building trustworthy, industry‑specific AI at scale recently earned recognition from Microsoft. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Blackbaud has achieved the Certified Software for Non‑Profit AI designation for Raiser's Edge NXT, signaling that its AI capabilities meet Microsoft's standards for enterprise-grade security, interoperability, and customer value. This is an important differentiator for customers seeking confidence as they adopt agentic and generative AI in mission-critical environments. Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Development Agent and other purpose-built solutions are available as transactable offers through Microsoft's Commercial Marketplace.

The Power of Connected Systems

AFP ICON attendees can also learn how their organizations can benefit from Blackbaud's unique network effect as the provider that connects the entire social impact ecosystem, from fundraising to corporate impact to financial management and more.

Tapping into Workplace Giving: With the Blackbaud Verified Network, nonprofits can boost their visibility to over 500 companies and nine million employees who partner with YourCause® from Blackbaud® to power their purpose in employee giving, volunteering and community investment initiatives. Being part of the Network builds credibility with donors and unlocks the fastest donation processing in the market. Because of the connection between YourCause and Blackbaud Integrated Payments, Blackbaud's nonprofit customers can receive these donations exponentially faster with Blackbaud's exclusive Expedited Giving feature.

With the Blackbaud Verified Network, nonprofits can boost their visibility to over 500 companies and nine million employees who partner with YourCause® from Blackbaud® to power their purpose in employee giving, volunteering and community investment initiatives. Being part of the Network builds credibility with donors and unlocks the fastest donation processing in the market. Because of the connection between YourCause and Blackbaud Integrated Payments, Blackbaud's nonprofit customers can receive these donations exponentially faster with Blackbaud's exclusive Expedited Giving feature. Connecting the Back Office: With key fundraising products like Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud Enterprise Fundraising CRM™ connecting directly to Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT®, teams can gain greater visibility, accountability and confidence as they scale impact.

A Longstanding Partnership with AFP

Together, Blackbaud and AFP invest in professional development, ethical standards and innovations that strengthen the global fundraising community and help nonprofit organizations thrive. Blackbaud is proud to support AFP's mission through conference sponsorship, educational programming, research and ongoing collaboration.

"Blackbaud has long been a valued partner to AFP and the fundraising profession," said Chris Amos, senior director of business development, AFP. "Their continued investment in education, innovation and responsible technology—and their commitment to empowering fundraisers—aligns closely with our mission to advance philanthropy and support professionals at every stage of their careers."

On the Ground at AFP ICON 2026

Conference attendees can connect with Blackbaud experts through conference sessions featuring discussions on navigating uncertainty and using data and AI responsibly, through learning labs featuring practical, hands-on fundraising strategies, and through live demos in the Blackbaud booth showcasing the latest AI-enabled features and workflows.

Visit the Blackbaud booth (#501) to learn more.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud