Blackbaud Releases Optimized Donation Forms for Raiser's Edge NXT to Transform Online Giving

Blackbaud's Optimized Donation Forms help social impact organizations raise more, streamline the donor experience, simplify administrative tasks and reduce processing costs

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced the general availability of its new Optimized Donation Forms for U.S. Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® customers. The Optimized Donation Forms empower social impact organizations to raise more to sustain and grow their missions.

"The new donation forms provide unprecedented flexibility for charitable organizations to improve their conversion rates and raise more," said Sudip Datta, chief product officer, Blackbaud. "Unlike other technologies out there, our donation forms are natively integrated and included within our donor management products, starting with Raiser's Edge NXT, helping administrators to track the efficiency of their campaigns, while also benefiting from generative AI-enabled acknowledgements."

The launch of the Optimized Donation Forms builds on the success of Raiser's Edge NXT's Standard Donation Forms, which are currently available and have outperformed traditional donation forms by 100-150%. While the Standard Donation Forms are highly customizable for organizations who want to collect more information during the donation process, the Optimized Donation Forms prioritize getting straight to the donation to encourage even higher conversion rates.

Unlike other donation forms that use disparate payment processors, Blackbaud's Optimized Donation Forms integrate with Blackbaud Merchant Services™ to take transactions, process and disburse them in a unified experience. With this integration, Blackbaud customers are uniquely positioned to raise more money, reduce processing costs and save time on administrative tasks—benefitting from Blackbaud's connected systems.

Blackbaud's Optimized Donation Forms empower social impact organizations to:

Utilize forms that are mobile-first, display seamlessly and enable payment directly within the form.

Provide donors with a variety of ways to give, including direct debit, Paypal, Venmo, ApplePay and GooglePay.

Retain donors by promoting recurring gift upsell to encourage one-time donors to give monthly.

Increase administrative efficiency with advanced receipting capabilities and automated retries for failed recurring gift payments.

Reduce processing costs with fee coverage solutions such as Complete Cover™ and donor cover to cover some or all the processing costs.

Improve donor satisfaction with Artificial Intelligence-aided acknowledgement.

See the forms in action here.

Transforming Online Giving

According to Giving USA's 2023 Giving by Generation report, over 60 percent of donors from each generation reported giving online, with 81 percent of Millennials and 76 percent of Gen Z donors reporting giving in this way. This represents an enormous growth opportunity for fundraisers as younger generations who prefer online giving become more active donors.

Blackbaud's Optimized Donation Forms help nonprofits benefit from these trends. Designed to prioritize the donor's experience, they are mobile-first and display seamlessly on a website without the need to create a new webpage, enabling payment directly within the form. Customizable with images and a mission statement, they let nonprofits project consistent branding in a visually appealing, intuitive and engaging way. Additionally, these intelligent forms automatically adjust to increase higher-than-average gift amounts based on donor data analysis.

"For us, the real benefit is having a donation form that pops up and is visible over an existing web page on our website as an alternative option to the stand-alone standard form," said Alex Day, director of marketing, communications and database with Washington's National Park Fund. "We want people to be landing on a page that feels like our platform, our website, even our domain, and that's exactly what this form does. Blackbaud's new donation form gives us the brand credibility we want."

Blackbaud's Optimized Donation Forms will be available at no extra cost to U.S. organizations who use Raiser's Edge NXT, with availability coming soon across Blackbaud fundraising solutions.

Learn more and schedule a discovery call here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud