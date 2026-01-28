Blackbaud Supports Generation: You Employed to Advance Workforce Development and Economic Mobility

Partnership will leverage AI-driven curriculum innovation to help millions overcome barriers to meaningful employment worldwide.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, today announced that Generation: You Employed (Generation), a global nonprofit network that supports people to achieve sustained economic mobility through employment, is the recipient of its 2026 Major Gift—a multi-year, six-figure philanthropic contribution dedicated to advancing workforce development and creating pathways to economic mobility worldwide.

Millions of people face barriers to securing stable, living-wage employment due to skills gaps, limited access to quality training, and rapidly evolving labor markets. Generation, a global nonprofit founded in 2015, exists to bridge this divide by equipping adults of all ages with the skills, support, and opportunities necessary to access meaningful careers.

"At Blackbaud, we are deeply committed to fueling meaningful change," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "Our partnership with Generation reflects our belief in the power of workforce development to transform lives and communities. By supporting innovative approaches like AI-enhanced training, we can help create sustainable pathways to employment for people around the world."

At Generation, we envision a meaningful career and sustained well-being for every person anywhere in the world," said Bonni Theriault, Chief Partnerships Officer of Generation: You Employed. "Blackbaud's multi-year gift will help us implement AI-driven curriculum development tools for our programs, accelerating the development of high-quality training and expanding access for learners worldwide. Together, we can create pathways to economic mobility that transform lives and communities."

Blackbaud's donation will be structured as a multi-year contribution that will help Generation integrate AI-driven tools into its curriculum development process, enabling the rapid creation and delivery of high-quality learning programs for learners globally to meet the needs of a fast-evolving labor market. This initiative aligns with Blackbaud's commitment to fostering inclusion and expanding access to economic opportunities for individuals facing financial, geographic, or systemic barriers. In addition, Blackbaud will offer opportunities for its employees to volunteer with Generation, further amplifying the impact of this partnership.

This gift builds on Blackbaud's AI leadership, including the launch of its AI Agent for Social Impact and the formation of the AI Coalition for Social Impact announced at bbcon 2025. These initiatives underscore Blackbaud's commitment to responsible AI innovation that empowers nonprofits, educational institutions, and social good organizations to achieve greater outcomes.

Blackbaud has previously given to Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Crisis Text Line, five organizations focused on supporting workforce development for underrepresented youth globally, the American Heart Association, and the International African American Museum. Learn more about Blackbaud corporate social responsibility at https://csr.blackbaud.com/.

About Generation: You Employed

Generation is a global nonprofit that believes in the power of employment to change lives. The organization trains and places adults into careers that would otherwise be inaccessible, and advocates to improve the workforce system for everyone. In the decade since launch, Generation has more than 145,000 graduates who have earned more than $2.2 billion in life-changing wages, and works with more than 22,000 employers, implementation partners, and funders. Together, we are committed to creating change that lasts.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility, and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grant making, corporate social responsibility, and education management. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

