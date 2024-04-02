CHARLESTON, S.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is pleased to announce that Chris Lindner has been appointed chief information officer. Lindner will report to Kevin McDearis, chief technology officer, and will oversee the strategic direction and delivery of the company's global IT infrastructure.

Blackbaud Names Chris Lindner Chief Information Officer

"A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of IT experience in the financial services, SaaS, ecommerce, and supply chain industries, Chris has a successful track record of partnering with business leaders to plan, develop and implement industry-leading information technology solutions," said McDearis. "We're thrilled to welcome him to Blackbaud."

Most recently, Lindner served as chief technology officer for 360training where he was responsible for the strategic direction and delivery of the company's technology platforms, focused on modernization, driving acquisition integration, and establishing a technology center of excellence in Costa Rica to provide scale and minimize global delivery risk. Prior to that, Lindner served as CIO at Manhattan Associates and at Apptio, an IBM Company, where he was responsible for establishing the IT function and operational efficiency and scale.

As Blackbaud's chief information officer, Lindner will oversee the integration of corporate applications and drive leverage and scale through effective use of data assets and automation. The IT team's services span disciplines across innovation, organizational development, portfolio and project management, software and infrastructure engineering, and operations.

"Blackbaud's essential software helps social impact customers achieve their missions," said Lindner. "I'm excited to further that vision by enabling productivity for customers and employees through an IT platform that delivers a robust set of services across the globe, fueling bigger, bolder impact."

Based in Durham, N.C., Lindner is a passionate volunteer leader and a proud parent to a son, who's a reservist in the United States Marine Corps. Lindner has served as Chairman of the Board at the Technology Association of Georgia and as a member of the Atlanta Board of Directors for the American Heart Association.

