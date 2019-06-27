Blackbaud Wins Microsoft's 2019 MSUS Partner Award for Industry-Education

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced it has been chosen by Microsoft as the winner of the 2019 MSUS Partner Award for Industry-Education. This award honors Blackbaud's leadership in customer impact, solution innovation, deployment and exceptional use of advanced features in Microsoft technologies over the past year.

"On behalf of Blackbaud, we are humbled to receive this prestigious national award," said Tim Hill, president and general manager, Blackbaud Higher Education Solutions. "It recognizes our ongoing commitment to providing the innovative cloud solutions that higher education institutions need to deliver on their missions. This is a true testament to the value of our collaboration with Microsoft as we work together to empower the education industry."

Understanding the crucial role education plays in building a better world, Blackbaud helps private K-12 schools and higher education institutions by providing purpose-built solutions to drive digital transformation and impact. Leveraging Microsoft technologies has allowed Blackbaud to respond more quickly to these institutions, while increasing expectations for availability, user experience and access across devices.

With Blackbaud's cloud solutions, K-12 schools can operate more efficiently while providing a superior experience for parents, teachers and students, and institutions are empowered to connect effectively along the engagement journey. In fact, Blackbaud was founded supporting a customer in the education industry, a private K-12 school that is still a customer today. And, Blackbaud serves nine out of 10 higher education institutions with billion-dollar campaigns.

"The collaboration between Blackbaud and Microsoft has already led to innovative solutions that are making a positive impact for our K-12 school customers and the parents, teachers, administrators and students who interact with our solutions," said Travis Warren, president and general manager, Blackbaud K-12 Solutions. "Together, we are delivering what schools need to ensure they stay competitive, innovative and effective. I look forward to further success with Microsoft as we continue our visionary journey together."

Click to Tweet: .@Blackbaud wins @Microsoft's 2019 MSUS Partner Award for Industry - Education! #MSPartner @mspartner https://blkb.co/2ISEmeK

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing, and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks related to our dividend policy and share repurchase program, including potential limitations on our ability to grow and the possibility that we might discontinue payment of dividends; risks relating to restrictions imposed by the credit facility; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud

Related Links

http://www.blackbaud.com

