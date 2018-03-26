Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good

Each year bbcon convenes thousands of change agents to share the latest insights, trends and innovation—from fundraising and marketing strategies, to best practices for accounting and stewardship, to technology advancements, and more. This year, the conference will feature more than 200 expert-led sessions and be joined by some of the world's most noteworthy voices in the social good movement, offering attendees the chance to:

Participate in meaningful conversations with social good leaders and practitioners around the biggest challenges, opportunities, and trends in the sector.

Connect with technologists, marketers, administrators, fundraisers, and other social good professionals.

Expand their vision by being the first to hear about transformative technology innovations coming from Blackbaud and its partners.

Get inspired by fresh new ideas and content – all designed specifically for the social good sector – with powerful keynotes, memorable experiences and more.

Attendees will also have access to dedicated content for various roles and markets – from arts and cultural organizations and cause-based nonprofits to educational institutions, healthcare institutions, foundations, corporate giving and more.

For more information and to register for the premiere tech gathering for organizations and change agents driving social good, visit www.bbconference.com.

