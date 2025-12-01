Blackbaud Kicks Off GivingTuesday at Nasdaq

Blackbaud to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell Highlighting Faster Giving Worldwide for Nonprofits, Education Institutions, and Corporations at the Holidays and Throughout the Year

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leader in AI-powered software for social impact, today will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange to kick off GivingTuesday, the global movement focused on spreading generosity on the Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. New research from the Blackbaud Institute in partnership with GivingTuesday shows that donors who give on GivingTuesday are far more likely to continue future giving, which underscores the importance of this day for nonprofit organizations.

"GivingTuesday isn't just a single day of giving; it's a catalyst for sustained generosity and long-term donor engagement," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer at Blackbaud. "With GivingTuesday donors showing higher retention and larger gifts, our customers can unlock real momentum in the generosity economy and build relationships that last well beyond one day."

Driving Social Impact

Blackbaud connects millions of individuals to hundreds of thousands of causes and institutions in more than 100 countries and powers the business operations of teams dedicated to purpose-driven work. With powerful new AI capabilities woven throughout its portfolio, Blackbaud is transforming how people and causes connect, making GivingTuesday and every day beyond more meaningful and effortless. In celebration of GivingTuesday, Blackbaud is spotlighting customers who harness technology to create lasting social impact, on this global day of generosity and throughout the year.

Examples include:

Alvernia University: A private Franciscan institution in Pennsylvania, Alvernia University is deeply committed to shaping lives through transformative education and community engagement. Guided by its Franciscan values, Alvernia fosters a culture of service, leadership, and innovation. To fuel this mission, the university relies on Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® to drive fundraising and strengthen constituent relationships. Through integrated pipeline tracking and unified messaging, Alvernia exceeded its ambitious $70 million Partners in Progress capital campaign ahead of schedule. This success is helping expand access to education and enhance academic programs, ensuring Alvernia continues to serve as a beacon of hope and progress for generations to come.





Breakthrough T1D: Accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes (T1D) and its complications, Breakthrough T1D leads the way to more effective solutions: connecting the brightest minds to advance treatments, influence policy, and improve access to care for those who need it around the world. The organization leverages Blackbaud® Luminate Online™ to power online fundraising and Blackbaud® TeamRaiser™ to grow engagement and revenue through peer-to-peer campaigns. This GivingTuesday and beyond, Breakthrough T1D will also benefit from Blackbaud's Expedited Giving functionality in YourCause®, enabling corporate giving program donations to reach nonprofits up to 95% faster. With the support of these tools, Breakthrough T1D raised more than $214 million through contributions and events last year to fund critical research, advocacy, healthcare provider resources, and community programs.





Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS: As the philanthropic heart of Broadway, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is helping ensure those affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses receive medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. With the help of Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Grantmaking, and now Expedited Giving, Broadway Cares is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund, helping everyone in entertainment and the performing arts, and provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.





Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge: Nestled on the edge of the New Jersey Pinelands, Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge spans 171 acres and serves as a nonprofit wildlife refuge, rehabilitation hospital, and nature center. The organization powers its fundraising efforts using Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Donations Forms, and partner solution 360MatchPro. In 2024, Cedar Run implemented a new segmentation strategy for year-end appeals, increasing fundraising by 84% year-over-year and expanding its capacity to care for sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife.





Nestled on the edge of the New Jersey Pinelands, Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge spans 171 acres and serves as a nonprofit wildlife refuge, rehabilitation hospital, and nature center. The organization powers its fundraising efforts using Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Donations Forms, and partner solution 360MatchPro. In 2024, Cedar Run implemented a new segmentation strategy for year-end appeals, increasing fundraising by 84% year-over-year and expanding its capacity to care for sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife. UKG UKG is a leading global AI platform unifying HR, pay, and workforce management. Their commitment to social impact is evident through global philanthropic support, volunteerism, and UKG Impact initiatives that create opportunities for overlooked communities. UKG invested $5.3M in corporate giving in 2024, supported 170+ nonprofits, and enabled 10,000+ annual volunteer hours. This year, they're amplifying that impact by launching their employee giving program on GivingTuesday through YourCause, aligning with a global movement that sparks generosity and unites people around a shared purpose.

Fundraising Innovation with Blackbaud Expedited Giving

Announced at this year's bbcon, Blackbaud's annual conference, Blackbaud's new Expedited Giving will speed up donation disbursement from corporate giving this GivingTuesday and beyond, delivering donated funds to nonprofits up to 95% faster than traditional methods. When nonprofits connect Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® with their free profile on the Blackbaud Verified Network (formerly NPOconnect), they will l soon receive donations made on companies' employee giving platforms in as little as two business days with visibility into generous corporate donors supporting their cause dramatically improving cash flow and responsiveness, especially for urgent campaigns. By integrating detailed donor data directly into Raiser's Edge NXT, Expedited Giving eliminates manual reconciliation, enhances donor stewardship, and provides Blackbaud customers with the unique value of the industry's only platform connecting corporate giving with nonprofit fundraising.

"Expedited Giving helps us deliver on our commitment to powering social impact faster than ever," said Dale Strange, President, Corporate Impact at Blackbaud. "Knowing that employee donations reach nonprofits within two business days means partners can act immediately on urgent needs. It's a win for employees, a win for nonprofits, and a win for the communities we care about."

Tune In to the Nasdaq Bell Ringing

The closing bell ringing will be livestreamed at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time today and more will be shared on Blackbaud and Nasdaq social media channels.

Social impact organizations looking for resources to maximize their year-end fundraising can access Blackbaud's free toolkit for more information and insights.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

