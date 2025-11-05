Registration is Now Open for the 2026 Blackbaud K-12 User Conference

Multi-Day Event Will Inspire Innovation, Empower Strategic Leadership, and Foster Meaningful Connections Across the K–12 Community

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is excited to bring back its in-person K–12 User Conference, taking place July 15–17, 2026, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.

"We're excited to welcome back the Blackbaud K–12 UC, a conference that has always felt 'just right' in size, format, and community," said Austin Ewachiw, Director of Technology at Calvert Hall College High School and Executive Director of the Blackbaud K–12 Advisory Board. "Its return brings back memories of inspired learning, interactions with product experts, and invaluable post-session conversations. I can't wait to see everyone in Boston again!"

The 2026 K–12 User Conference will be the learning event of the year for K–12 Independent Schools, featuring:

Role-based learning tracks tailored to your goals and challenges across all offices served by Blackbaud's Total School Solution

Visionary keynotes and real-world success stories from peer schools

Interactive product labs and previews of what's next from Blackbaud

Partner showcases featuring innovative solutions and integrations

Unmatched networking with peers, partners, the K–12 Advisory Board and Blackbaud experts

Developers with a deep bench of technical expertise that meets the evolving needs of K–12 institutions

Q&A sessions with product managers and engineers

New invite-only School Executive Leadership dedicated track

Also back this year is the popular Unconference, an open, participant-driven forum that gives educators the freedom to lead conversations, collaborate, and discuss topics that matter most to their schools.

"We're bringing together the brightest minds across K–12 education to collaborate, innovate, and reimagine how technology can elevate the student experience," said Mark Davis, vice president, education products, Blackbaud. "Whether you're looking to streamline operations, boost enrollment, or deepen community engagement, this event will equip you with the tools, insights, and connections to make it happen. Blackbaud is advancing AI-driven, connected systems that empower schools to take intelligent, data-informed action across every facet of the student experience." The three-day event will bring together private and independent school professionals, thought leaders, and technology partners to learn, connect, and grow through meaningful conversations, hands-on learning, and shared innovation.

"We're thrilled to welcome the K–12 community back to the Blackbaud K–12 UC for what truly feels like a heartfelt homecoming," said Hiram Cuevas, Director of Information Systems, Academic Tech & Charles S. Luck III '51 Chair of Academic Technology at St. Christopher's School. "Beyond the formal sessions, it's the 'unconference' breakouts, where peers exchange stories, ideas, and support, that capture the spirit of this event. It's more than a conference; it's a space where educators feel seen, heard, and empowered to shape the future together."

To register for Blackbaud's K–12 User Conference, click here. Call for speakers is open through January 14, 2026. To submit a speaker application, click here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud