Blackbaud Opens Call for Speakers for bbcon 2024

The Annual Technology Conference Will Take Place Sept. 24-26 in Seattle

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is now accepting speaker proposals for bbcon 2024, happening Sept. 24-26 in Seattle, Washington. Speakers can submit proposals until March 15 to be considered.

bbcon is the tech conference that fuels impact—bringing together the Blackbaud community to share, learn, inspire and innovate. The conference will be a hybrid event with both an in-person experience and virtual programming.

Experienced Blackbaud software users with unique perspectives, compelling stories and proven strategies are welcome to apply.

bbcon speakers will be able to:

Expand their network and position themselves as thought leaders in their field

Help fellow changemakers fuel their impact by sharing their valuable experience

Learn from industry professionals and subject matter experts

Get free access to mainstage and breakout sessions with a complimentary conference pass*

Visit bbconference.com to learn more about speaker requirements for bbcon. The deadline to submit proposals is March 15, 2024.

*If selected as a speaker, the complimentary pass covers a standard full conference pass. It does NOT include enhancements such as bbcon preconference workshops or Blackbaud University Day. Complimentary passes are not intended for use by vendors or Blackbaud partners. For more details on complimentary passes or on conference sponsorship opportunities, please visit bbconference.com.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud