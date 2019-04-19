BlackBerry® KEY2 Red Edition Now Available In The United States

"We've received a lot of feedback from customers who have asked for an exclusive device variant of the BlackBerry KEY2, and we're happy to respond by delivering the BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition to customers in the U.S.," said Eric Anderson, General Manager for TCL Communication, North America. "In addition to a new color, this limited edition BlackBerry-branded smartphone comes with increased memory, specialized headphones and new styling, all while providing the reliability, productivity and security our customers have come to expect from this brand."

Powered by Android™, the all-new, beautifully crafted BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition includes support for popular features like Google™ Lens and Google Pay™, and comes with the recently introduced Google™ Assistant profile in the Convenience Key. With the Google Assistant profile in the Convenience Key, it's now easier than ever to manage tasks, plan your day, make a phone call, send a message or control your home IoT devices. It also features a dual rear camera and the popular Speed Key, while packing some extra performance with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The limited Red Edition will also launch with a Hub+ software refresh which includes a UX update giving the productivity suite a modern and stylized look. It also features a new Action bar added to the bottom of the Hub+ applications - improving ergonomics by giving users quick access to primary features like search, sort, and compose.

BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition is available now on Amazon and Best Buy for $699, and also includes a special edition set of red BlackBerry-branded earbuds. For more information on the BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition and the other BlackBerry-branded smartphones from TCL Communication, please visit www.BlackBerryMobile.com.

