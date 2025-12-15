Blackbaud's 2025 Corporate Philanthropy in Review

The Company Reinforces its Commitment to Global Philanthropy

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leader in AI for social impact, today shared ways it has supported philanthropy through its global corporate social responsibility (CSR) program this year. This year, Blackbaud continued to deepen its commitment to global communities, not only by delivering essential technology to mission-driven organizations, but also by actively contributing to philanthropic initiatives around the world.

"At Blackbaud, social impact isn't just what we support, it's who we are," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO, and vice chairman of the board. "Every day, we're inspired by the incredible work our customers do to uplift their communities. It's a privilege to stand beside them, not only through our software but also through our own philanthropic actions. I'm especially proud of our employees, who consistently go above and beyond to champion causes that matter and embody our mission to make a meaningful difference."

Blackbaud's contributions and activations to fuel impact in 2025 included:

Major Gift to Center for Disaster Philanthropy: Blackbaud's 2025 major gift was in support of Center for Disaster Philanthropy to foster disaster response and resilience in global communities.

Continued Support of Multi-Year Gifts: Blackbaud continues to support its commitments, including the International African American Museum and the American Heart Association and Crisis Text Line.

Blackbaud continues to support its commitments, including the International African American Museum and the American Heart Association and Crisis Text Line. Month of Caring: Blackbaud's Month of Caring, held in November, mobilized employees globally to volunteer in their communities. In 2025, employees participated in numerous projects in multiple countries, including engaging over 250 Hyderabad employees across several activities. These efforts resulted in assembling wheelchairs (donated to Fatima Old Age Home), plus school desks, and school supply kits to the Vedanshi Foundation and to Nirmaan.

Global Grants: Through Reward Your Passion, Community Matters, and the Blackbaud Fund, the company awarded 175 grants in over 100 global cities, with employees serving as grant reviewers.

Through Reward Your Passion, Community Matters, and the Blackbaud Fund, the company awarded 175 grants in over 100 global cities, with employees serving as grant reviewers. Blackbaud Global Toy Drive: Blackbaud's Annual Holiday Campaign brought joy to children across the globe. Since 1999, employees have donated more than 142,500 toys worldwide.

Disaster Relief Donations: Blackbaud made global donations following several natural disasters this year to support the impacted communities and aid in recovery efforts, following floods, storms, wildfires and more.

Blackbaud made global donations following several natural disasters this year to support the impacted communities and aid in recovery efforts, following floods, storms, wildfires and more. Support for the Good Cheer Fund: For 35 years Blackbaud has contributed to the Good Cheer Fund, a Charleston, SC community initiative that helps Lowcountry residents in need during the holiday season. With the addition of this year's gift, Blackbaud has now donated over one million dollars since 1991. The fund partners with nine local agencies, including the Lowcountry Food Bank, One80 Place, and Carolina Youth Development Center to provide essential resources and uplift families across the Charleston area. This commitment reflects Blackbaud's dedication to fostering generosity and strengthening the communities we call home.

"Our people are driven by purpose," said Margaret "Maggie" Driscoll, chief people and culture officer at Blackbaud. "Giving back is deeply embedded in our culture, and it continues to be a powerful force in attracting and retaining passionate, mission-aligned talent. The dedication our employees show, both to our customers and to the communities we serve, is what makes Blackbaud truly special. We're proud of the progress we made in 2025 and energized to build on that momentum in 2026."

Over the past year, Blackbaud has worked to continually improve business practices and set high standards. Earlier this year, Blackbaud was recognized on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2026 and World's Greenest Companies 2025, was named one of America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2025 by TIME.

