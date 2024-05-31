Blackbaud Ranks Fourth on the USA Today America's Climate Leaders 2024 List

Ranking Recognizes U.S. Companies Cutting Their Emissions to Fight Climate Change

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has been named to the USA Today list of America's Climate Leaders 2024, ranking fourth out of 450 companies based on its emissions reduction.

"Blackbaud has a long-standing commitment to sustainability," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors, Blackbaud. "That commitment encompasses both support for our customers in their sustainability journey, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions within our own operations, including through our remote-first workforce approach, which has helped us minimize our impact on the environment. We are proud to be ranked so prominently on this list and appreciate this recognition of our progress."

USA Today partnered with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to put together the ranking of U.S. companies that demonstrated the greatest reduction in emissions between 2020 and 2022.

America's Climate Leaders 2024 were selected based on a two-step process with an application and research phase, followed by a data analysis and scoring phase. For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated. Statista reviewed companies headquartered in the U.S. that had revenue of at least $50 million in 2022 and that achieved the greatest reduction in their emissions intensity – Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions relative to revenue – between 2020 and 2022.

There was a 16% increase in companies meeting the inclusion criteria this year with more than 2,000 companies evaluated. Blackbaud ranked fourth out of the 450 companies selected with a 70.30% core emissions reduction year-over-year and a core GHG reduction of 89.80%.

Blackbaud participates in CDP's public disclosure and aligns its reporting with TCFD recommendations. In 2023, Blackbaud achieved 100% carbon neutrality and has had a 92% reduction in global GHG emissions since 2019.

To learn more about how Blackbaud is fueling change through its practices, commitments and technology, view the 2023 Blackbaud Impact Report here.

