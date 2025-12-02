Blackbaud Partners with Anthropic on Groundbreaking New Way to Experience the Power of Purpose-Built AI

Blackbaud Launches Industry-First Fundraising Connector for Claude for Nonprofits, Further Advancing AI Roadmap, from Agentic AI to Transformational Flexibility

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leader in AI for social impact, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Anthropic to provide the fundraising connector for Claude for Nonprofits – a move that will redefine how mission-driven organizations harness intelligence to accelerate impact.

With the new Claude for Work connector, available in Teams and Enterprise plans and debuting for Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT®, Blackbaud customers can now choose to access their unmatched intelligence layer built from 40+ years of nonprofit performance data – donor behavior, giving patterns, campaign outcomes, and operational workflows – directly within the platforms they use every day. This integration represents a significant leap forward in expanding optionality of access to Blackbaud solutions, which improve outcomes based on decades of real donor behavior, not generic consumer data.

"When Anthropic approached us to partner on this offering, we were thrilled that it directly aligned with our plans to expand Blackbaud AI by giving our users even more flexibility to access our capabilities wherever they work," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors, Blackbaud." Joining forces with Anthropic on this initiative allows us to support customers in an even richer way. And we're just getting started: we intend to expand this connector across our industry-leading nonprofit, education and corporate solutions."

Elizabeth Kelly, Head of Beneficial Deployments at Anthropic, added:

"Blackbaud's data and expertise, combined with Claude's secure, actionable insights, will empower nonprofit professionals to deepen relationships, unlock new opportunities, and accelerate mission-driven work. Together, we're making it easier than ever for organizations to access the intelligence they need – right where they work."

As the only company that connects the entire social impact sector, Blackbaud brings a depth of data and embedded expertise no other provider can replicate. This functionality will transform how organizations engage supporters, optimize campaigns, and drive impact and marks a critical milestone on Blackbaud's journey to support multi-agent orchestration.

The partnership with Anthropic is just one element of a broader strategy to transform what is possible for social impact with AI. Blackbaud customers have never had so many options to leverage AI-driven technology to support their outcomes. At bbcon 2025, Blackbaud announced another groundbreaking AI advancement: Agents for Good™, virtual team members who can proactively take on complex tasks, workflows and initiatives. Seamlessly embedded in the trusted Blackbaud environment, these AI agents allow human practitioners to focus on the parts of the mission that only they can—relationships, storytelling and vision.

The first agent, Development Agent, is already in early access and will unlock new monetization opportunities across the Blackbaud ecosystem, positioning the company to capture incremental annual recurring revenue, accelerate cross-sell, and act as a durable growth engine for the business – all while setting up its nonprofit customers to achieve transformational outcomes.

Blackbaud's innovation will continue to accelerate. The company will expand Agents for Good across core business needs for social impact teams; expand the Anthropic connector across its industry-leading nonprofit, education, and corporate solutions; and continue its rapid expansion of Blackbaud AI capabilities integrated within its solutions, including Chat for Blackbaud AI.

